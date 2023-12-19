Where Are the Bolts in Week 16 Power Rankings?

The Chargers return home to take on the Bills at SoFi Stadium under the lights Saturday in an exclusive game on Peacock.
Ahead of their primetime matchup against Buffalo, NFL analysts and publications have released their power rankings. Take a look at where the Bolts are ranked as they enter Week 16.
No. 27: NFL Staff - Bleacher Report (Last Week: 25)
No. 27: Eric Edholm - NFL.com (Last Week: No. 26)
No. 27: Frank Schwab – Yahoo Sports (Last Week: 27)
The Los Angeles Chargers today named Giff Smith Interim Head Coach and JoJo Wooden Interim General Manager for the remainder of the 2023 season.
No. 28: NFL Nation – Kris Rhim – ESPN (Last Week: No. 25)
No. 28: Josh Kendall – The Athletic (Last Week: 27)
No. 28: Conor Orr – Sports Illustrated (Last Week: 28)
No. 29: Pete Prisco – CBS Sports (Last Week: 29)
No. 31: Nate Davis – USA Today (Last Week: 29)
No. 32: David Helman – Fox Sports (Last Week: 28)
No. 32: Mike Florio – Pro Football Talk (Last Week: 28)
