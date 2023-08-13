5 Chargers Players Who Stood Out Against the Rams 

WR Derius Davis

Davis was drafted in the fourth round to be the Bolts punt and kickoff returner.

He may have already secured those jobs with his performance in the preseason opener.

Davis scored the game's first touchdown when he raced 81 yards to the house on a punt, showing off the top-notch speed that made him one of college football's more dangerous players in 2022.

"He was ball secure, he was decisive," Staley said. "And then he finished it and I think you saw that elite speed that he has.

"That's why we did draft him, for that game-breaking speed," Staley added. "But he's still got to earn our trust."

DL CJ Okoye

If you turned the game off early Saturday, you missed what might end up being the bets moment of the entire preseason.

On the Rams final offensive play of the game, Chargers defensive lineman CJ Okoye kept up the pressure and managed to bring down Stetson Bennett for a sack that lost 16 yards.

The Bolts sideline reacted in a frenzy as players raced onto the field and sprung off the bench to celebrate with Okoye, a 6-foot-6, 315-pound defensive lineman from Nigeria who was allocated to the Bolts as part of the NFL's International Pathway Program this offseason.

"A historic performance," Staley said. "His story is remarkable … the guy has never played in a game.

"For him to go in his first NFL game and get a sack … our guys said if he was to get a sack they were going to get a 15-yarder [penalty]," Staley added with a laugh. "We were prepared to take one there. But you saw that sideline and that's what the NFL is all about."