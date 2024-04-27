 Skip to main content
Chargers Select Kimani Vidal in Round 6 of 2024 NFL Draft

Apr 27, 2024 at 01:21 PM
Chargers Staff Headshots on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

Vidal Drafted CP (1)

The Chargers selected Troy running back Kimani Vidal in the sixth round (No. 181 overall) in the 2024 NFL Draft on Saturday.

The selection of Vidal gives the Chargers more depth in a running back room that includes recent free-agent additions Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins, plus 2022 draft pick Isaiah Spiller.

The 22-year-old Vidal is listed at 5-foot-8 and 213 pounds, and is excited to join a Bolts offense that wants to pound the rock.

"I believe in it. I came from a team that believed in running the football," Vidal said. "That's what it's all about.

"I'm bless and happy that I got in that kind of offense," Vidal added.

A 2023 Third-Team All-American by The Associated Press, Vidal was also the 2023 Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year.

He rushed for 1,661 yards on 297 carries and racked up the second-most rushing yards in the country. He also topped the 100-yard mark seven times and rushed for 200-plus yards three times in 2023. Vidal added 14 rushing touchdowns, too.

Vidal played in 48 career games at Troy, rushing for 4,010 yards and 33 total touchdowns.

Vidal's great uncle is Hank Aaron. The MLB Hall of Famer passed away in 2021.

"[He just] gave me all kinds of tips and advice going up through high school and college," Vidal said. "It was more so just about adversity than anything and giving me context on that."

Photos: Meet Chargers Sixth Round Draft Pick Kimani Vidal

Take a look through some photos of the Chargers selection at No. 181 in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, running back, Kimani Vidal from Troy University.

Troy running back Kimani Vidal (RB26) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 2, 2024. (Kevin Sabitus via AP)
1 / 14

Troy running back Kimani Vidal (RB26) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 2, 2024. (Kevin Sabitus via AP)

Kevin Sabitus/2024 Kevin Sabitus
Troy running back Kimani Vidal (28) runs the ball during the first half an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
2 / 14

Troy running back Kimani Vidal (28) runs the ball during the first half an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)

Thomas Graning/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Troy running back Kimani Vidal (0) caries the ball during the first half of an NCAA football game against Liberty Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Troy, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
3 / 14

Troy running back Kimani Vidal (0) caries the ball during the first half of an NCAA football game against Liberty Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Troy, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Troy running back Kimani Vidal (RB26) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 2, 2024. (Kevin Sabitus via AP)
4 / 14

Troy running back Kimani Vidal (RB26) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 2, 2024. (Kevin Sabitus via AP)

Kevin Sabitus/2024 Kevin Sabitus
Troy running back Kimani Vidal (28) rushes against Army during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in West Point, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
5 / 14

Troy running back Kimani Vidal (28) rushes against Army during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in West Point, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Troy running back Kimani Vidal (28) in action against Army during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in West Point, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
6 / 14

Troy running back Kimani Vidal (28) in action against Army during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in West Point, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Troy running back Kimani Vidal (28) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Troy, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
7 / 14

Troy running back Kimani Vidal (28) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Troy, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Troy running back Kimani Vidal (28) breaks free for a long run against Arkansas State during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Troy, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
8 / 14

Troy running back Kimani Vidal (28) breaks free for a long run against Arkansas State during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Troy, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Troy running back Kimani Vidal (28) carries against Kansas State during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Manhattan, Kan., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
9 / 14

Troy running back Kimani Vidal (28) carries against Kansas State during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Manhattan, Kan., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Reed Hoffmann/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Troy running back Kimani Vidal (RB26) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 2, 2024. (Kevin Sabitus via AP)
10 / 14

Troy running back Kimani Vidal (RB26) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 2, 2024. (Kevin Sabitus via AP)

Kevin Sabitus/2024 Kevin Sabitus
Troy running back Kimani Vidal (28) runs against Louisiana-Lafayette during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Troy, Ala. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
11 / 14

Troy running back Kimani Vidal (28) runs against Louisiana-Lafayette during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Troy, Ala. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Mike Stewart/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
National running back Kimani Vidal of Troy catches a pass during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/ Butch Dill)
12 / 14

National running back Kimani Vidal of Troy catches a pass during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/ Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Troy running back Kimani Vidal (RB26) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 2, 2024. (Kevin Sabitus via AP)
13 / 14

Troy running back Kimani Vidal (RB26) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 2, 2024. (Kevin Sabitus via AP)

Kevin Sabitus/2024 Kevin Sabitus
Troy running back Kimani Vidal (28) carries the ball against Marshall during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Troy, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
14 / 14

Troy running back Kimani Vidal (28) carries the ball against Marshall during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Troy, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
