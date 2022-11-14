Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

5 Takeaways: Chargers Proud of Fight in Close Loss

Nov 13, 2022 at 10:26 PM
IMG_3902
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

5 Takes- W10

The Chargers are 5-4 after a 22-16 loss to the 49ers in primetime.

Here are five takeaways from Week 10:

1. Plenty of grit

The Chargers led Sunday night for nearly 55 minutes, all while undermanned an on the road against a good team.

No, the end result wasn't what the Bolts wanted, as a 22-16 loss dropped the Chargers to 5-4.

But Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley will take that effort every week of the season.

"We didn't come here to get a pat on the back for playing hard," Staley said. "That's not what this game is about. But that's what I like about our team — we came here to win tonight.

"Now, we didn't win. But the effort and the physicality and the toughness of our team tonight, that was good enough. That's what I expect," Staley added. "We went nose-to-nose with a good football team and our group didn't back down tonight. We were the aggressor, it just didn't go down in the second half."

The Chargers led 16-10 at the half but couldn't find a way to come through late.

The 49ers cut the lead to 16-13 in the third quarter before San Francisco took the lead for good with just under eight minutes left in the fourth quarter. The Bolts offense, which ran just 19 plays in the second half, was shut out after halftime.

Austin Ekeler relayed Staley's message in the postgame locker room.

"He was proud of how we played, which I agree," Ekeler said. "I agree we played hard, but that's the standard, that's the standard to me.

"Really it comes down to us as playmakers. We have to play hard but we also got to make plays. You can't just do the minimum," Ekeler added. "And today, we weren't even able to do that, especially in the second half. But he was saying we played hard."

The Bolts will now turn their attention to the division-rival Chiefs, as the Week 11 matchup is also on Sunday Night Football.

"We're together. We're all a team and we're going to get in there in 10 or 12 hours, whatever it is, and we're going to be lifting," said linebacker Dru Tranquill. "We're going to get onto Kansas City and we're going to learn from this loss.

"It's not going to define this season for us. Coach says it all the time, it's a tough rugged team, and I really believe that we have a lot of good leadership on the team," Tranquill added. "I'm excited for what's ahead."

Photos: Chargers at 49ers In-Game

Browse through live action photos of the Bolts Week 10 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers

1LAC5116
1 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC5276
2 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC5359
3 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC7539
4 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC7555
5 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC7601
6 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC3770
7 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC3784
8 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC3808
9 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC0278
10 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC3826
11 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC7132
12 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC7674
13 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC7735
14 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC3082
15 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC7163
16 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC7241
17 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC3154
18 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC7787
19 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC7295
20 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC7336
21 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC7346
22 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC7485
23 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC7974
24 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC8022
25 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC7554
26 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC8059
27 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC8022
28 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC8060
29 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC8137
30 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC6706
31 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC7540
32 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC3183
33 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC3235
34 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC3256
35 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC3308
36 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC3312
37 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC3404
38 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC3423
39 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC3363
40 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC3371
41 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC3396
42 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC3891
43 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC3615
44 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC3628
45 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC3654
46 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC3957
47 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC8206
48 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC8224
49 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC3970
50 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC8287
51 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC4007
52 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC8023
53 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC8059
54 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC8099
55 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC8483
56 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC8623
57 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC3796
58 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC5478
59 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC3993
60 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC4049
61 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC8551
62 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC8577
63 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC8674
64 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC8611
65 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC8631
66 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC8909
67 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC8656
68 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC8688
69 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC8708
70 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC8741
71 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC4123
72 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC4147
73 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC8976
74 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC8782
75 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC3993
76 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC8990
77 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC9010
78 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC9243
79 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC9079
80 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC9131
81 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC9381
82 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC9259
83 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC9337
84 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC9474
85 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC9281
86 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC9575
87 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC9401
88 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC9613
89 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC9410
90 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC9490
91 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC9511
92 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC9768
93 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC9860
94 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC9808
95 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC9728
96 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC9546
97 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC9557
98 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC9575
99 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC9887
100 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

2. Run defense holds up

Sebastian Joseph-Day wasn't in the mood to tout the Bolts run defense after the game.

"Well, it don't matter because we [bleeping] lost," he said. "So, it don't really matter."

While Joseph-Day's words were poignant, the Chargers run defense did hang in there against a vaunted 49ers rushing attack.

San Francisco finished with 157 rushing yards, a solid number until you realize the 49ers ran the ball 41 times. That's only 3.8 yards per carry, a figure the Bolts will likely take every time.

The 49ers longest run was 15 yards, and only four of their rushing attempts went over 10 yards.

That was an improvement for a Chargers defense that had given up plenty of big rushing plays through eight games, including multiple long touchdown runs.

And the performance came as more injuries piled up along the defensive line.

Rookie Otito Ogbonnia suffered a knee injury late in the fourth quarter and did not return. And fellow defensive tackle Christian Covington hurt his pec a few minutes into the fourth quarter and also did not return.

"I thought our team played with a lot of heart. There were a lot of things that happened with the D-Line," Staley said. "We finished with three D-lineman in the game.

"I thought that we were really tough in the run game. They're really good running the ball," Staley added. "I felt like our guys did a really good job. In the second half we had to play a lot of plays."

By the end of the game, the Bolts were down to Joseph-Day, Morgan Fox and Breiden Fehoko as the only healthy interior defensive linemen.

3. Offense can't get into full-game rhythm

As mentioned above, the Bolts offense couldn't get much going in the second half.

But Ekeler lamented missed chances in the first half, too, when they couldn't find the end zone on their lone red-zone trip.

"I think that was the story of the game for us," Ekeler said. "We can't expect to win games getting field goals, we have to get touchdowns.

"I had a couple opportunities and didn't take advantage. Couple of screens, didn't take advantage," Ekeler added. "Didn't make my plays I feel like down there. I feel like one of my main jobs is scoring in the redzone. Wasn't able to get that done today."

The Chargers struggled to run the ball all night, gaining just 51 total yards on 16 attempts.

Part of that was an inability to generate healthy yardage on first down. All in all, the Chargers gained just 57 yards on 22 first-down plays against the 49ers.

"We just didn't execute," said Justin Herbert.

The quarterback was sacked twice, but that's a commendable number considering the Chargers started three rookies — Jamaree Salyer, Zion Johnson and Foster Sarell — along the offensive line.

Sarell started in place of Trey Pipkins III, who was inactive with a knee injury.

4. Bolts defense hurt by 3rd and longs

Overall, the Chargers defense put forth a solid effort Sunday night.

But a handful of plays proved to be the difference, especially on third-and-longs in the second half.

"It's frustrating anytime, especially third down as a defense," said Derwin James, Jr. "I feel like that was the turning point in some of the game.

"Not getting off on some of those third and longs in the second half because we were getting off in the first half in stopping the run," James added. "We just got to make more plays."

Early in the fourth quarter, the 49ers gained 11 yards on a third-and-5 pass.

Three plays later — after a penalty backed San Francisco up to second-and-20 — the 49ers gained 10 yards through the air on third-and-8.

And on third-and-10, the Bolts defense allowed a 24-yard completion that set the 49ers up inside the 5-yard line.

San Francisco took their first lead one play later.

"There were a couple third downs in there that were tough," Staley said. "We were tight in coverage and they made a couple good throws and catches, so you give credit to them.

"But we were on them tonight," Staley added. "We were on them tonight and I thought our guys really fought this game and played this game the way it needed to be played."

5. Special teams comes through

The third phase of the Bolts continued to shine this season.

Cameron Dicker made all three of his field goal tries in his second game with the Bolts, hitting from 47, 25 and 40 yards in the opening half.

Dicker's second field goal was set up on a deflected punt by Chargers linebacker Nick Niemann.

"I was timing the snapper, and after the first one I got a good read on it," Niemann said. "I timed it well and got in there.

"We knew about it, but you don't really know until you get out there," Niemann added.

Niemann's blocked punt set the Bolts up at the San Francisco 46-yard line after a 13-yard punt early in the second quarter.

Bolt Up for 2023!

Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Final Thoughts: Bolts Focused on Fast Start Against 49ers

Chargers have been hampered by slow 1st quarters, but have switched up practice routine to try and ignite early success

news

After Further Review: Palmer Breaks Down Key 4th-Quarter Catch

Bolts second-year wide receiver came through with the game on the line to set up walk-off field goal against Atlanta

news

5 Takeaways: Bolts Survive Wild Ending, Move to 5-3 with Gritty Win

Depleted Chargers hang tough after slow start, rally past Falcons in chaotic final minute of regulation

news

Final Thoughts: Michael Davis Ready to Start as Bolts Face Falcons

Coming off the bye week, Chargers ready to prove themselves in Atlanta despite myriad of injuries

news

5 Questions Facing Chargers After the Bye Week

With the Bolts back from the bye, here are storylines to watch in the final 10 regular-season games

news

5 Takeaways of the Chargers Through 7 Games

Take a look at where the Bolts stand entering the bye week

news

J.C. Jackson Out for the Season, Mike Williams to Miss Multiple Weeks with Ankle Injury

Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley said Bolts are a "work-in-progress" entering Week 8 bye

news

5 Takeaways: Bolts Banged Up in Home Loss to Seahawks

Chargers hit by more injuries, inconsistent play in double-digit defeat in Week 7

news

Final Thoughts: Bolts Look to Complete Perfect October

Chargers looking fourth fourth consecutive victory ahead of bye week

news

Bolts Injury Updates, Tranquill's Quick Sack & Herbert's Winning Play

Hopkins, Kelley will both likely miss two to four weeks, but Linsley returned to team facility Tuesday after recent illness

news

5 Takeaways: Hopkins Plays Hero With Game-Winner in Primetime

Chargers kicker fights through hamstring injury, hits walk-off field goal in overtime as Bolts beat Broncos on Monday night

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

video

All In: Episode 6 | No Flinch

On the sixth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the LA Chargers' gritty 2022 season as they power through a slew of injuries to a 5-3 record and the mentality Head Coach Brandon Staley has instilled in his team.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 6

Follow the Chargers' resilient journey through the adversity of their 2022 season so far on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs 49ers Hype Video

The Chargers visit the 49ers for a primetime battle on Sunday Night Football.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs. Shawne Merriman

Do you think you can win in a fight against Mike Tyson? If the WWE called you to perform at Wrestlemania would you go? On this episode we get to find out more with Shawne Merriman and Sebastian Joseph-Day over a game of Between 2 Kegs, presented by Bud Light

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Falcons Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9 at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Keelan Doss to Active Roster; Place Donald Parham Jr. on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Keelan Doss to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed tight end Donald Parham Jr., on Reserve/Injured. In addition, Los Angeles activated kicker Cameron Dicker and cornerback Kemon Hall from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Jeremiah Attaochu; Place J.C. Jackson on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu. In a corresponding move, the team placed cornerback J.C. Jackson on Reserve/Injured.

video

Let's Play: DeAndre Carter vs. Gerald Everett in Madden 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, DeAndre Carter & Gerald Everett go head-to-head for a game of Madden 23. See who wins the matchup between these two LA Chargers playmakers. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Seahawks vs Chargers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7 at SoFi Stadium.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Michael Bandy to Active Roster; Place Joshua Kelley on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Michael Bandy to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed running back Joshua Kelley on Reserve/Injured. The team also elevated kicker Taylor Bertolet from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

All In: Episode 5 | The Breaking Point

On the fifth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go behind running back Joshua Kelley's emergence as the complementary back to RB1 Austin Ekeler and how the Chargers kickstarted their run game after the first three weeks of the season.

video

Let's Play: Breiden Fehoko vs. Christian Covington in NHL 22

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Breiden Fehoko & Christian Covington go head-to-head for a game of NHL 22. See who wins the matchup between these two LA Chargers defensive ends. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Broncos Hype Video

The Chargers return home for a primetime clash with the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Michael Bandy and Foster Sarell

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Michael Bandy and tackle Foster Sarell from the practice squad for Monday's game.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Kyle Van Noy vs. Shawne Merriman

On the second episode of season two of Between 2 Kegs, Kyle Van Noy goes lights out against Shawne Merriman in pong. From the worst advice Shawne ever got on the field to a story from Kyle's days on the Patriots: Belichick vs Gronk, find out who takes the win in Between 2 Kegs powered by Bud Light.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Michael Bandy and Taylor Bertolet

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Michael Bandy and kicker Taylor Bertolet from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Browns Hype Video

The Chargers travel to First Energy Stadium to take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 5.

video

All In: Episode 4 | Chosen

On the fourth episode of ALL IN Season 2, follow second-year cornerback Asante Samuel, Jr.'s journey to and through the NFL, from his roots in Florida football, his marquee matchup vs elite wide receiver Davante Adams in Week 1, and the relentless mentality he brings to every snap.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Michael Bandy

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Michael Bandy from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Texans Hype Video

The Chargers hit the road to take on the Houston Texans in Week 4.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Mike Williams vs. Shawne Merriman

On the premiere of season two of Between 2 Kegs, Shawne faces off against Mike Williams. Watch to see who wins as they talk about Mike's most memorable parties at Clemson, the story of the first time Merriman hit LT at practice his rookie year, and more. Powered by Bud Light.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Tight End Richard Rodgers

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated tight end Richard Rodgers from the practice squad for Sunday's game. The team also downgraded tight end Donald Parham Jr., to doutbtful.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Jaguars Hype Video

The Chargers return home to SoFi Stadium to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3.

video

All In: Episode 3 | First Blood

On the third episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access as the 2022 LA Chargers begin their season and see who will draw first blood in the battle for the highly competitive AFC West. Go behind the scenes of the Bolts' first two games vs the Raiders & Chiefs.

video

Coming Soon | All In Season 2, Episode 3

Get an exclusive look at the LA Chargers as they begin the 2022 season and battle against two AFC West opponents. Check out episode 3 of All In Season 2 on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Friday, September 23rd at 10am.

news

Chargers Elevate Jason Moore, Jr. and Richard Rodgers

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Jason Moore Jr., and tight end Richard Rodgers from the practice squad for Thursday night's game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers at Chiefs Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the the Kansas City Chiefs to open the first ever Prime Video Thursday Night Football in Kansas City for Week 2.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Christian Covington to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Christian Covington to the active roster from the team's practice squad. To make room for Covington on the active roster, the Chargers waived defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the the Las Vegas Raiders to open the 2022 NFL season in Week 1 at SoFi Stadium.

Latest News
Advertising