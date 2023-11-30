Week 13 Game Picks: Chargers or Patriots?

NFL media from across the internet have made their predictions on who they believe will win the Week 13 game between the Chargers and the Patriots in Foxborough.
|Media Member
|Publication
|Pick
|Ali Bhanpuri
|NFL.com
|Chargers
|Tom Blair
|NFL.com
|Chargers
|Brooke Cersosimo
|NFL.com
|Chargers
|Gennaro Filice
|NFL.com
|Chargers
|Dan Parr
|NFL.com
|Chargers
|Mike Florio
|Pro Football Talk
|Chargers
|Chris Simms
|Pro Football Talk
|Chargers
|NFL Staff
|Bleacher Report
|Chargers
|Albert Breer
|The MMQB
|Chargers
|Mitch Goldich
|The MMQB
|Chargers
|Claire Kuwana
|The MMQB
|Chargers
|Gilberto Manzano
|The MMQB
|Patriots
|Conor Orr
|The MMQB
|Chargers
|John Pluym
|The MMQB
|Chargers
|Matt Verderame
|The MMQB
|Chargers
|Matt Bowen
|ESPN
|Chargers
|Eric Moody
|ESPN
|Chargers
|Jason Reid
|ESPN
|Chargers
|Lindsey Thiry
|ESPN
|Chargers
|Seth Wickersham
|ESPN
|Patriots
|Pete Prisco
|CBS Sports
|Chargers
|Will Brinson
|CBS Sports
|Patriots
|Ryan Wilson
|CBS Sports
|Chargers
|John Breech
|CBS Sports
|Chargers
|Tyler Sullivan
|CBS Sports
|Chargers
|Dave Richard
|CBS Sports
|Chargers
|Jamey Eisenberg
|CBS Sports
|Chargers
|Zac Jackson
|The Athletic
|Chargers
|Josh Kendall
|The Athletic
|Chargers
|Austin Mock
|The Athletic
|Chargers
|Chad Graff
|The Athletic
|Chargers
|Ben Standig
|The Athletic
|Chargers
|Zak Keefer
|The Athletic
|Chargers
|Larry Holder
|The Athletic
|Chargers
|Michael-Shawn Dugar
|The Athletic
|Chargers
|Mark Kaboly
|The Athletic
|Chargers
|Tashan Reed
|The Athletic
|Chargers
|Nick Kosmider
|The Athletic
|Chargers
|Zack Rosenblatt
|The Athletic
|Patriots
