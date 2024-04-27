Chargers Select Kimani Vidal in Round 6 of 2024 NFL Draft

The Chargers selected Troy running back Kimani Vidal in the sixth round (No. 181 overall) in the 2024 NFL Draft on Saturday.

The selection of Vidal gives the Chargers more depth in a running back room that includes recent free-agent additions Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins, plus 2022 draft pick Isaiah Spiller.

The 22-year-old Vidal is listed at 5-foot-8 and 213 pounds, and is excited to join a Bolts offense that wants to pound the rock.

"I believe in it. I came from a team that believed in running the football," Vidal said. "That's what it's all about.

"I'm bless and happy that I got in that kind of offense," Vidal added.

A 2023 Third-Team All-American by The Associated Press, Vidal was also the 2023 Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year.

He rushed for 1,661 yards on 297 carries and racked up the second-most rushing yards in the country. He also topped the 100-yard mark seven times and rushed for 200-plus yards three times in 2023. Vidal added 14 rushing touchdowns, too.

Vidal played in 48 career games at Troy, rushing for 4,010 yards and 33 total touchdowns.

Vidal's great uncle is Hank Aaron. The MLB Hall of Famer passed away in 2021.