5 Takeaways: Chargers Celebrate Playoff Berth, Know Plenty of Work Remains  

The Bolts are 9-6 and playoff-bound.

Here are five takeaways from a 20-3 Chargers win over the Colts:

1. Not satisfied yet

Step 1 is complete for the Chargers.

But there is still plenty of work to be done, even if the Bolts are going to the playoffs for the first time since 2018.

"It's just the beginning. This is just the beginning. This is not our final goal," said Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley. "We expected to be at this point. I'm really proud of how this season has gone for our football team and what we've been able to demonstrate in order to make it into the postseason.

"That's probably what I'm most proud of," Staley added. "Not just being in it, but how we made it. What it took for us to get in. But this is just the beginning for us."

Justin Herbert added: "I think it's a great sign for all the hard work we put in this year. We've definitely dealt with our adversity, our fair share, but the story of the day was the defense stepping up big time, getting those stops. There's plenty of room for improvement for our offense, but it's a good sign of things to come."

Here's what other Chargers players had to say about clinching a playoff spot.

"To do it the way we did, it feels great," Alohi Gilman said. "But we're just getting started. We're going to celebrate this and then keep moving."

Keenan Allen added: "Everything we worked for, everything we were here for ... we are in the fight."

The Bolts began the year with playoff expectations but took a long and winding path to secure a spot.

The Chargers started 1-2 and dealt with a plethora of injuries to key players but rallied to get to 4-3 at the bye week.

But the middle portion of the season was filled with ups and downs, too, as a 5-3 record turned into 6-6 entering December.

Since then, the Bolts have rattled off three straight wins behind a red-hot defense and an offense that has made timely plays.

Staley on Monday night spoke about the guts and sacrifice it took for the Bolts to withstand a rigorous season and find themselves in the dance.

"I think the reason why we're here is the men on our football team — coaches, players — we've got the makeup to withstand the type of season that we've had," Staley said. "I think that we would not be here today if not for the toughness of our football team. The makeup of our football team.

"I think for far too long, people have talked about the talent of this football team and the organization. That's ultimately not what gets you where you want to go," Staley added. "You have to prove your toughness and that's what we've proven so far this year, that we have a tough enough football team — mentally and physically — to be where we are right now, which is in the tournament."

The Chargers will now finish off the season against the Rams and Broncos as they battle for playoff seeding.

"Our season is not over," Staley said. "We have two more games against really good teams and we need to search to play our best football so we can not only get in the playoffs, but make a run to a Super Bowl championship, which is what our goal is.