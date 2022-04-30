Chargers Select Zander Horvath With 260th Pick

The Los Angeles Chargers selected Purdue fullback Zander Horvath with the 260th overall pick in the seventh round of Saturday's 2022 NFL Draft.
Horvath (six-foot-three, 230 pounds) joins the Bolts after five seasons at Purdue. Horvath led the Boilermakers in all-purpose yards (746) during the 2020 season and recorded three 100-yard rushing games that season. The Indiana native returned from injury during the 2021 season and managed to play eight games on the year with five starts (91 carries, 320 yards, 3.5 average, three touchdowns; 17 receptions, 108 yards, 6.4 average)
During his high school career Horvath broke every rushing and scoring record in Marian High School history.
Take a look through some photos of the Chargers 2022 seventh-round Draft pick, fullback Zander Horvath from Purdue
