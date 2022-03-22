Three Takeaways: Why Sebastian Joseph-Day Described the Chargers as a "Perfect Fit"

Joseph-Day now joins Mack, J.C. Jackson and Austin Johnson as the Chargers' new additions on defense for the 2022 season. He talked about playing with his new teammates and the potential this 'loaded' Chargers roster has.

"It's lit," he said. "It's up. [OLB] Khalil Mack, [S] Derwin James [Jr.], [CB] Asante Samuel Jr., [CB] J.C. Jackson, [DL] A.J. [Austin Johnson], me, obviously, on the other side, [WR] Keenan Allen, [Mike] Williams, Herbo [QB Justin Herbert]. The O-line has [C Corey] Linsley at center. I played against him, he's a great player — one of the best centers I've played against. We're loaded… It's fun when you see that much potential, but then again, potential doesn't mean anything. You have to bring your hardhat and lunch pail, get to it each and every day. We're going to get to it, for sure."

The Chargers' new defensive lineman not only brings high-spirits and good energy to the Bolts defense, but also has a knack for stopping the run. He talked about what he needs to do next season to bring a boost to the Chargers run defense.

"Just being myself, taking it one day at a time," he said. "Not thinking about last year, because it's a new year now, and just being available, being myself and doing the right things each and every day."

The former sixth-round draft pick out of Rutgers talked about the opportunity to play for the Bolts heading into his fifth season in the NFL and how his main goal is to continue to improve.