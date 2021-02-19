Join Pepsi and the Chargers in Celebrating Justin Herbert!

It may only be February, but it's already been a busy offseason for quarterback Justin Herbert. Earlier this month, the No. 6 overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft was named the Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Year as voted on by you, the fans! In the first year where fans could vote online and through Twitter, Herbert garnered more votes than any other player in the history of the Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Year Award.
Additionally, each week, five nominees were chosen for the Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Week and fans voted for the winner on NFL.com. Herbert won the Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week award nine times in 2020, tied for the most times a player won the award in a season.
In order to say thank you to the fans for a historic voting turnout throughout the entire 2020 season, the Chargers, Pepsi and Justin will be teaming up for a one-of-a-kind sweepstakes that we will launch next week. Stay tuned to Chargers.com and our social channels for more information!
Join Us for the Future!
2021 Season Ticket Memberships are starting at only $100 a month. Click here to learn more.