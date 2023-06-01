Slater Feels 100 Percent, Believes Bolts O-Line Has Insane Potential

With his injury behind him, Slater said he's ready to get back to his elite level of play in Kellen Moore's offense.

The Chargers offensive coordinator said his early impressions of Slater have been superb.

"He's done an awesome job," Moore said. "Obviously, we're not able to do as much of the physical component, from an O-line perspective, but his commanding presence is pretty clear and evident, as soon as you walk out on the field with the first group.

"He's going to be a tremendous asset for us," Moore added.

Moore has been around plenty of star left tackles in his playing and coaching career and knows the value of having a steady presence at that spot. He said Slater already fits that mold.

"I think that it certainly simplifies your thought process, as far as having a guy that you feel comfortable with and can manage a certain side of the football," Moore said. "It allows you to, maybe, draw attention to other aspects of the protection gameplan and whatnot.

"We have a really deep offense line, guys that have played a lot of football," Moore added. "I think it's really, really exciting for us just to get these guys gelling together, spend time together, because they've all played football — they've all played in different positions and independent, just because of the injuries last year — so to get these guys together, spend some time together, I think we're really excited about that."

As Slater enters his third season in the NFL, he'll be called upon to once again protect Justin Herbert's blindside and help anchor an offensive line that features a mix of veterans and youngsters.

Slater will now line up next to Zion Johnson at left guard, with Corey Linsley (center), Jamaree Salyer (right guard) and Trey Pipkins III (right tackle) filling out the rest of the group.

"I love it. I'm so excited to be back," Slater said. "I feel like we've all — it's a young group, but now we had last year, especially with Zion and Jamaree.