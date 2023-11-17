5 Final Thoughts: Bolts Ready For Rebound Performance in Week 11

5. Embrace the environment

Save for punter JK Scott — who used to play for the Packers — nobody on the current Chargers roster has played at Lambeau Field more than the eight times Eric Kendricks has.

Kendricks, who is in his first season with the Bolts, spent the first eight seasons of his NFL career with the Vikings, who reside in the same division as Green Bay.

"I feel like it's just one of the Meccas of football," Kendricks said of Lambeau Field. "When you think about the NFL and the history of football, Lambeau's got to be somewhere in there.

"The Lombardi Trophy, it all kind of correlates, so it's just one of those stadiums you've got to play in and enjoy the atmosphere," Kendricks added. "Obviously it's been an away game every time, but I still enjoy playing there."

Khalil Mack has played at the iconic venue four times. Josh Harris has suited up there three times. A few other have been there for a playoff game.

But there are plenty of Chargers who will be making their first trek to Green Bay.

"Obviously, that's a cool field to play on," said rookie Quentin Johnston. "A little slippery though, so we've all got the screw-on cleats on. They're a little bit thicker so we'll have a little bit more grip on the turf."

Herbert will also be playing at Lambeau Field for the first time in his career.

"I think Lambeau will be really cool. I think that's always been on there," Herbert said of a list of places he'd like to play at. "I'm just hoping for a nice weather day.

"Obviously, you have to be prepared for anything, but there's just something about Lambeau and the history behind that and the teams that they've had," Herbert added. "We have a ton of respect for them and that's definitely one of those places that would be up there."

Temperatures are expected to be in the mid-to-low 40s Sunday afternoon.

Was Herbert wishing for a snow game?

"You can do that on Madden," Herbert said with a laugh.

Jokes aside, Kendricks and Mack echoed the same sentiment about playing at Lambeau Field.

Have fun with it early but also focus on the task at hand.