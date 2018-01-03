Philip Rivers Named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Philip Rivers ended the 2017 in style as he was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week after a dominating effort in the 30-10 win over the Oakland Raiders.
It's the second time he won the award this season as he was also bestowed with the honor following Week 12's Thanksgiving win over the Dallas Cowboys. He joins Tom Brady as the only players to win the award multiple times this season.
On Sunday afternoon at StubHub Center, Rivers was 28-for-37 (75.6-percent) for 387 yards and three touchdowns. In the process, he tied Fran Tarkenton for sixth all-time in passing TDs with 342. Number 17 also became only the ninth player in NFL history to throw for 50,000 passing yards. Meanwhile, his efforts against the Raiders pushed the Chargers into finishing the season as the league's number one passing offense (276.9 ypg).