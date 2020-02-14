what offseason? ☠️

Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com
Internet Reactions: All the Reactions from Day 3
Take a look at the reactions from across Twitter following the selections on Day 3 of the 2021 NFL Draft.
Internet Reactions: Bolts Make Pair of Picks in Round 3
Take a look at the reactions from across Twitter following the selections of Joshua Palmer and Tre' McKitty.
Internet Reactions: Jalen Ramsey Praises Asante Samuel Jr. Pick
Take a look at the reactions from across Twitter following the selection of Asante Samuel Jr.
Wildcats Turned Chargers React to Reunion with Rashawn Slater
Slater rejoins Justin Jackson and Joe Gaziano on the Bolts.
Internet Reactions: Bolts Select OT Rashawn Slater
Take a look at the reactions from across Twitter following the selection of Rashawn Slater.
Justin Herbert was No. 1 on Chargers' Draft Board in 2019
General manager Tom Telesco spoke with Chargers.com before the start of the 2021 NFL Draft.
Brandon Staley on Justin Herbert: 'He's One of the Guys'
The Chargers head coach spoke with Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.
Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event
Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event
In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
All In: Episode 5 | Tell the Truth
On the fifth episode of ALL IN Season 3, the Chargers return home from Kansas City needing to regroup. As they prepare for Sunday Night Football vs the Chicago Bears, the coaching staff challenges the team to tell the truth about what happened and play football with the joy and passion they had growing up.
Los Angeles Chargers Sign Nick Vannett Active Roster
The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Nick Vannett to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team waived tight end Tre' McKitty yesterday.
Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Alex Erickson
The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Alex Erickson from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
Bolt Up: Chargers vs Bears Hype Video
The Chargers will take on the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football at 5:20pm at SoFi Stadium.
Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Keelan Doss and Mark Webb Jr.
The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Keelan Doss and defensive back Mark Webb Jr., from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
Bolt Up: Chargers vs Chiefs Hype Video
The Chargers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at 1:25pm at Arrowhead Stadium.
All In: Episode 4 | Wreckers
The fourth episode of ALL IN Season 3 takes you inside the star-studded outside linebackers room as rookie Tuli Tuipulotu joins Pro Bowlers Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa. Follow Tuipulotu's journey from USC to the NFL, beginning a standout rookie campaign and helping his teammates break records.
Trailer: All In Season 3, Episode 4
Get an all-access look at outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu's journey from leading the nation in sacks at USC to putting the NFL on notice as a rookie in a star-studded edge rusher room with Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa on the latest episode of All In Season 3, out now.
Los Angeles Chargers Claim Safety Jaylinn Hawkins
The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed safety Jaylinn Hawkins off waivers. In a corresponding move, the team placed safety Raheem Layne on Reserve/Injured.
Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Keelan Doss
The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Keelan Doss from the practice squad for Monday's game.
Bolt Up: Chargers vs Cowboys Hype Video
The Chargers will take on the Dallas Cowboys on Monday at 5:15pm at SoFi Stadium.
Los Angeles Chargers Sign Christopher Hinton
The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Christopher Hinton. The team also signed center Cameron Tom and defensive back Mark Webb Jr., to the practice squad.
Los Angeles Chargers Trade J.C. Jackson to New England Patriots
The Los Angeles Chargers today traded cornerback J.C. Jackson to the New England Patriots.
All In: Episode 3 | Slayer
On the third episode of ALL IN Season 3, follow wide receiver Keenan Allen as he makes history in his 11th NFL season. Find out how Allen has managed to stay so dominant for so long and why his connection with quarterback Justin Herbert is among the most special in football.
Trailer: All In Season 3, Episode 3
Get an inside look into how wide receiver Keenan Allen is breaking records and putting up career-best numbers in Year 11 on the latest episode of All In Season 3, out now.
Los Angeles Chargers Claim Cornerback Essang Bassey
The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed cornerback Essang Bassey off waivers. In a corresponding move, the team waived defensive lineman Christopher Hinton.
Chargers Place Corey Linsley and JT Woods on Non-Football Illness List; Sign Dean Marlowe and AJ Finley to Active Roster
The Los Angeles Chargers today placed center Corey Linsley on Reserve/ Injured and safety JT Woods on Reserve/Non-Football Illness. The team signed safety Dean Marlowe and safety AJ Finley to the active roster. The Bolts also activated wide receiver Keelan Doss and outside linebacker Andrew Farmer from the practice squad for Sunday's game, and downgraded outside linebacker Joey Bosa to doubtful.
Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video
The Chargers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1:05pm at SoFi Stadium.
Los Angeles Chargers Place Mike Williams on Injured Reserve; Sign Wide Receiver Simi Fehoko
The Los Angeles Chargers today placed wide receiver Mike Williams on Reserve/Injured and signed wide receiver Simi Fehoko to the active roster from Pittsburgh's practice squad. The team also signed safety AJ Finley to the practice squad.
Los Angeles Chargers Sign Zack Bailey to Active Roster
The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tackle Zack Bailey to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team waived safety AJ Finley. The Bolts also activated safety Dean Marlowe from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
Bolt Up: Chargers vs Vikings Hype Video
The Chargers will take on the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at 10:00am at U.S. Bank Stadium.
All In: Episode 2 | Forward
On the second episode of ALL IN Season 3, go inside how the Chargers created one of the most dominant rushing attacks in the NFL through the first two weeks of 2023. Find out how Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore's philosophy has impacted the offense's mentality and follow second-year offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer as he transitions from left tackle to right guard.
Chargers Downgrade Ekeler, Kendricks and Rumph; Elevate Two
The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Brevin Allen and safety Dean Marlowe from the practice squad for Sunday's game. The team also downgraded three players to out — running back Austin Ekeler, linebacker Eric Kendricks and outside linebacker Chris Rumph II.
Bolt Up: Chargers vs Titans Hype Video
The Chargers will take on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at 10:00am at Nissan Stadium.
Los Angeles Chargers Activate Outside Linebacker Brevin Allen
The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Brevin Allen from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
Bolt Up: Chargers vs Dolphins Hype Video
The Chargers will take on the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.
All In: Episode 1 | Finish
On the Season 3 premiere of ALL IN, follow every step of the Chargers' journey to 2023 Week 1, from new additions in the offseason to an intense Training Camp all with one goal in mind: start fast and finish.
Coming Soon: All In Season 3
All In is back for season 3 as your all-access pass to the 2023 Los Angeles Chargers. Go behind the scenes of the Bolts all season long as Justin Herbert, Derwin James, Jr., and more take on the vaunted AFC. All In Season 3 premieres September 7 at 10 am PST on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com.
Los Angeles Chargers Sign 12 Players to Practice Squad
The Los Angeles Chargers today signed 12 players to the practice squad.