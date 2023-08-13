Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

5 Chargers Players Who Stood Out Against the Rams 

Aug 13, 2023 at 09:00 AM
Chargers Staff Headshots on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

CJ

The chance for a first impression is over and done with.

Here are five players who stood out against the Rams:

RB Elijah Dotson

On a night where the Bolts ran the ball with authority, it was Dotson who grabbed the headlines with a pair of 35-plus yard touchdown runs.

His first score came from 37 yards out when he motored down the left sideline and outran a handful of Rams defenders. The second score, from 40 yards out, showcased his speed again.

"He's a great dude, No. 1. Just a gym rat and trying his best on special teams to add value," said Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley. "There's a lot to learn from the pass protection and receiving-type role, but he's trying to improve in all ways.

"What we saw [Saturday] is what we've seen since rookie minicamp," Staley added. "He does have a burst, he is decisive and we think he can finish runs."

Dotson finished with 92 yards and two scores on just six carries but said postgame that he still has more to prove.

"I'm just grateful for the opportunity. Being an undrafted guy, you have to keep working. I can't hang my hat on [Saturday]. I've got to get back on the field and keep working.

WR Derius Davis

Davis was drafted in the fourth round to be the Bolts punt and kickoff returner.

He may have already secured those jobs with his performance in the preseason opener.

Davis scored the game's first touchdown when he raced 81 yards to the house on a punt, showing off the top-notch speed that made him one of college football's more dangerous players in 2022.

"He was ball secure, he was decisive," Staley said. "And then he finished it and I think you saw that elite speed that he has.

"That's why we did draft him, for that game-breaking speed," Staley added. "But he's still got to earn our trust."

DL CJ Okoye

If you turned the game off early Saturday, you missed what might end up being the bets moment of the entire preseason.

On the Rams final offensive play of the game, Chargers defensive lineman CJ Okoye kept up the pressure and managed to bring down Stetson Bennett for a sack that lost 16 yards.

The Bolts sideline reacted in a frenzy as players raced onto the field and sprung off the bench to celebrate with Okoye, a 6-foot-6, 315-pound defensive lineman from Nigeria who was allocated to the Bolts as part of the NFL's International Pathway Program this offseason.

"A historic performance," Staley said. "His story is remarkable … the guy has never played in a game.

"For him to go in his first NFL game and get a sack … our guys said if he was to get a sack they were going to get a 15-yarder [penalty]," Staley added with a laugh. "We were prepared to take one there. But you saw that sideline and that's what the NFL is all about."

Staley said postgame that Okoye received a game ball.

K Cameron Dicker

Dicker has been the lone kicker participating in practice in recent weeks as Dustin Hopkins deals with a physical ailment.

And although Hopkins kicked in pregame warmups Saturday, Dicker made another strong impression in game action.

He showed off his range by hitting. 50-yard field goal in the first quarter and later added a 25-yard attempt. He also nailed all four extra point attempts and have five touchbacks on seven kickoff tries.

OLB Chris Rumph II

Rumph didn't play much in the opener, but made his present felt with a first-quarter sack just over three minutes into the game.

Rumph is competing with rookie Tuli Tuipulotu for playing time as a depth edge rusher, and both players shined against the Rams.

But if Rumph can take a big leap forward in Year 3, that could help ease the load for Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack over a 17-game season.

