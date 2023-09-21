Why Tuli Tuipulotu Has Thrived Early in His Rookie Year

In addition to his first-career sack, Tuipulotu has also recorded two tackles for losses and a quarterback hit through two games.

According to Pro Football Focus, Tuipulotu also has four stops (tackles that results in a "failure" for the offense) in his first two games. He also leads all rookie edge rushers in PFF's pass rush win rate among players who have played at least 25 snaps.

Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley praised the rookie's development up to this point on Wednesday, as his ability to wreak havoc has been on full display through the first two weeks.

"He has made a lot of progress," Staley said. "He has made a lot of plays through two games and has been a real bright spot for our defense. He continues to improve. He's been a playmaker for us for two games."

It's not just success rushing the passer for Tuipulotu so far, however.

The Chargers rookie ranks second among all first-year edge rushers in PFF's run defense grade with a 70.6. He also has the second-most tackles in the run from the group with five.

Chargers Defensive Coordinator Derrick Ansley mentioned the qualities that make the rookie impressive against the run, and why he's been a contributor from the jump.

"He's tough, rugged, low-maintenance," Ansley said about Tuipulotu. "He's a throwback-type guy, loves contact, plays with a high motor. Kind of a gym rat type guy, if you tell him something once he got it.

"He's definitely been a pleasant surprise for our defense," Ansley added.

Tuipulotu has been a disruptive force on the field — and some of his most impactful plays so far haven't even showed up on the stat sheet.

The Chargers finished Week 2 with five sacks and in a couple of them, Tuipulotu was right in the thick of it, taking up multiple blockers or working together with other rushers while someone else finished the takedown of the quarterback.

And one of the more successful packages the Bolts had in Week 2 was with Tuipulotu, Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack on the field at the same time.

The ability to have all three on the field at once and move around reminds Tuipulotu of his days at the collegiate level, as he hopes the defense can continue to find success on key downs.

"It's really fun. It takes me back to my USC days because we did the same thing my last year over there, where I would just roam around and jump through stuff," Tuipulotu said. "It's fun being able to be on the same field as K-Mack and Joey at the same time.

"Usually that's not how it is, usually it's one or the other, but being able to be all three of us out there, it's a blessing," Tuipulotu added. "Just taking advantage of the package and make plays so we can keep using it."

This is just the start for Tuipulotu in his NFL career, but the results from the rookie so far have been exactly what the Bolts were looking for.

"Tuli is a baller, man. He's a gamer," Mack said about Tuipulotu. "When the lights cut on, he's ready to go. And that's all we can ask for from a guy that just turned 21 a couple weeks ago.