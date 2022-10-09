5 Takeaways: Ekeler, Bolts Ground Game Go Off in Week 5

2. No regrets on 4th-and-1 call

You shouldn't be surprised by Staley's late-game decision to go for it on fourth down.

Facing fourth-and-1 at the Chargers 45-yard line with 74 ticks left, Staley kept his offense on the field.

The play was unsuccessful, as Justin Herbert couldn't connect with Mike Williams with rookie Martin Emerson, Jr., in coverage. But given the chance to do it again, Staley said he wouldn't hesitate to keep his offense on the field.

"You know where I stand on that. We believe in our process. We believe in our players on both sides," Staley said. "We were coming out here on the road to win this game, not [punt] it and then go hope to win. I believed our defense would get a stop if we didn't make it because I knew that we could cover them.

"You have to live with it when it doesn't go down. We went for it on the first drive and it didn't go down, and we're willing to live with that," Staley added. "We know what that means to our group and playing that way. There was no way I was taking our offense out of the field at the end of the game."

And nobody on the Bolts sideline was surprised when the Chargers went for it.

"We are with them," Derwin James, Jr., said: "We are going for it. Even though they didn't get it, so what?

"We have to go out there and get a stop. It's on us to get the stop, we believe in our offense, we are going to go for it again," James added. "We don't care."

James later added:

"No, I don't regret it. We don't regret it as a defense, we had our helmets right there just in case they didn't get it," James said. "We believe in our offense and we are going to keep believing in them. Like I said when you got No. 10 at quarterback and you got the O-line we got, why not go for it."

According to multiple metrics, Staley made the right call.

"I love the way that our team finished that game. Obviously, the storybook would have been just to finish it right there and walk to victory lane, but that's not how it went," Staley said. "We had to go play defense. We had to go defend and our defense ended up winning us the game with that stop at the end of the game."

3. Ups and downs against the Browns ground game

As mentioned above, the Browns entered Sunday with a bruising rushing attack.

And they were as advertised, rushing for 213 yards and three scores on 31 attempts, good for an average of 6.9 yards per attempt.

"They are who they are, and we knew that coming in," said defensive tackle Christian Covington said. "At the end of the day, too, sometimes we knew exactly what they were going to run.

"But hey, they are a talented group, they are one of the best in the NFL at running the ball and we knew that going into it," Covington added.

Cleveland started hot with 97 rushing yards on 10 carries in the first quarter, including a 41-yard run from Nick Chubb.

And while the Bolts gave up a few more explosive runs the rest of the way, they managed to hold their own against a vaunted ground game.

"At the end of the day you can never press the panic mode, you cannot press the panic button ever in a game," Covington said. "When we knew that it wasn't starting off pretty we all looked at each other and said 'Hey, it's not about how we start, it's a about how we finish the game.'

"You know what, there were moments where it wasn't pretty," Covington added. "There were moments where it was looking really good from a defensive standpoint, but all know is we are going to take this win."