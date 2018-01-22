Russell Okung Named to 2018 Pro Bowl

It's been five seasons, but Russell Okung is heading back to the Pro Bowl.

It was announced on Monday that Okung will head to Orlando as he is replacing the Raiders' Donald Penn who cannot participate due to injury.

"It's such an honor to play in the Pro Bowl and continue to do what I love to do," Okung said. "I look forward to joining my fellow Chargers teammates in playing against some of the best players in the league."

Okung's last Pro Bowl appearance came in 2013 after helping the Seahawks go 11-5 in the 2012 season and reach the Divisional Round of the playoffs. He'll join Keenan Allen, Casey Hayward and Melvin Ingram in Orlando for Sunday's game.

In his first season with the Chargers, Okung brought a veteran presence to the offensive line. He helped bolster a unit that allowed the fewest sacks in the NFL (18). His two sacks allowed (according to STATS LLC) equaled the best single-season effort of his career in which he played 10 or more games.

Additionally, Okung aided Melvin Gordon to rush for over 1,000 yards for the first time in his career, the Chargers ended up with the league's top-ranked passing offense and Philip Rivers had one of his best seasons as a pro.