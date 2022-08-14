Three Takeaways: Staley Pleased With Backup RBs Against Rams 

Below are three takeaways from podium sessions after the Chargers preseason opener:

Staley evaluates young running backs, backup quarterbacks

After spending nearly two weeks practicing against each other at training camp, the Chargers faced their first opponent of the 2022 preseason Saturday night.

Although the Bolts fell to the Los Angeles Rams in their exhibition opener, there were still plenty of positive takeaways from their first preseason contest.

Staley gave his evaluation on two positions that are both under the spotlight at training camp: the backup running back and backup quarterback positions.

The preseason opener was a chance for Joshua Kelley, Larry Rountree III and Isaiah Spiller to showcase their abilities at full game speed.

After the game, Staley gave his evaluation of what he saw from the young running back core.

"I thought that they all got some good work. I felt like they caught the ball well. I felt like they were a factor in the passing game," Staley said. "I thought that Isaiah had a couple of good runs in traffic, where it was crowded. He moved the pile.

"It was good to play all of them and it was good to play all of them on special teams," Staley added.

Saturday's action also featured quarterbacks Chase Daniel and Easton Stick, who each played half the game. Staley talked about the 'healthy competition' at the backup quarterback spot and what he saw from that duo.

"I think both of our quarterbacks played well tonight, I thought they both moved the team, took care of the football, make good decisions," Staley said. "That's the way they've been throughout camp. I think both of them have improved, and that's what we've been looking for.