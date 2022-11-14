5 Takeaways: Chargers Proud of Fight in Close Loss

The Chargers are 5-4 after a 22-16 loss to the 49ers in primetime.

Here are five takeaways from Week 10:

1. Plenty of grit

The Chargers led Sunday night for nearly 55 minutes, all while undermanned an on the road against a good team.

No, the end result wasn't what the Bolts wanted, as a 22-16 loss dropped the Chargers to 5-4.

But Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley will take that effort every week of the season.

"We didn't come here to get a pat on the back for playing hard," Staley said. "That's not what this game is about. But that's what I like about our team — we came here to win tonight.

"Now, we didn't win. But the effort and the physicality and the toughness of our team tonight, that was good enough. That's what I expect," Staley added. "We went nose-to-nose with a good football team and our group didn't back down tonight. We were the aggressor, it just didn't go down in the second half."

The Chargers led 16-10 at the half but couldn't find a way to come through late.

The 49ers cut the lead to 16-13 in the third quarter before San Francisco took the lead for good with just under eight minutes left in the fourth quarter. The Bolts offense, which ran just 19 plays in the second half, was shut out after halftime.

Austin Ekeler relayed Staley's message in the postgame locker room.

"He was proud of how we played, which I agree," Ekeler said. "I agree we played hard, but that's the standard, that's the standard to me.

"Really it comes down to us as playmakers. We have to play hard but we also got to make plays. You can't just do the minimum," Ekeler added. "And today, we weren't even able to do that, especially in the second half. But he was saying we played hard."

The Bolts will now turn their attention to the division-rival Chiefs, as the Week 11 matchup is also on Sunday Night Football.

"We're together. We're all a team and we're going to get in there in 10 or 12 hours, whatever it is, and we're going to be lifting," said linebacker Dru Tranquill. "We're going to get onto Kansas City and we're going to learn from this loss.