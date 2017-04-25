Philip Rivers Explains His "Butterflies" on First Day of Mini Camp

One player in particular Rivers is looking to get closer to this week is left tackle Russell Okung. Tuesday was the first day the pair linked up this offseason since number 76 was signed in March.

"It's early, but at least from my experience with those left tackles like him, they want to know where you are on your drops…. From him getting the timing of my cadence to the way I call plays (and) the way I make checks, it's a communication without him and I directly talking. It's just being around one another more. And I think like any, you want to know those guys up front and be around them. He's a guy you want to earn respect. I know I've played a long time but he hasn't been on the team with us and vice versa. He knows I'm going to fight like crazy for him and all those guys up front, and you want that in return from them."

While Rivers was pleased with the current roster, he knows the end of the week will bring a bevy of new Bolts to the team. If this year's draft goes like 2016's, Rivers is optimistic those new pieces can help take the Chargers to the next level.