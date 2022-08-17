Top Tweets | Internet Reacts to Derwin James Jr.'s Contract Extension

Derwin James is back.
On Wednesday morning, the Chargers officially announced they had agreed to terms on a multi-year contract extension with the All-Pro safety.
Take a look at internet reactions from the NFL world following the news.
the bolts gone love thissssssss@derwinjames is locked in » https://t.co/MoU63Iyx2K pic.twitter.com/DU839Ll0AZ— Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) August 17, 2022
August 17, 2022
HE IS HIM pic.twitter.com/fQT6YjNd2K— Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) August 17, 2022
Man this never gets old. I couldn’t be happier to watch @derwinjames joy when finding out ———> he could go back to practice. Yes, you read that right. First thing he said after I told him he was now the HIGHEST PAID SAFETY in NFL history was, “now I can start practicing right?” pic.twitter.com/UiVTpOTjYH— David Mulugheta (@DavidMulugheta) August 17, 2022
Derwin James: Impact Player ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/FE8sC7bLVv— PFF (@PFF) August 17, 2022
Game. Wrecker.— NFL (@NFL) August 17, 2022
No wonder @DerwinJames is now the highest-paid safety in the league. 😤 pic.twitter.com/9M8pB7qWDc
Let’s gooo @DerwinJames ‼️‼️ He’s been a true pro thru this whole thing! https://t.co/kD0HVcrGai— Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) August 17, 2022
@DerwinJames LFG GANG 🤘🏿 https://t.co/AXqkHptJiB— Sebastian Joseph-Day (@SJD_51) August 17, 2022
Yesssssssir PHATMOUTH @DerwinJames 🫡🫡🫡— Fehoko Show (@breidenfehoko4) August 17, 2022
Derwin James was an instant impact player as soon as he stepped foot in the NFL. When healthy, he’s the definition of a versatile safety.pic.twitter.com/Nl2LFhXfDH— Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) August 17, 2022
LETS GO!!!!! Dinner on you now lil bro @DerwinJames … you deserve this new contract more than anyone!— Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) August 17, 2022
BEST IN THE BUSINESS! pic.twitter.com/FNfDMi7ms8
Congrats to my brother @DerwinJames the best safety in the world. Well deserved!!!!— Casey Hayward (@show_case29) August 17, 2022
Why is Derwin James so valuable? This is why 👇👇👇 https://t.co/lgvqBR1nex— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 17, 2022
Blessing brudda! @DerwinJames !! Congratulation goat @DavidMulugheta you done did it again!! https://t.co/0gncUJRwur— Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) August 17, 2022
🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 @DerwinJames well deserved 1%— Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) August 17, 2022
Derwin James has been HIM 😤— The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) August 17, 2022
Congrats on becoming the highest paid safety in the league, @DerwinJames 🔥
(via @Rivals)pic.twitter.com/QJHf1tWqCF
Yesssirr!! Congrats @DerwinJames well earned!! #Sensational— Budda Baker (@buddabaker32) August 17, 2022
Congrats to the great one @DerwinJames— Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) August 17, 2022
Congratulations to @DerwinJames. The news we all love to see! 💰🍢 #OneTribe https://t.co/QNHElUhNb7— FSU Seminoles (@Seminoles) August 17, 2022
Yes sir @DerwinJames well deserved ✊🏽 https://t.co/ChjvT7tyDZ— Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) August 17, 2022
Simply put: @DerwinJames is THAT dude 😤— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) August 17, 2022
🎥: @chargerspic.twitter.com/8eXCXxd6h3
