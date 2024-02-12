Why Quentin Johnston Can't Wait to Play for Jim Harbaugh

Jim Harbaugh and Quentin Johnston have some history together.

The two were on opposing sidelines in the 2022 College Football Playoff when Harbaugh's Michigan squad fell just short against Johnston's TCU squad in the Fiesta Bowl.

Now the two will be with the Bolts after Harbaugh was recently hired as the new Chargers Head Coach.

Johnston went on the Fantasy Football Happy Hour With Matthew Berry podcast last week in Las Vegas and said he's fired up to be wearing the same colors as Harbaugh now.

"Very excited. I actually talked to him a day or two after [he was hired]," Johnston said. "We kind of brought it up together, the TCU vs. Michigan game. It was a great conversation with him just [talking about] hopes for the future, starting to slowly map some stuff out. I'm very excited."

Johnston had six catches for 163 yards and a score in that game, a performance that helped make him a 2023 first-round pick by the Chargers.

He had 38 catches for 431 yards and two touchdowns in his first NFL season but said last week that he's working on taking his game to an even higher level in Year 2.

"I'm looking on improving a lot. I feel like this last year was a big learning experience for me … had a lot of ups, had a lot of downs," Johnston said. "But looking back on my last season, just using that as fuel. Just taking everything I could have done better and tweaking it going into next season."