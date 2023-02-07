2022 Chargers Position Recap: Cornerbacks

The Bolts cornerback unit was among the team's more consistent positions in 2022, even as the group battled through injuries.

J.C. Jackson was a prized free-agent addition who looked superb in training camp, but August ankle surgery derailed the start of his season.

Jackson showed flashes through five games in powder blue, but his season came to an early end in Week 7 with a torn patella tendon in his knee.

Michael Davis filled in admirably in Jackson's place and was one of the league's best cornerbacks in the second half of the season.

"I don't like to single out players, but I couldn't be more proud of a player and how he played this year, from the start of OTAs to now, and how he handled this situation," said Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco.

"He got his opportunity this year and he just played lights out for us. Without how we played, I don't know if we would have had 10 wins this year," Telesco later added. "He's just so competitive on the football. He is just a rock-solid player for us. I am really proud of how he handled the whole offseason, the regular season."

Second-year cornerback Asante Samuel, Jr., led the position group with 15 starts. He displayed plenty of promise, including in the postseason, and should only get better in the coming years.

Veteran Bryce Callahan manned the slot after joining the Bolts as a free agent and played well. He provided consistency on the field and leadership off it, helping youngsters such as rookie Ja'Sir Taylor, who started three games in the second half of the year.

Taylor spoke about his growth after the season.

"I feel like in this league, you need to be up there to really get your feet underneath you and play, see how it feels," Taylor said. "When I'm on special teams, it's a little bit different than going out there on defense.

"It's a whole different beast, but getting all those reps and most importantly, having the veterans in my room right there next to me, guiding me each step of the way," Taylor added. "Lot of credit to those guys."