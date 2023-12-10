Philip Rivers Makes 1st Visit to SoFi Stadium in Honor of Antonio Gates

Philip Rivers is back in Southern California.
The former Chargers quarterback visited SoFi Stadium for the first time Sunday in honor of Antonio Gates going into the Chargers Hall of Fame.
Rivers and Gates connected for 89 touchdowns over the years, good for the third-most of any connection in NFL history.
Rivers watched pregame warmups near the end zone Sunday, catching up with LaDainian Tomlinson, Keenan Allen, Austin Ekeler and other former teammates.
That group also included Gates, who became the 41st member of the Chargers Hall of Fame on Sunday.
Bolt Up!
Secure your Chargers Mini Plan today! Click here to learn more.