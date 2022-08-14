Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Three Takeaways: Staley Pleased With Backup RBs Against Rams 

Aug 14, 2022 at 12:35 AM
Chargers Staff Headshots on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
Cory Kennedy

Seasonal Content Assistant

FTP

Below are three takeaways from podium sessions after the Chargers preseason opener:

Staley evaluates young running backs, backup quarterbacks

After spending nearly two weeks practicing against each other at training camp, the Chargers faced their first opponent of the 2022 preseason Saturday night.

Although the Bolts fell to the Los Angeles Rams in their exhibition opener, there were still plenty of positive takeaways from their first preseason contest.

Staley gave his evaluation on two positions that are both under the spotlight at training camp: the backup running back and backup quarterback positions.

The preseason opener was a chance for Joshua Kelley, Larry Rountree III and Isaiah Spiller to showcase their abilities at full game speed.

After the game, Staley gave his evaluation of what he saw from the young running back core.

"I thought that they all got some good work. I felt like they caught the ball well. I felt like they were a factor in the passing game," Staley said. "I thought that Isaiah had a couple of good runs in traffic, where it was crowded. He moved the pile.

"It was good to play all of them and it was good to play all of them on special teams," Staley added.

Saturday's action also featured quarterbacks Chase Daniel and Easton Stick, who each played half the game. Staley talked about the 'healthy competition' at the backup quarterback spot and what he saw from that duo.

"I think both of our quarterbacks played well tonight, I thought they both moved the team, took care of the football, make good decisions," Staley said. "That's the way they've been throughout camp. I think both of them have improved, and that's what we've been looking for.

"The next game, Easton is going to start the first half and Chase will take the second half," Staley added. "Those guys are in competition, but it's really healthy competition for our football team. We like our quarterback room a lot. I liked the way both of them played."

Daniel talks opening-drive touchdown

With Justin Herbert on the sidelines Saturday night, Daniel started the first half for the Bolts. He finished the night with 117 yards passing and two touchdowns.

"I thought we put up a good showing," Daniel said of the offense's performance. "It was good to get the first drive touchdown. We sort of stalled on the two drives, mainly some misthrows by me.

"We were able to get the two-minute drive out the gate. I thought everyone played really well," Daniel added. "It's the first time playing against someone other than yourself, so that's always good. You're getting to see another color and hit it, but for the most part, it looked sharp. Could fix some things, though, for sure."

The veteran QB got the Bolts off to a hot start with an opening-drive touchdown pass. Daniel fired a deep pass down the field and connected with wide receiver Joe Reed for a 41-yard touchdown. Daniel explained how the play went down.

"It was a great play call," he said. "We were saving that call for the left hash and I told [Offensive Coordinator] Joe [Lombardi], 'If you call it on the right hash, I'm going to be really mad,' because we really wanted to get the 2-on-1 on the corner.

"Protection, first of all, was like — I think I hitched four times, which is great," Daniel said. "So, I could see it all and then Joe just used his speed and ran right by him. The corner sat down on [WR Michael] Bandy, which is what we wanted. It's very rare that those plays work exactly how you see it. It was open. I'm just glad I got it there."

Reed's big moment under the lights

After scoring his first touchdown in the NFL back in 2020, wide receiver Joe Reed has been battle-tested over the past year. Reed, who missed the 2021 season with a foot injury, has made plenty of plays throughout training camp. The hard work paid off as he scored his first receiving touchdown in the NFL on Saturday night.

After the game Reed talked about his journey in the NFL and what the touchdown catch meant to him.

"That's part of the journey," Reed said. "This is a hard business, a hard League, and every day you have to show up and work.

"So, going from a coaching change my rookie year to being on practice squad IR — just having the opportunity to go out there and compete and to play, any time I'm between those lines, I can't take it for granted. Having that moment and having a full game today meant a lot to me," Reed added.

Staley not only took notice of Reed's touchdown, but also the plays he made all over the field. Staley explained why Reed has stood out as he makes his comeback from an injury that kept him off the field last season.

"Joe had some really big catches tonight," Staley said. "He had some possession catches, he had the deep catch, and then he was on the kickoff returner. We're really going to try and take a long look at him on special teams and see if he can carve a role for himself on offense. He's improved a lot as a player."

"He works extremely hard. Coming off the injury last year, I think he's had just a great mindset in terms of coming back and really being the best version of himself. He's had a quality camp so far. I'm certainly proud of the way he played tonight," Staley added.

Photos: Bolt Fam Gets Together for Preseason Game 1

Take a look at some of the best photos of the Bolt Fam reuniting at SoFi Stadium for the first preseason game of 2022

A05I7126
1 / 27
A05I6892
2 / 27
A05I6843
3 / 27
A05I6918
4 / 27
A05I7051
5 / 27
4CHA5715
6 / 27
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
4CHA5760
7 / 27
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
4CHA5691
8 / 27
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
4CHA5799
9 / 27
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
A05I7463
10 / 27
TE100066
11 / 27
TE100072
12 / 27
A05I7854
13 / 27
A05I7092
14 / 27
TE100142
15 / 27
A05I7185
16 / 27
A58I6144
17 / 27
A58I6358
18 / 27
A05I7203
19 / 27
A05I6913
20 / 27
A05I7039
21 / 27
A05I7081
22 / 27
A05I6858
23 / 27
A05I7124
24 / 27
3LAC4666
25 / 27
3LAC4682
26 / 27
1LAC4096
27 / 27
Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Bolt Up for 2022!

Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Three Takeaways: Joshua Kelley & Larry Rountree III Provide Update on Backup Running Back Competition

"For me, as a competitor, I love it. I like to challenge myself. I like to try to prove myself … I'm just trying to embrace it. I'm not worried, necessarily, about the end right now. I'm just worrying about how I get better."

news

Three Takeaways: Davis, Samuel Evolving on Defense, Ficken Prepping Special Teams for Preseason Opener

"I think our offense is one of the better offenses in the league, so it's best-on-best. We have our days, they have their days. I think that's the point of competition, just to keep grinding, keep making each other better."

news

Three Takeaways: Chargers Focused on Being 'Complete Defense' as Camp Progresses

"We definitely want to be a team that stops the run. We want to be a team that, on the back end, takes the ball away."

news

Three Takeaways: Justin Herbert Leading 'Clean Operation' for Offense in Training Camp

"Your quarterback is going to define how you play in and out of the huddle, in and out of personnel groupings, the tempo that you play, the menu that you can activate. The more plays that you can activate, the better."

news

Three Takeaways: Chargers Rookies Appreciate Veteran Mentorship in 1st Training Camp

"He's talked to me a lot about game day, just the feelings, the emotions, the hype behind it. He's another person I talk to and helps me. He gives me little tips and things to stay calm, to really focus on my job. He's just a great resource for me."

news

Three Takeaways: Revamped Bolts Defense 'Coming Together' After 8 Camp Practices

"I'm still liking what I'm seeing. We had some padded practices, so we can see those guys, their physical abilities, and some toughness. That's on display."

news

Three Takeaways: Bolts Offense in A Good Spot, Joseph-Day Feeling Comfortable on Defense

"They're able to play even more confidently. Really excited about where they're at, and they have to continue to improve."

news

Three Takeaways: Matt Feiler Takes Notice of Zion Johnson's Progression

Veteran guard says rookie can be "lock-down" offensive linemen in the league

news

Three Takeaways: Nasir Adderley Talks On-Field Growth in Year 2 of Defensive Scheme

"When you're not thinking about what you have to do, you're able to look at a lot more and play a lot faster. It's definitely been really beneficial."

news

Three Takeaways: Depth, Star Power Highlight Early Days of Chargers Camp

"When you have great players on both sides of the ball, somebody might have that day, somebody might have [the other]. But yeah, it's been a lot of going back and forth."

news

Three Takeaways: Austin Ekeler Says Chargers Are Getting Back Into Rhythm After Day 3

"The intensity today was the highest that it's been, so that's good. That means people are starting to understand, people are starting to feel like themselves again."

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.

news

J.C. Jackson Ranked No. 1 on NFL.com's Top Cornerbacks List Entering 2022 Season

Blockbuster free-agent addition ranked No. 1 on David Carr's preseason list

gallery

Bolts in B&W: Training Camp Week 2

Take a look back at the second week of Chargers Training Camp 2022 in monochrome

gallery

Photos: Chargers Camp Day 8

Check out the best photos from the eighth day of Training Camp 2022 at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa!

news

Trey Pipkins III: Earning the 'Right' Role

"Whenever you can get out there and kind of reaffirm to yourself that this is where you're supposed to be and you can do this, it's always good for the confidence."

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Tight End Sage Surratt

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Sage Surratt.

gallery

Photos: Back Together with the Bolt Fam

Check out some shots of the Bolt Fam packing the Jack Hammett Sports Complex on Back Together Saturday!

news

Top Quotes | Joey Bosa, Keenan Allen & Joe Lombardi Recap Day 2 of Camp

See what members of the Chargers had to say about the team after the second day of practice in Costa Mesa

gallery

Photos: The Bolts Report for Training Camp 2022

Check out the best photos of the squad rolling in for the start of camp

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Safety JT Woods

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed safety JT Woods to a rookie contract. The Bolts selected Woods in the third round with the No. 79 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Running Back Isaiah Spiller

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed running back Isaiah Spiller to a rookie contract. The Bolts selected Spiller in the fourth round with the No. 123 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Guard Zion Johnson

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed guard Zion Johnson to a rookie contract. The Bolts selected Johnson with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Defensive Lineman Morgan Fox

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Morgan Fox.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Zack Bailey Off Waivers

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed guard/tackle Zack Bailey off waivers.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Five Members of 2022 Draft Class

The Los Angeles Chargers announced that they signed five players selected in the 2022 NFL Draft to rookie contracts — UCLA defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia (No. 160 overall), Georgia offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer (No. 195), Wake Forest defensive back Ja'Sir Taylor (No. 214), Mississippi defensive back Deane Leonard (No. 236) and Purdue fullback Zander Horvath (No. 260).

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Outside Linebacker Kyle Van Noy

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Cornerback Bryce Callahan

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Bryce Callahan.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Undrafted Free Agents

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with the following undrafted free agents on Saturday after the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft:

video

Bolt Up: 2022 Draft Hype Video

Take a look back at the Chargers draft picks through the years as the start of the 2022 NFL Draft draws near and who the Chargers will select with their first round pick will be revealed.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Offensive Lineman Will Clapp

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed center/guard Will Clapp.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Linebacker Troy Reeder

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Troy Reeder.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Wide Receiver DeAndre Carter

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver DeAndre Carter.

video

All In: Offseason Special | Arms Race

Go behind the scenes of the Chargers blockbuster 2022 free agency on this special offseason episode of All In powered by Bud Light. See how the acquisitions of six-time Pro Bowl linebacker Khalil Mack, star cornerback J.C. Jackson and more came together as the Bolts begin loading up for the arms race for the AFC West.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Tight End Gerald Everett

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Gerald Everett.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Punter JK Scott

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed punter JK Scott.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Christian Covington

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with defensive lineman Christian Covington.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Chase Daniel

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed quarterback Chase Daniel.

Latest News
Advertising