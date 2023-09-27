Why Nick Niemann Has Been A Vital Piece of the Bolts Defense Early On

Niemann shining on defense

Linebacker Nick Niemann has embraced the "next man up" mentality in a big way.

Primarily making his mark on special teams since entering the league as a sixth-round pick in the 2021, the third-year linebacker has been heavily relied upon over the last two games with fellow linebacker Eric Kendricks recovering from a hamstring injury.

And over the last two games, Niemann has already played more defensive snaps than he had in his whole career so far, including one of the biggest plays of the game in the team's first win of the season.

With time winding down late in the fourth quarter and the Chargers defense needing a stop, Niemann read a pass intended for former Iowa roommate T.J. Hockenson and made a break towards the ball. The linebacker broke up the pass into the air as fellow linebacker Kenneth Murray, Jr., came down with it, ending the game and securing the win.

It was just one of the plays Niemann has made in his two big starts, as Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley had praise for his contributions in relief.

"Winning performances in both performances," Staley said Monday. "I felt like, as a backup player, he gave us a chance in both games to win the game. I thought he was physical [in Week 2]. I think, looking at the stat line, he had eight tackles.

"Certainly, to come up big there in the clutch, we knew that was one of their top red-zone routes against one of their top red-zone targets," Staley continued. "I think, to make that play on [Vikings TE T.J.] Hockenson in a got-to-have-it-moment — he's a guy that we trust.

"I think he's made a lot of plays these last two weeks. I'm really proud of his performance with EK [LB Eric Kendricks] being out," Staley added.

Plays like the one in Minnesota are huge to Niemann as he continues to try and develop with playing time on defense.

"It was big. Making a play like that makes you feel good for sure," Niemann said. "Awesome for the defense, the linebacker room and once again, being able to show the coaches that you can go out there and compete with some of the best guys in the NFL when the money is on the line in a hostile environment. Definitely big."

In the Weeks 2 and 3, Niemann played a total of 113 defensive snaps, recording nine solo tackles and a pass defended. According to Pro Football Focus, Niemann had the second-highest tackling grade among linebackers during those two weeks as well (85.9).

Niemann has stayed engaged even when he's not playing defensive snaps — something that has helped him in a major way coming in over the last two games.

And the last couple of weeks have been a product of answering when your number is called throughout a long, unpredictable NFL season.

"I've been feeling good. Happy the coaches have trusted me enough to go out there and take advantage of an opportunity," Niemann said Wednesday. "When guys go down, the expectation is there's no drop off and you have to go out there and execute and make plays and do the same types of plays that they would do."