Join Pepsi and the Chargers in Celebrating Justin Herbert!

It may only be February, but it's already been a busy offseason for quarterback Justin Herbert. Earlier this month, the No. 6 overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft was named the Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Year as voted on by you, the fans! In the first year where fans could vote online and through Twitter, Herbert garnered more votes than any other player in the history of the Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Year Award.