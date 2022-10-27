Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

5 Takeaways of the Chargers Through 7 Games

Oct 27, 2022 at 01:41 PM
IMG_3902
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

5t

The Chargers are 4-3 as they get some time off this weekend.

Here are five takeaways from the Bolts season so far.

1. It's been a grind

Every NFL season will undoubtedly feel like a rollercoaster for each team across the league.

No franchise is going to win every game — and no franchise is going to lose every game — which leaves you with a week-to-week guessing game of entertainment, thrills and letdowns.

That could also aptly describe the Chargers season through seven games: four wins, three losses and a lot going on.

Entering Week 7, the Bolts were 4-2 and had a chance to cap off a whirlwind few weeks in style with a home win.

It didn't happen, as the Chargers were soundly beaten by the Seahawks to drop to 4-3 and leave a sour taste in the locker room until Week 9 against Atlanta.

"Whenever you're a competitor and you lose that way, it leaves a sick feeling in your stomach," linebacker Drue Tranquill said postgame Sunday "And when you know you didn't play your best and you got to wait two more weeks to go out and play, guys are just going to be biting at the bit to get back out there."

It will be fascinating to see how the Bolts respond after the bye. Yes, some key players (Joey Bosa and Mike Williams among them) won't be back by then.

But, in theory, the Chargers should get healthier as players return in the coming weeks and months.

Can the Bolts dig deep over these final 10 games and get to the postseason?

That's exactly the question Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley posed earlier this week.

"How do you get it done? How do you get these wins in the NFL when they are tough? That's going to be our mindset moving forward," Staley said. "I think, through seven games, we've learned a lot.

"But as hard as we've had to fight through seven games, we're going to have to fight a hell of a lot harder in these last 10 to 13 games," Staley added.

At 4-3, the Bolts currently occupy a playoff spot in the AFC. And missing out on the chance to be 5-2 surely stings, it's certainly better than being 2-5.

Bolts in B&W: Week 7

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 7 game against the Seahawks in monochrome

221024_BBW_Gallery_001
1 / 46
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221024_BBW_Gallery_002
2 / 46
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221024_BBW_Gallery_003
3 / 46
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221024_BBW_Gallery_004
4 / 46
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221024_BBW_Gallery_005
5 / 46
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221024_BBW_Gallery_006
6 / 46
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221024_BBW_Gallery_008
7 / 46
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221024_BBW_Gallery_007
8 / 46
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221024_BBW_Gallery_009
9 / 46
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221024_BBW_Gallery_010
10 / 46
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221024_BBW_Gallery_011
11 / 46
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221024_BBW_Gallery_012
12 / 46
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221024_BBW_Gallery_014
13 / 46
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221024_BBW_Gallery_013
14 / 46
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221024_BBW_Gallery_015
15 / 46
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221024_BBW_Gallery_016
16 / 46
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221024_BBW_Gallery_017
17 / 46
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221024_BBW_Gallery_018
18 / 46
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221024_BBW_Gallery_019
19 / 46
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221024_BBW_Gallery_021
20 / 46
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221024_BBW_Gallery_022
21 / 46
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221024_BBW_Gallery_020
22 / 46
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221024_BBW_Gallery_023
23 / 46
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221024_BBW_Gallery_024
24 / 46
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221024_BBW_Gallery_026
25 / 46
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221024_BBW_Gallery_025
26 / 46
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221024_BBW_Gallery_028
27 / 46
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221024_BBW_Gallery_029
28 / 46
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221024_BBW_Gallery_030
29 / 46
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
221024_BBW_Gallery_031
30 / 46
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221024_BBW_Gallery_032
31 / 46
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221024_BBW_Gallery_033
32 / 46
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
221024_BBW_Gallery_034
33 / 46
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221024_BBW_Gallery_035
34 / 46
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
221024_BBW_Gallery_036
35 / 46
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221024_BBW_Gallery_037
36 / 46
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
221024_BBW_Gallery_038
37 / 46
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221024_BBW_Gallery_039
38 / 46
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221024_BBW_Gallery_040
39 / 46
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
221024_BBW_Gallery_041
40 / 46
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221024_BBW_Gallery_042
41 / 46
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221024_BBW_Gallery_043
42 / 46
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
221024_BBW_Gallery_044
43 / 46
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221024_BBW_Gallery_045
44 / 46
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221024_BBW_Gallery_046
45 / 46
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221024_BBW_Gallery_047
46 / 46
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

2. Justin Herbert has thrown the ball a lot

Much like the Bolts season overall, the Chargers offense has been a bit up and down through seven games.

Through four games, Herbert actually led the league with 1,250 passing yards. He's currently third overall with 2,009 yards, but also leads the league with 308 attempts.

Put another way, Herbert is throwing the ball a ton this season.

However, whether it be injuries (either to other players or Herbert himself), protection issues, a lack of running game (more on that below) or other factors, the quarterback isn't throwing the ball downfield as much as the past two years.

Herbert was in the top half of the league in his first two seasons in terms of yards per attempt, averaging 7.3 in 2020 and 7.5 in 2021.

This year? Herbert is averaging just 6.5 yards per attempt, which ranks 25th among all quarterbacks.

Again, injuries have played a role in that, whether it's talking about to Herbert, Keenan Allen, Corey Linsley, Rashawn Slater or Jalen Guyton.

Now, Mike Williams, a key deep threat, will likely miss at least four weeks with a high ankle sprain.

Perhaps the Bolts aren't the high-octane team many thought before the season, but there are other ways to win, too.

Getting Allen back will help, especially on third downs and in the red zone, two areas that haven't been as strong as a year ago.

And we'll see in the final 10 games if Herbert and the offense push the ball downfield a bit more.

"I think Justin is giving us a chance, in every single game, to win," Staley said. "He's as good as any player that is playing in the game right now.

"He's improving and I know that it's probably one of the first times where there has been a lot that's happened around him, including within himself in terms of dealing with an injury for the first time," Staley continued. "I think he's experiencing a lot of tough stuff that happens in the NFL and I think that he's who he always is.

"He's poised, he's steady. There is no one that cares more than he does," Staley added. "I know that he is going to take advantage of this week, get rested and re-energized and come back ready to practice on Monday."

3. Short-yardage situations need improvements

In the opening few minutes Sunday, the Bolts missed a chance to capitalize on an early turnover and early momentum.

Moments after an opening-drive interception from Kenneth Murray, Jr., the Chargers offense faced third-and-2 at the Seattle 33-yard line.

Austin Ekeler gained a yard to bring up fourth-and-1, only to see Ekeler stopped short of the sticks for a turnover on downs.

The Seahawks then seized momentum, rattling off 17 straight points to cruise to a win.

The two-play sequence highlighted not only a struggling run game, but also a season-long trend of the Chargers inability to fully take advantage of short-yardage situations.

"We've been poor in third- and fourth-down-and-short," Staley said. "We've faced a lot of those and our success rate is poor, given the advantage that you have in those situations."

Staley isn't wrong on the middle part of that quote.

The Bolts have faced third-and-1 or third-and-2 a whopping 35 times in seven games, converting 19 of them for an average of 54.3 percent. It's not a stretch to say that mark should be higher.

The 35 such situations for the Chargers are the most among any team. Next up is Tampa Bay with 27 times, and the Buccaneers have converted 17 times for a 63-percent clip.

And there has been a spotlight on fourth downs, too. The Chargers are tied for 21st overall with a fourth-down rate of 41.18 percent (five conversions on 12 attempts).

Overall, the Bolts have faced 20 fourth downs needing one or two yards to convert. The Chargers have gone for it a dozen times, along with six punts and two field goals.

4. The run defense has to be better

According to analytics website Pro Football Focus, the Chargers run defense has missed 37 tackles this season, which is the fifth-most in the league.

Believe it or not, the Bolts run defense has been solid at times. Case in point: the Chargers are tied for 10thoverall with 31 tackles for either no gain or are a tackle for loss.

But those missed tackles seem to happen at the worst time as opponents rip off long touchdown runs. PFF also has the Bolts fifth with 65.5 percent of their run defensive plays getting a negative grade.

"Guys are just trying to do too much, and that's what happens when you get put in those spots, when you're behind and you're trying to come back," Staley said. "Everyone just has to play their part in the play.

"If people do that, if they just play their part in the play, and not try to make plays outside of their job description, then you're going to play consistently well," Staley added. "On the long runs this season, there have been those types of issues in the play."

On the surface, the long runs allowed seem fixable by having all 11 defenders play together, swarm to the ball and tackle as a team.

If the Bolts can do that in the second half of the season, the poor run defense number should improve.

5. Appreciation for JK Scott

When the Bolts signed a number of free agents this offseason, JK Scott likely didn't make any headlines.

But the Chargers punter has been fantastic this season under first-year Special Teams Coordinator Ryan Ficken.

Scott's best punt might have been his final one in overtime against Denver that allowed gunner Ja'Sir Taylor to force a muffed punt, which led to a game-winning field goal for the Bolts.

Some stats also back up Scott's strong season.

According to PFF, his average hangtime of 4.89 seconds in the second-best in the league. And the opponents' average starting field position after a Chargers punt is the 22.2-yard line, more than seven yards better than the league average.

Scott is also one of four NFL punters without a touchback this season, but he has the most punts (28) among that group.

Add it all up, and Scott has played a big role in helping the Bolts punt coverage unit rank first by allowing just 3.0 yards per return thus far.

Last week, Ficken called Scott an elite weapon on the team.

He's been that and more for the Chargers through seven games.

Bolt Up for 2022!

Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

J.C. Jackson Out for the Season, Mike Williams to Miss Multiple Weeks with Ankle Injury

Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley said Bolts are a "work-in-progress" entering Week 8 bye

news

5 Takeaways: Bolts Banged Up in Home Loss to Seahawks

Chargers hit by more injuries, inconsistent play in double-digit defeat in Week 7

news

Final Thoughts: Bolts Look to Complete Perfect October

Chargers looking fourth fourth consecutive victory ahead of bye week

news

Bolts Injury Updates, Tranquill's Quick Sack & Herbert's Winning Play

Hopkins, Kelley will both likely miss two to four weeks, but Linsley returned to team facility Tuesday after recent illness

news

5 Takeaways: Hopkins Plays Hero With Game-Winner in Primetime

Chargers kicker fights through hamstring injury, hits walk-off field goal in overtime as Bolts beat Broncos on Monday night

news

Final Thoughts: Bolts Ready for Primetime Showdown with Broncos

"You only get so few Monday Night Football games a year. This one is against a really good team, a really good defense. I'm really juiced. It's going to be fun."

news

After Further Review: Bolts Cherish Back-to-Back Road Wins

Chargers won away from home in Weeks 4 and 5, now among cluster of teams with 3-2 record

news

5 Takeaways: Ekeler, Bolts Ground Game Go Off in Week 5

Bolts rush for 200-plus yards as Chargers move to 3-2 after wild win against the Browns

news

Final Thoughts: Browns Run Game is Bolts Top Priority in Week 5

Chargers defense looks to limit Cleveland rushing attack on the road

news

Salyer Savors 'Special Moment' After 1st NFL start

"We talked about this a lot — that the moment will come and just being ready for it, no matter how it shows up. It just so happened to show up at left tackle."

news

5 Takeaways: Chargers Use Late Surge to Get Past Texans

Bolts use late 4th-down conversion, touchdown to seal second win of the season

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Jeremiah Attaochu; Place J.C. Jackson on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu. In a corresponding move, the team placed cornerback J.C. Jackson on Reserve/Injured.

video

Let's Play: DeAndre Carter vs. Gerald Everett in Madden 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, DeAndre Carter & Gerald Everett go head-to-head for a game of Madden 23. See who wins the matchup between these two LA Chargers playmakers. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Seahawks vs Chargers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7 at SoFi Stadium.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Michael Bandy to Active Roster; Place Joshua Kelley on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Michael Bandy to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed running back Joshua Kelley on Reserve/Injured. The team also elevated kicker Taylor Bertolet from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

All In: Episode 5 | The Breaking Point

On the fifth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go behind running back Joshua Kelley's emergence as the complementary back to RB1 Austin Ekeler and how the Chargers kickstarted their run game after the first three weeks of the season.

video

Let's Play: Breiden Fehoko vs. Christian Covington in NHL 22

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Breiden Fehoko & Christian Covington go head-to-head for a game of NHL 22. See who wins the matchup between these two LA Chargers defensive ends. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Broncos Hype Video

The Chargers return home for a primetime clash with the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Michael Bandy and Foster Sarell

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Michael Bandy and tackle Foster Sarell from the practice squad for Monday's game.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Kyle Van Noy vs. Shawne Merriman

On the second episode of season two of Between 2 Kegs, Kyle Van Noy goes lights out against Shawne Merriman in pong. From the worst advice Shawne ever got on the field to a story from Kyle's days on the Patriots: Belichick vs Gronk, find out who takes the win in Between 2 Kegs powered by Bud Light.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Michael Bandy and Taylor Bertolet

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Michael Bandy and kicker Taylor Bertolet from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Browns Hype Video

The Chargers travel to First Energy Stadium to take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 5.

video

All In: Episode 4 | Chosen

On the fourth episode of ALL IN Season 2, follow second-year cornerback Asante Samuel, Jr.'s journey to and through the NFL, from his roots in Florida football, his marquee matchup vs elite wide receiver Davante Adams in Week 1, and the relentless mentality he brings to every snap.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Michael Bandy

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Michael Bandy from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Texans Hype Video

The Chargers hit the road to take on the Houston Texans in Week 4.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Mike Williams vs. Shawne Merriman

On the premiere of season two of Between 2 Kegs, Shawne faces off against Mike Williams. Watch to see who wins as they talk about Mike's most memorable parties at Clemson, the story of the first time Merriman hit LT at practice his rookie year, and more. Powered by Bud Light.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Tight End Richard Rodgers

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated tight end Richard Rodgers from the practice squad for Sunday's game. The team also downgraded tight end Donald Parham Jr., to doutbtful.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Jaguars Hype Video

The Chargers return home to SoFi Stadium to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3.

video

All In: Episode 3 | First Blood

On the third episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access as the 2022 LA Chargers begin their season and see who will draw first blood in the battle for the highly competitive AFC West. Go behind the scenes of the Bolts' first two games vs the Raiders & Chiefs.

video

Coming Soon | All In Season 2, Episode 3

Get an exclusive look at the LA Chargers as they begin the 2022 season and battle against two AFC West opponents. Check out episode 3 of All In Season 2 on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Friday, September 23rd at 10am.

news

Chargers Elevate Jason Moore, Jr. and Richard Rodgers

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Jason Moore Jr., and tight end Richard Rodgers from the practice squad for Thursday night's game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers at Chiefs Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the the Kansas City Chiefs to open the first ever Prime Video Thursday Night Football in Kansas City for Week 2.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Christian Covington to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Christian Covington to the active roster from the team's practice squad. To make room for Covington on the active roster, the Chargers waived defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the the Las Vegas Raiders to open the 2022 NFL season in Week 1 at SoFi Stadium.

news

Chargers Elevate Kemon Hall & Richard Rodgers for Week 1

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated cornerback Kemon Hall and tight end Richard Rodgers from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

All In: Episode 2 | Football 202

On the second episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the 2022 LA Chargers. With quarterback Justin Herbert entering Year 2 in Joe Lombardi's offensive scheme, the Bolts are set on stacking upon their success in his record-breaking 2021 season and making a run in 2022.

news

5 Things to Watch for in 2nd Episode of 'All In'

Here's a look at key storylines from the second episode of the all-access show

Latest News
Advertising