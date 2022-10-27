5 Takeaways of the Chargers Through 7 Games

2. Justin Herbert has thrown the ball a lot

Much like the Bolts season overall, the Chargers offense has been a bit up and down through seven games.

Through four games, Herbert actually led the league with 1,250 passing yards. He's currently third overall with 2,009 yards, but also leads the league with 308 attempts.

Put another way, Herbert is throwing the ball a ton this season.

However, whether it be injuries (either to other players or Herbert himself), protection issues, a lack of running game (more on that below) or other factors, the quarterback isn't throwing the ball downfield as much as the past two years.

Herbert was in the top half of the league in his first two seasons in terms of yards per attempt, averaging 7.3 in 2020 and 7.5 in 2021.

This year? Herbert is averaging just 6.5 yards per attempt, which ranks 25th among all quarterbacks.

Again, injuries have played a role in that, whether it's talking about to Herbert, Keenan Allen, Corey Linsley, Rashawn Slater or Jalen Guyton.

Now, Mike Williams, a key deep threat, will likely miss at least four weeks with a high ankle sprain.

Perhaps the Bolts aren't the high-octane team many thought before the season, but there are other ways to win, too.

Getting Allen back will help, especially on third downs and in the red zone, two areas that haven't been as strong as a year ago.

And we'll see in the final 10 games if Herbert and the offense push the ball downfield a bit more.

"I think Justin is giving us a chance, in every single game, to win," Staley said. "He's as good as any player that is playing in the game right now.

"He's improving and I know that it's probably one of the first times where there has been a lot that's happened around him, including within himself in terms of dealing with an injury for the first time," Staley continued. "I think he's experiencing a lot of tough stuff that happens in the NFL and I think that he's who he always is.

"He's poised, he's steady. There is no one that cares more than he does," Staley added. "I know that he is going to take advantage of this week, get rested and re-energized and come back ready to practice on Monday."

3. Short-yardage situations need improvements

In the opening few minutes Sunday, the Bolts missed a chance to capitalize on an early turnover and early momentum.

Moments after an opening-drive interception from Kenneth Murray, Jr., the Chargers offense faced third-and-2 at the Seattle 33-yard line.

Austin Ekeler gained a yard to bring up fourth-and-1, only to see Ekeler stopped short of the sticks for a turnover on downs.

The Seahawks then seized momentum, rattling off 17 straight points to cruise to a win.

The two-play sequence highlighted not only a struggling run game, but also a season-long trend of the Chargers inability to fully take advantage of short-yardage situations.

"We've been poor in third- and fourth-down-and-short," Staley said. "We've faced a lot of those and our success rate is poor, given the advantage that you have in those situations."

Staley isn't wrong on the middle part of that quote.

The Bolts have faced third-and-1 or third-and-2 a whopping 35 times in seven games, converting 19 of them for an average of 54.3 percent. It's not a stretch to say that mark should be higher.

The 35 such situations for the Chargers are the most among any team. Next up is Tampa Bay with 27 times, and the Buccaneers have converted 17 times for a 63-percent clip.

And there has been a spotlight on fourth downs, too. The Chargers are tied for 21st overall with a fourth-down rate of 41.18 percent (five conversions on 12 attempts).