Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Slater Feels 100 Percent, Believes Bolts O-Line Has Insane Potential

Jun 01, 2023 at 11:48 AM
IMG_3902
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

RS

Rashawn Slater is still a little more than three months from playing in another NFL game.

But it was apparent Wednesday that Week 1 against the Dolphins can't come soon enough for the Chargers left tackle.

Slater met with Chargers beat reporters earlier this week and outlined just how motivated he is after missing nearly the entire 2022 season with a torn biceps.

"Extremely. I feel like the biggest thing I learned from that was just how easily this could be taken away from you," Slater said. "You only get so much time as it is in the NFL.

"If you get something like that, that's already taking a year off of a relatively short career," Slater added. "I really just feel a lot of urgency to get where I want to be."

Slater, the No. 13 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, dominated as a rookie on the way to being a Pro Bowler and earning Second-Team All-Pro honors.

And he was his stellar self in the first few games last season before a freak injury in Week 3 sent him out of the lineup.

Slater worked hard behind the scenes to return, and said Wednesday that he was aiming to play if the Bolts had advanced past the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

"It was very close," Slater said. "That was kind of what we were going after."

Instead, Slater entered the offseason at near full health and was able to have a normal offseason of training.

"It's been great. A lot of time rehabbing, training. It's been very smooth," Slater said.

He later added: "It was pretty normal. I was slated to return towards the end of the season. That kind of allowed me to just go straight into training."

Slater also deemed himself ready to go health-wise, as he has been manning his usual spot at left tackle during the voluntary offseason program.

"It's great. I would say that it's been 100 percent for a while now," Slater said of his biceps. "At this point, it's just the more reps that I get, the more confident I will feel, but it feels great."

He later added: "I'd say that the last couple of months have been pretty pain-free and as strong as it used to be."

Photos: OTA #4

Check out the best photos from OTA #4 of the Chargers 2023 offseason

Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
1 / 105

Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
2 / 105

Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
3 / 105

Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
4 / 105

Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
5 / 105

Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
6 / 105

Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
7 / 105

Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
8 / 105

Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
9 / 105

Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
10 / 105

Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
11 / 105

Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
12 / 105

Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
13 / 105

Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
14 / 105

Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
15 / 105

Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
16 / 105

Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
17 / 105

Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
18 / 105

Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
19 / 105

Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
20 / 105

Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
21 / 105

Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
22 / 105

Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
23 / 105

Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
24 / 105

Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
25 / 105

Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
26 / 105

Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
27 / 105

Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
28 / 105

Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
29 / 105

Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
30 / 105

Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
31 / 105

Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
32 / 105

Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
33 / 105

Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
34 / 105

Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
35 / 105

Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
36 / 105

Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
37 / 105

Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
38 / 105

Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
39 / 105

Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
40 / 105

Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
41 / 105

Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
42 / 105

Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
43 / 105

Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
44 / 105

Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
45 / 105

Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
46 / 105

Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
47 / 105

Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
48 / 105

Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
49 / 105

Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
50 / 105

Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
51 / 105

Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
52 / 105

Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
53 / 105

Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
54 / 105

Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
55 / 105

Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
56 / 105

Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
57 / 105

Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
58 / 105

Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
59 / 105

Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
60 / 105

Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
61 / 105

Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
62 / 105

Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
63 / 105

Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
64 / 105

Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
65 / 105

Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
66 / 105

Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
67 / 105

Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
68 / 105

Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
69 / 105

Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
70 / 105

Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
71 / 105

Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
72 / 105

Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
73 / 105

Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
74 / 105

Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
75 / 105

Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
76 / 105

Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
77 / 105

Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
78 / 105

Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
79 / 105

Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
80 / 105

Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
81 / 105

Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
82 / 105

Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
83 / 105

Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
84 / 105

Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
85 / 105

Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
86 / 105

Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
87 / 105

Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
88 / 105

Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
89 / 105

Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
90 / 105

Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
91 / 105

Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
92 / 105

Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
93 / 105

Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
94 / 105

Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
95 / 105

Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
96 / 105

Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
97 / 105

Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
98 / 105

Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
99 / 105

Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
100 / 105

Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
101 / 105

Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
102 / 105

Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
103 / 105

Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
104 / 105

Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
105 / 105

Chargers players during the fourth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

With his injury behind him, Slater said he's ready to get back to his elite level of play in Kellen Moore's offense.

The Chargers offensive coordinator said his early impressions of Slater have been superb.

"He's done an awesome job," Moore said. "Obviously, we're not able to do as much of the physical component, from an O-line perspective, but his commanding presence is pretty clear and evident, as soon as you walk out on the field with the first group.

"He's going to be a tremendous asset for us," Moore added.

Moore has been around plenty of star left tackles in his playing and coaching career and knows the value of having a steady presence at that spot. He said Slater already fits that mold.

"I think that it certainly simplifies your thought process, as far as having a guy that you feel comfortable with and can manage a certain side of the football," Moore said. "It allows you to, maybe, draw attention to other aspects of the protection gameplan and whatnot.

"We have a really deep offense line, guys that have played a lot of football," Moore added. "I think it's really, really exciting for us just to get these guys gelling together, spend time together, because they've all played football — they've all played in different positions and independent, just because of the injuries last year — so to get these guys together, spend some time together, I think we're really excited about that."

As Slater enters his third season in the NFL, he'll be called upon to once again protect Justin Herbert's blindside and help anchor an offensive line that features a mix of veterans and youngsters.

Slater will now line up next to Zion Johnson at left guard, with Corey Linsley (center), Jamaree Salyer (right guard) and Trey Pipkins III (right tackle) filling out the rest of the group.

"I love it. I'm so excited to be back," Slater said. "I feel like we've all — it's a young group, but now we had last year, especially with Zion and Jamaree.

"We're really coming into Year 2 and I feel like we're really hitting our stride," Slater added. "I feel like the camaraderie is very high. I just feel like the potential is insane with us. It's a really cool thing to be a part of."

Bolt Up for 2023!

Secure your 2023 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Sports Illustrated Predicts Austin Ekeler Will Lead NFL in Touchdowns … Again

Nobody has scored more touchdowns than the 38 by the Bolts running back over the past two seasons

news

5 Things to Know About New Chargers WR Darrius Shepherd

Here's what you need to know about the Bolts newest wide receiver

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Darrius Shepherd

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Darrius Shepherd.

news

Kellen Moore Praises Early Work from Chargers Offense

"It's really good. I think we take this first lap through OTAs. It's a little bit fast, it's that first lap — there is going to be some stuff that is good, plenty of stuff that we have to clean up."

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Darrius Shepherd

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Darrius Shepherd.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign DL Nick Williams

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Nick Williams.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Six Members of 2023 Draft Class

The Los Angeles Chargers announced that the team has signed six players selected in the 2023 NFL Draft to rookie contracts — TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (No. 21 overall), Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (No. 85), TCU wide receiver Derius Davis (No. 125), Clemson offensive lineman Jordan McFadden (No. 156), Boise State defensive lineman Scott Matlock (No. 200) and TCU quarterback Max Duggan (No. 239).

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Undrafted Free Agents

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with the following undrafted free agents on Saturday after the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft:

news

Los Angeles Chargers Select Tuipulotu and Henley on Day 2 of NFL Draft

The Bolts drafted Southern California outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (54th overall) and Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (85th overall), adding a pair of Los Angeles Area natives and 2022 first-team All-Pacific-12 selections.

news

Chargers Select Quentin Johnston in First Round of 2023 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Chargers selected TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Jalen Guyton

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Jalen Guyton.

news

Chargers Add To 2023 Coaching Staff, Promote Two Coaches

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the hirings of Assistant Secondary Coach Will Harris and Offensive Assistant Phil Serchia. In addition, Mike Hiestand will transition to the defensive side of the ball as a Front Seven Specialist and John Timu will be the Assistant Defensive Line Coach.

video

Let's Play: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs Morgan Fox in Madden 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox go head-to-head in a game of Madden 23. See who wins the matchup between these two Chargers defensive linemen, Joseph-Day's Bolts led by Justin Herbert or Fox's random choice, Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Will Clapp

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed center/guard Will Clapp.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Kemon Hall

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Kemon Hall.

news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Donald Parham, Jr. and J.K. Scott

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with tight end Donald Parham, Jr., and punter J.K. Scott.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Morgan Fox

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed defensive lineman Morgan Fox.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Easton Stick

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed quarterback Easton Stick.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Trey Pipkins III

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with tackle Trey Pipkins III on a multi-year contract.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Tender Cameron Dicker and Foster Sarell

The Los Angeles Chargers today tendered kicker Cameron Dicker as an exclusive rights free agent and signed tackle Foster Sarell.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign All-Pro Linebacker Eric Kendricks

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Eric Kendricks to a multi-year contract.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 12 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 12 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. 11 of the players finished the 2022 season on the team's practice squad.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Jaguars Wild Card Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday at 5:15pm at TIAA Bank Stadium for the AFC Wild Card Game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Denver Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 1:25pm at Empowerfield at Mile High.

video

All In: Episode 9 | Have Pads, Will Hit

On the ninth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on how the Chargers clinched their first playoff spot since 2018. Take a deep dive into the defensive resurgence that powered this postseason push, including how the Bolts stymied two of the most explosive offenses in the league.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Rams Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Colts Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Indianapolis Colts on Monday at 5:15pm at Lucas Oil Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Tre' McKitty vs. Kenneth Murray, Jr. in F1 2021

On this edition of Let's Play, tight end Tre' McKitty and linebacker face off in a race of F1 2021. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

All In: Episode 8 | The Ultimate Competitor

On the eighth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the Chargers young quarterback, Justin Herbert, and learn how his competitive drive has translated to clutch, highlight-worthy plays his whole career, including the Bolts recent win over the Dolphins on Sunday Night Football.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 8

In the latest episode of ALL IN: Season 2 we take a look at the driving force behind the Chargers offense, quarterback Justin Herbert. Episode 8 of All IN is out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Dolphins Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Miami Dolphins for prime time clash on Sunday Night Football.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1:25pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 7 | On The Edge

On the seventh episode of ALL IN Season 2, learn about Khalil Mack's journey to the Chargers and his fight to prove his doubters wrong as the veteran edge rusher holds down the Bolts defense after Joey Bosa is sidelined with a groin injury.

Latest News
Advertising