Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

2022 Chargers Position Recap: Cornerbacks

Feb 07, 2023 at 02:30 PM
IMG_3902
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

corners

Welcome to Part 8 of our 2022 positional recaps, a series that will run through the next few weeks and highlight all 10 Chargers position groups. We'll focus on key stats, big moments and look ahead to the 2023 season.

The Bolts cornerback unit was among the team's more consistent positions in 2022, even as the group battled through injuries.

J.C. Jackson was a prized free-agent addition who looked superb in training camp, but August ankle surgery derailed the start of his season.

Jackson showed flashes through five games in powder blue, but his season came to an early end in Week 7 with a torn patella tendon in his knee.

Michael Davis filled in admirably in Jackson's place and was one of the league's best cornerbacks in the second half of the season.

"I don't like to single out players, but I couldn't be more proud of a player and how he played this year, from the start of OTAs to now, and how he handled this situation," said Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco.

"He got his opportunity this year and he just played lights out for us. Without how we played, I don't know if we would have had 10 wins this year," Telesco later added. "He's just so competitive on the football. He is just a rock-solid player for us. I am really proud of how he handled the whole offseason, the regular season."

Second-year cornerback Asante Samuel, Jr., led the position group with 15 starts. He displayed plenty of promise, including in the postseason, and should only get better in the coming years.

Veteran Bryce Callahan manned the slot after joining the Bolts as a free agent and played well. He provided consistency on the field and leadership off it, helping youngsters such as rookie Ja'Sir Taylor, who started three games in the second half of the year.

Taylor spoke about his growth after the season.

"I feel like in this league, you need to be up there to really get your feet underneath you and play, see how it feels," Taylor said. "When I'm on special teams, it's a little bit different than going out there on defense.

"It's a whole different beast, but getting all those reps and most importantly, having the veterans in my room right there next to me, guiding me each step of the way," Taylor added. "Lot of credit to those guys."

Fellow rookie Deane Leonard played a handful of defensive snaps in 2022 but was a key contributor on special teams.

Top 22 Photos from the 2022 Season

Take a look at the best photos from the Chargers 2022 campaign through the lens of team photographer, Mike Nowak, manager of photography, Ty Nowell, seasonal photographer, Mackenzie Hudson, and gameday photographer, Noel Vasquez.

WELCOME TO WEEK 1 - After not playing all preseason, here's a very fired up Keenan Allen celebrating with fans after a big catch in Week 1 vs. the Las Vegas Raiders.  This overhead angle, taken from Level 6, really gives you perspective as a fan in the stands. - Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers
1 / 22

WELCOME TO WEEK 1 - After not playing all preseason, here's a very fired up Keenan Allen celebrating with fans after a big catch in Week 1 vs. the Las Vegas Raiders.  This overhead angle, taken from Level 6, really gives you perspective as a fan in the stands. - Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers

FOR THE WIN - The Raiders had a chance to take the lead toward the end of the game, but a familiar face, Khalil Mack, forced a fumble on QB Derek Carr on fourth down to ice the win for his home team.  Mack finished with 3.0 sacks that game, and his teammate, Drue Tranquill was doing his best Notre Dame 'Touchdown Jesus' pose after the play. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
2 / 22

FOR THE WIN - The Raiders had a chance to take the lead toward the end of the game, but a familiar face, Khalil Mack, forced a fumble on QB Derek Carr on fourth down to ice the win for his home team.  Mack finished with 3.0 sacks that game, and his teammate, Drue Tranquill was doing his best Notre Dame 'Touchdown Jesus' pose after the play. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers

NEW ERA, SAME MIKE - Week 2 featured the Chargers vs. Chiefs on the first-ever Thursday Night Football game on Prime Video.  One thing that wasn't new?  Mike Williams' crazy one-handed catches. Just look at the concentration on his face to steadily corral the ball and get his body inbounds.  This touchdown reception set the record for the most-ever by a visiting player at Arrowhead Stadium. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
3 / 22

NEW ERA, SAME MIKE - Week 2 featured the Chargers vs. Chiefs on the first-ever Thursday Night Football game on Prime Video.  One thing that wasn't new?  Mike Williams' crazy one-handed catches. Just look at the concentration on his face to steadily corral the ball and get his body inbounds.  This touchdown reception set the record for the most-ever by a visiting player at Arrowhead Stadium. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers

10 GETS BACK TO .500 - Here's Justin Herbert walking off with a win in Week 4 over the Houston Texans which got the team back to 2-2.  The contrast here shows the fans peeking over the railing to get a glimpse of the Bolts' QB, but before he heads off into the dark tunnel, he acknowledges their presence and reciprocates the greeting. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
4 / 22

10 GETS BACK TO .500 - Here's Justin Herbert walking off with a win in Week 4 over the Houston Texans which got the team back to 2-2.  The contrast here shows the fans peeking over the railing to get a glimpse of the Bolts' QB, but before he heads off into the dark tunnel, he acknowledges their presence and reciprocates the greeting. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers

GRIT - Here's a field-level shot of Derwin James single-handedly taking down Browns RB Nick Chubb. Both players are esteemed at their respective positions so naturally, the field dirt stands no chance when they combine forces.  You get a clear view of just how much dirt gets kicked up on this tackle. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
5 / 22

GRIT - Here's a field-level shot of Derwin James single-handedly taking down Browns RB Nick Chubb. Both players are esteemed at their respective positions so naturally, the field dirt stands no chance when they combine forces.  You get a clear view of just how much dirt gets kicked up on this tackle. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers

A SIGHT OF SOFI STADIUM - This remote camera was perched to give the high-angle effect of a full view of SoFi Stadium during pregame introductions. Notice the bolt overhang in the foreground which frames the shot nicely. On the field, you can see TE Gerald Everett running onto the field before the Week 6 MNF game vs. the Denver Broncos. Look up, and you'll see the forward facing shot on the Infinity Screen. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
6 / 22

A SIGHT OF SOFI STADIUM - This remote camera was perched to give the high-angle effect of a full view of SoFi Stadium during pregame introductions. Notice the bolt overhang in the foreground which frames the shot nicely. On the field, you can see TE Gerald Everett running onto the field before the Week 6 MNF game vs. the Denver Broncos. Look up, and you'll see the forward facing shot on the Infinity Screen. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers

THE ROOKIE STEPS UP - Another shot from the same Week 6 Monday Night Football game that went into overtime.  What was a tough, hard-fought battle all game was finally cracked open with just under five minutes remaining after Ja'Sir Taylor made a heads up special teams play to force a muffed punt. Another rookie, Deane Leonard, recovered the ball to give possession back to the Chargers offense to set up a game-winning drive. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
7 / 22

THE ROOKIE STEPS UP - Another shot from the same Week 6 Monday Night Football game that went into overtime.  What was a tough, hard-fought battle all game was finally cracked open with just under five minutes remaining after Ja'Sir Taylor made a heads up special teams play to force a muffed punt. Another rookie, Deane Leonard, recovered the ball to give possession back to the Chargers offense to set up a game-winning drive. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers

HEROIC HOPKINS - Here's a close up view of kicker Dustin Hopkins' game-winning field goal in Week 6.  Hopkins injured his hamstring mid-game and at one point was deemed questionable to return. He went 4-for-4 on field goals, including this game winner.  Check out the pain in his face as he boots this through the uprights. - Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers
8 / 22

HEROIC HOPKINS - Here's a close up view of kicker Dustin Hopkins' game-winning field goal in Week 6.  Hopkins injured his hamstring mid-game and at one point was deemed questionable to return. He went 4-for-4 on field goals, including this game winner.  Check out the pain in his face as he boots this through the uprights. - Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers

VIEWS - The navy uniforms add a different color-element when the team dons them once a season and paired with this gold facemask, you can see the contrast.  You can also see a reflection of SoFi Stadium on the visor as the team got ready for the Week 7 game vs. Seattle. - Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
9 / 22

VIEWS - The navy uniforms add a different color-element when the team dons them once a season and paired with this gold facemask, you can see the contrast.  You can also see a reflection of SoFi Stadium on the visor as the team got ready for the Week 7 game vs. Seattle. - Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers

DICKER RISES UP - The Bolts are no strangers to changes at kicker and Cameron Dicker was the team's third of the season. Here he is being carried off the field by Derwin James and Amen Ogbongbemiga after nailing a 37-yard field goal to get the win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
10 / 22

DICKER RISES UP - The Bolts are no strangers to changes at kicker and Cameron Dicker was the team's third of the season. Here he is being carried off the field by Derwin James and Amen Ogbongbemiga after nailing a 37-yard field goal to get the win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers

REFLECTION - With no Mike Williams and no Keenan Allen, wide receiver DeAndre Carter was tasked with stepping up in a big way in Week 10.  Here he is taking a moment for himself before the Sunday Night Football matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, centered in solitude surrounded by a crowded stadium. He went on to lead the receivers with four catches for 64 yards and a touchdown he scored on the team's first drive. - Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
11 / 22

REFLECTION - With no Mike Williams and no Keenan Allen, wide receiver DeAndre Carter was tasked with stepping up in a big way in Week 10.  Here he is taking a moment for himself before the Sunday Night Football matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, centered in solitude surrounded by a crowded stadium. He went on to lead the receivers with four catches for 64 yards and a touchdown he scored on the team's first drive. - Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers

DERWIN GOES UP! - Derwin James' athletic prowess was on display in Week 12 after he snatched this pass intended for DeAndre Hopkins. You can't help but notice how Derwin's uniform stands out against the Cardinals' red sideline. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
12 / 22

DERWIN GOES UP! - Derwin James' athletic prowess was on display in Week 12 after he snatched this pass intended for DeAndre Hopkins. You can't help but notice how Derwin's uniform stands out against the Cardinals' red sideline. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers

TWO SIDES TO EVERY PLAY - Here's the aftermath of Austin Ekeler scoring a touchdown with 15 seconds remaining in regulation in Week 12. Pair Ekeler's enthusiasm with Isaiah Simmons' despair and it's a reminder how every play tells two stories. The Bolts successfully made a two-point conversion after this TD to improve to 6-5 and get the team back on track. - Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
13 / 22

TWO SIDES TO EVERY PLAY - Here's the aftermath of Austin Ekeler scoring a touchdown with 15 seconds remaining in regulation in Week 12. Pair Ekeler's enthusiasm with Isaiah Simmons' despair and it's a reminder how every play tells two stories. The Bolts successfully made a two-point conversion after this TD to improve to 6-5 and get the team back on track. - Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers

TOE TAPPIN' - As good as Mike Williams' catches are, so too is his ability to always get his feet inbounds to complete the play. Here's another example on a touchdown in Week 14 vs. the Dolphins. No. 81 came alive that night catching all six passes thrown his way for 116 yards and a score, helping his team get the W in primetime and start their push for the postseason. - Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
14 / 22

TOE TAPPIN' - As good as Mike Williams' catches are, so too is his ability to always get his feet inbounds to complete the play. Here's another example on a touchdown in Week 14 vs. the Dolphins. No. 81 came alive that night catching all six passes thrown his way for 116 yards and a score, helping his team get the W in primetime and start their push for the postseason. - Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers

FULLY LOADED FIRST DOWN - Through his three years in the league, Justin Herbert has kept it pretty cool, calm, and collected on the field.  That changed for a moment in Week 14 when the QB ran for a first down on 3rd-and-8 with just over five minutes to play. He then stood up and gave the definitive first down motion. The play made Chargers fans harken back to when Philip Rivers did a similar celebration in the playoffs against the Baltimore Ravens showing even QBs can get in on the fun every once in a while. - Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers
15 / 22

FULLY LOADED FIRST DOWN - Through his three years in the league, Justin Herbert has kept it pretty cool, calm, and collected on the field.  That changed for a moment in Week 14 when the QB ran for a first down on 3rd-and-8 with just over five minutes to play. He then stood up and gave the definitive first down motion. The play made Chargers fans harken back to when Philip Rivers did a similar celebration in the playoffs against the Baltimore Ravens showing even QBs can get in on the fun every once in a while. - Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers

A SPIKE to 7 WINS - After the 23-17 victory over Miami, Herbert was given a game ball by the Sunday Night Football crew. Here's a peek into the locker room as No. 10 emphatically spiked the ball in celebration of the victory and gave us another glimpse at the emotions that come with wins, especially, wins that mean more in mid-December. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
16 / 22

A SPIKE to 7 WINS - After the 23-17 victory over Miami, Herbert was given a game ball by the Sunday Night Football crew. Here's a peek into the locker room as No. 10 emphatically spiked the ball in celebration of the victory and gave us another glimpse at the emotions that come with wins, especially, wins that mean more in mid-December. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers

SMOKE & SHADOWS - The tunnel is always a great place to shoot given the fact that we add a lot of different elements for pregame introductions. Here we have Mike Williams, in the royal blue uniform, standing in front of the fan with smoke permeating throughout the shot.  The colors contrast well despite this being an afternoon game. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
17 / 22

SMOKE & SHADOWS - The tunnel is always a great place to shoot given the fact that we add a lot of different elements for pregame introductions. Here we have Mike Williams, in the royal blue uniform, standing in front of the fan with smoke permeating throughout the shot.  The colors contrast well despite this being an afternoon game. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers

WHO ELSE? MIKE WILLIAMS - The Week 15 Titans game was another hard-fought battle.  After Tennessee tied the game with :48 seconds remaining, Justin Herbert, on the run, connected with Mike Williams - of course - for a gain of 35.  Here's No. 81 in the process of going to the ground towards the end of the play.  He's merely levitating above the field turf at SoFi Stadium.  Three plays later, Cameron Dicker kicked the Bolts to another win and an 8-6 record. - Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
18 / 22

WHO ELSE? MIKE WILLIAMS - The Week 15 Titans game was another hard-fought battle.  After Tennessee tied the game with :48 seconds remaining, Justin Herbert, on the run, connected with Mike Williams - of course - for a gain of 35.  Here's No. 81 in the process of going to the ground towards the end of the play.  He's merely levitating above the field turf at SoFi Stadium.  Three plays later, Cameron Dicker kicked the Bolts to another win and an 8-6 record. - Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers

A CLINCH FOR CHRISTMAS - After being 6-6 at one point during the season, the Chargers rallied and had an opportunity to clinch a postseason berth in Week 16 vs. the Colts. Clinched they did after a dominating 20-3 performance. The game came a day after Christmas giving the team the best gift they could ask for. - Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
19 / 22

A CLINCH FOR CHRISTMAS - After being 6-6 at one point during the season, the Chargers rallied and had an opportunity to clinch a postseason berth in Week 16 vs. the Colts. Clinched they did after a dominating 20-3 performance. The game came a day after Christmas giving the team the best gift they could ask for. - Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers

LOV3 FOR DAMAR - Week 18 was a reminder that life is bigger than football after what happened to Buffalo's Damar Hamlin the previous Monday night. After kickoff, Derwin James and Russell Wilson, two players and team captains who don No. 3, the same number Hamlin wears, met in the middle of the field to express support and love for the Bills safety. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
20 / 22

LOV3 FOR DAMAR - Week 18 was a reminder that life is bigger than football after what happened to Buffalo's Damar Hamlin the previous Monday night. After kickoff, Derwin James and Russell Wilson, two players and team captains who don No. 3, the same number Hamlin wears, met in the middle of the field to express support and love for the Bills safety. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers

PALMER GOES A MILE HIGH - Just look at the hops from Joshua Palmer as he hauled in a two-point conversion in Week 18's game vs. the Broncos. We see guys leap up all the time, but it's always amazing when you see how a photo can capture just how high up they get in the moment. - Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
21 / 22

PALMER GOES A MILE HIGH - Just look at the hops from Joshua Palmer as he hauled in a two-point conversion in Week 18's game vs. the Broncos. We see guys leap up all the time, but it's always amazing when you see how a photo can capture just how high up they get in the moment. - Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers

WELCOME TO THE WILD CARD - The Chargers were back in the playoffs for the first time since 2018 as they went to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars. Here's the pregame setup as Sebastian Joseph-Day's hands mimic the fireworks on display. - Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
22 / 22

WELCOME TO THE WILD CARD - The Chargers were back in the playoffs for the first time since 2018 as they went to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars. Here's the pregame setup as Sebastian Joseph-Day's hands mimic the fireworks on display. - Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Notable Number

From Weeks 12-18, Davis ranked first among outside cornerbacks with a Pro Football Focus coverage grade of 84.0 (minimum of 200 snaps).

Memorable Moment

Entering Week 14, the Dolphins boasted one of the league's top aerial attacks.

The Chargers secondary, particularly the cornerbacks, put the clamps down on Miami's passing game.

Davis, Samuel and Taylor got the starts at cornerback — Callahan was out with an injury — and the trio all played at least 90-percent of the defensive snaps.

The end result?

Miami had just one explosive passing play as the Dolphins completed just four passes through three quarters. The defensive effort jumpstarted a four-game game win streak that boosted the Bolts into the playoffs.

Regular-Season Statistics

Asante Samuel, Jr.

Recorded 57 total tackles, one tackle for loss, 11 passes defended, one fumble recovery and two interceptions; appeared in all 17 games (15 starts) and played 972 defensive snaps (92.84 percent).

Michael Davis

Recorded 62 total tackles, two tackles for loss, one QB hit, 1.0 sack and 15 passes defended; appeared in all 17 games (12 starts) and played 791 defensive snaps (75.55 percent).

Bryce Callahan

Recorded 47 total tackles, two QB hits, two tackles for loss and six passes defended; appeared in all 15 games (11 starts) and played 586 defensive snaps (55.97 percent).

J.C. Jackson

Recorded 15 total tackles with two passes defended; appeared in five games (five starts) and played 244 defensive snaps (23.30 percent).

Ja'Sir Taylor

Recorded 22 total tackles and one pass defended; appeared in 17 games (three starts) and played 161 defensive snaps (15.38 percent).

Deane Leonard

Recorded five total tackles, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery; appeared in 17 games and played four defensive snaps (0.38 percent).

Top Shots 2022: Best of Bolts in B&W

Take a look back at some of the best Chargers photos in monochrome from the 2022 season

230130_TopBW_Gallery_001
1 / 152
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_002
2 / 152
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_003
3 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_004
4 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_005
5 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_006
6 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_007
7 / 152
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_008
8 / 152
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_009
9 / 152
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_010
10 / 152
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_011
11 / 152
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_012
12 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_013
13 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_014
14 / 152
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_015
15 / 152
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_016
16 / 152
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_017
17 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_018
18 / 152
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_019
19 / 152
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_020
20 / 152
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_021
21 / 152
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_022
22 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_023
23 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_024
24 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_025
25 / 152
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_026
26 / 152
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_027
27 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_028
28 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_029
29 / 152
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_030
30 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_031
31 / 152
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_032
32 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_033
33 / 152
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_034
34 / 152
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_035
35 / 152
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_036
36 / 152
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_037
37 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_038
38 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_039
39 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_040
40 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_041
41 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_042
42 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_043
43 / 152
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_044
44 / 152
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_045
45 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_046
46 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_047
47 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_048
48 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_049
49 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_050
50 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_051
51 / 152
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_052
52 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_053
53 / 152
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_054
54 / 152
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_055
55 / 152
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_056
56 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_057
57 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_058
58 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_059
59 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_060
60 / 152
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_061
61 / 152
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_062
62 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_063
63 / 152
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_064
64 / 152
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_065
65 / 152
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_066
66 / 152
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_067
67 / 152
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_068
68 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_069
69 / 152
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_070
70 / 152
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_071
71 / 152
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_072
72 / 152
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_073
73 / 152
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_074
74 / 152
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_075
75 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_076
76 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_077
77 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_078
78 / 152
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_079
79 / 152
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_080
80 / 152
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_081
81 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_082
82 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_083
83 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_084
84 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_085
85 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_086
86 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_087
87 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_088
88 / 152
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_089
89 / 152
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_090
90 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_091
91 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_092
92 / 152
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_093
93 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_094
94 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_095
95 / 152
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_096
96 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_097
97 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_098
98 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_099
99 / 152
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_100
100 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_101
101 / 152
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_102
102 / 152
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_103
103 / 152
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_104
104 / 152
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_105
105 / 152
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_106
106 / 152
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_107
107 / 152
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_108
108 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_109
109 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_110
110 / 152
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_111
111 / 152
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_112
112 / 152
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_113
113 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_114
114 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_115
115 / 152
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_116
116 / 152
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_117
117 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_118
118 / 152
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_119
119 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_120
120 / 152
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_121
121 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_122
122 / 152
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_123
123 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_124
124 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_125
125 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_126
126 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_127
127 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_128
128 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_129
129 / 152
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_130
130 / 152
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_131
131 / 152
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_132
132 / 152
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_133
133 / 152
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_134
134 / 152
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_135
135 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_136
136 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_137
137 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_138
138 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_139
139 / 152
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_140
140 / 152
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_141
141 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_142
142 / 152
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_143
143 / 152
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_144
144 / 152
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_145
145 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_146
146 / 152
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_147
147 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_148
148 / 152
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_149
149 / 152
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_150
150 / 152
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_151
151 / 152
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_152
152 / 152
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

2 questions for 2023

1. How does Jackson return from injury?

Jackson's arrival nearly a year ago was met with plenty of fanfare, but his first season with the Bolts was over before it really began.

The cornerback had a tough go of things with an ankle surgery followed by a serious knee injury just before the midway point of the season.

When healthy, Jackson remains one of the league's best players at his position. But his health will be something to monitor in the coming months, as Telesco said as much in his year-end presser.

"What he has going for him is his age and the fact that he's in such great physical condition that he should be able to come back from this injury. I think I told you all before, it's not an injury that we see that often," Telesco said. "We see it from time-to-time. It's not like some other injuries where you can really have a good prediction of what that time of return will be.

"He's been here rehabbing and he's moving along. To have an exact timeframe of when he'll be ready, I'm not really sure yet," Telesco added. "We'll probably know more, I expect, deeper in the offseason if he's ready for any type of OTAs or training camp, and kind of go from there."

2. Do the Bolts add more depth here in the draft?

The Chargers have drafted three cornerbacks in the past two seasons in Samuel, Taylor and Leonard.

Jackson and Callahan were 2022 free-agent additions, but the latter is scheduled to be a free agent again this spring. Davis, meanwhile, is still under contract.

The Chargers have high-end players in Jackson and Davis, plus young talent in Samuel and Taylor. But if they want to continue to add depth at the position, perhaps a Day 3 draft pick makes sense.

Bolt Up for 2023!

Secure your 2023 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

NFL Players Embrace the Script Joke: "I Ain't Really Like It"

We asked Pro Bowlers if they liked how the 2022 NFL script turned out ... and what they wanted to see happen in 2023

news

Chargers Mock Draft Tracker 2.0

Take a look at who draft analysts have the Chargers selecting with the 21st pick in the 2023 NFL Draft

news

2022 Chargers Position Recap: Linebackers

The potential of Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa was never fully realized due to injury, while Drue Tranquill had the best season of his career in the middle of the defense

news

Daniel Jeremiah: No Reason 2023 Chargers Can't Have Best Offense in the NFL

We chatted with the NFL Network analyst to get his thoughts on the Kellen More hire, what it means for Justin Herbert and 2023 expectations for the Bolts offense

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 12 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 12 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. 11 of the players finished the 2022 season on the team's practice squad.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Jaguars Wild Card Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday at 5:15pm at TIAA Bank Stadium for the AFC Wild Card Game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Denver Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 1:25pm at Empowerfield at Mile High.

video

All In: Episode 9 | Have Pads, Will Hit

On the ninth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on how the Chargers clinched their first playoff spot since 2018. Take a deep dive into the defensive resurgence that powered this postseason push, including how the Bolts stymied two of the most explosive offenses in the league.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Rams Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Colts Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Indianapolis Colts on Monday at 5:15pm at Lucas Oil Stadium.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Titans Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Tre' McKitty vs. Kenneth Murray, Jr. in F1 2021

On this edition of Let's Play, tight end Tre' McKitty and linebacker face off in a race of F1 2021. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

All In: Episode 8 | The Ultimate Competitor

On the eighth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the Chargers young quarterback, Justin Herbert, and learn how his competitive drive has translated to clutch, highlight-worthy plays his whole career, including the Bolts recent win over the Dolphins on Sunday Night Football.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 8

In the latest episode of ALL IN: Season 2 we take a look at the driving force behind the Chargers offense, quarterback Justin Herbert. Episode 8 of All IN is out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Dolphins Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Miami Dolphins for prime time clash on Sunday Night Football.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1:25pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 7 | On The Edge

On the seventh episode of ALL IN Season 2, learn about Khalil Mack's journey to the Chargers and his fight to prove his doubters wrong as the veteran edge rusher holds down the Bolts defense after Joey Bosa is sidelined with a groin injury.

video

Let's Play: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs Morgan Fox in NHL 22

On this edition of Let's Play, defensive linemen Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox face off in NHL 22. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 7

Get an inside look into what makes Khalil Mack one of the greatest EDGE rushers in the NFL on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Cardinals Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 1:05pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Zion Johnson vs. Jamaree Salyer in NBA 2K21

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Zion Johnson & Jamaree Salyer go head-to-head in a game of NBA 2K21. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers rookies. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Chiefs vs Chargers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs for Sunday Night Football in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 6 | No Flinch

On the sixth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the LA Chargers' gritty 2022 season as they power through a slew of injuries to a 5-3 record and the mentality Head Coach Brandon Staley has instilled in his team.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 6

Follow the Chargers' resilient journey through the adversity of their 2022 season so far on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs 49ers Hype Video

The Chargers visit the 49ers for a primetime battle on Sunday Night Football.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs. Shawne Merriman

Do you think you can win in a fight against Mike Tyson? If the WWE called you to perform at Wrestlemania would you go? On this episode we get to find out more with Shawne Merriman and Sebastian Joseph-Day over a game of Between 2 Kegs, presented by Bud Light

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Falcons Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9 at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Keelan Doss to Active Roster; Place Donald Parham Jr. on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Keelan Doss to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed tight end Donald Parham Jr., on Reserve/Injured. In addition, Los Angeles activated kicker Cameron Dicker and cornerback Kemon Hall from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Jeremiah Attaochu; Place J.C. Jackson on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu. In a corresponding move, the team placed cornerback J.C. Jackson on Reserve/Injured.

video

Let's Play: DeAndre Carter vs. Gerald Everett in Madden 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, DeAndre Carter & Gerald Everett go head-to-head for a game of Madden 23. See who wins the matchup between these two LA Chargers playmakers. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Seahawks vs Chargers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7 at SoFi Stadium.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Michael Bandy to Active Roster; Place Joshua Kelley on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Michael Bandy to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed running back Joshua Kelley on Reserve/Injured. The team also elevated kicker Taylor Bertolet from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

All In: Episode 5 | The Breaking Point

On the fifth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go behind running back Joshua Kelley's emergence as the complementary back to RB1 Austin Ekeler and how the Chargers kickstarted their run game after the first three weeks of the season.

Latest News
Advertising