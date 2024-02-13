 Skip to main content
Chargers Homepage
Advertising

Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Where Are the Bolts in Early 2024 Power Rankings?

Feb 13, 2024 at 09:20 AM
Navarro_Omar (1)
Omar Navarro

Jr. Writer

PR

The 2024 offseason has arrived. 

Following the final game of the 2023 season, NFL analysts and publications have released their power rankings. Take a look at where the Bolts are ranked as they enter the offseason.

No. 13: Vinnie Iyer – Sporting News

The Chargers are a talented team in a lot of core areas, starting at QB with Justin Herbert. There are in need with some key personnel tweaks with limited resources, but just the coaching of Jim Harbaugh and Jesse Minter will get so much more from both sides of the ball.

No. 18: Frank Schwab – Yahoo Sports

If there's skepticism about Jim Harbaugh it should be that he hasn't been in the NFL since 2014. That's a long, long time to be away, in NFL years. The league moves fast. But the other side of it is Harbaugh has won at every stop. At very least, he makes the Chargers interesting.

No. 20: Josh Kendall – The Athletic

No. 23: David Helman – Fox Sports

Jim Harbaugh has the hard part figured out because he has Justin Herbert. You can say whatever you want about the guy, but I promise you it's easier to fix a bad team if you can rebuild around a quarterback who averages 4,300 passing yards and 29 touchdowns per year. With Herbert as the foundation, I'm optimistic Harbaugh can rebuild quickly.

Top Shots 2023: Best of the Offense

Take a look back at the best photos of the offense's 2023 campaign

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 34 - MIA 36]
1 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 34 - MIA 36]

(Katie Albertson/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 34 - MIA 36]
2 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 34 - MIA 36]

(Mpu Dinani/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: MIA 36 - LAC 34]
3 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: MIA 36 - LAC 34]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: MIA 36 - LAC 34]
4 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: MIA 36 - LAC 34]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: MIA 36 - LAC 34]
5 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: MIA 36 - LAC 34]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: MIA 36 - LAC 34]
6 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: MIA 36 - LAC 34]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: MIA 36 - LAC 34]
7 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: MIA 36 - LAC 34]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: MIA 36 - LAC 34]
8 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: MIA 36 - LAC 34]

(Noel Vasquez/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: MIA 36 - LAC 34]
9 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: MIA 36 - LAC 34]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: MIA 36 - LAC 34]
10 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: MIA 36 - LAC 34]

(Travis Ellison/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: MIA 36 - LAC 34]
11 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: MIA 36 - LAC 34]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: MIA 36 - LAC 34]
12 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: MIA 36 - LAC 34]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: MIA 36 - LAC 34]
13 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: MIA 36 - LAC 34]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: MIA 36 - LAC 34]
14 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: MIA 36 - LAC 34]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: MIA 36 - LAC 34]
15 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: MIA 36 - LAC 34]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: MIA 36 - LAC 34]
16 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: MIA 36 - LAC 34]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN. [FINAL SCORE: TEN 27 - LAC 24]
17 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN. [FINAL SCORE: TEN 27 - LAC 24]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN. [FINAL SCORE: TEN 27 - LAC 24]
18 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN. [FINAL SCORE: TEN 27 - LAC 24]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN. [FINAL SCORE: TEN 27 - LAC 24]
19 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN. [FINAL SCORE: TEN 27 - LAC 24]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN. [FINAL SCORE: TEN 27 - LAC 24]
20 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN. [FINAL SCORE: TEN 27 - LAC 24]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN. [FINAL SCORE: TEN 27 - LAC 24]
21 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN. [FINAL SCORE: TEN 27 - LAC 24]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN. [FINAL SCORE: TEN 27 - LAC 24]
22 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN. [FINAL SCORE: TEN 27 - LAC 24]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN. [FINAL SCORE: TEN 27 - LAC 24]
23 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN. [FINAL SCORE: TEN 27 - LAC 24]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN. [FINAL SCORE: TEN 27 - LAC 24]
24 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN. [FINAL SCORE: TEN 27 - LAC 24]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN. [FINAL SCORE: TEN 27 - LAC 24]
25 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN. [FINAL SCORE: TEN 27 - LAC 24]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN. [FINAL SCORE: TEN 27 - LAC 24]
26 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN. [FINAL SCORE: TEN 27 - LAC 24]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN. [FINAL SCORE: TEN 27 - LAC 24]
27 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN. [FINAL SCORE: TEN 27 - LAC 24]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN. [FINAL SCORE: TEN 27 - LAC 24]
28 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN. [FINAL SCORE: TEN 27 - LAC 24]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN. [FINAL SCORE: TEN 27 - LAC 24]
29 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN. [FINAL SCORE: TEN 27 - LAC 24]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 28 - MIN 24]
30 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 28 - MIN 24]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 28 - MIN 24]
31 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 28 - MIN 24]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 28 - MIN 24]
32 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 28 - MIN 24]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 28 - MIN 24]
33 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 28 - MIN 24]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 28 - MIN 24]
34 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 28 - MIN 24]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 28 - MIN 24]
35 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 28 - MIN 24]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 28 - MIN 24]
36 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 28 - MIN 24]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 28 - MIN 24]
37 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 28 - MIN 24]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 28 - MIN 24]
38 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 28 - MIN 24]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 28 - MIN 24]
39 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 28 - MIN 24]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 28 - MIN 24]
40 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 28 - MIN 24]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 28 - MIN 24]
41 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 28 - MIN 24]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 28 - MIN 24]
42 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 28 - MIN 24]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 28 - MIN 24]
43 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 28 - MIN 24]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 28 - MIN 24]
44 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 28 - MIN 24]

(Travis Ellison/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 28 - MIN 24]
45 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 28 - MIN 24]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]
46 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]

(Katie Albertson/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]
47 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]

(Katie Albertson/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]
48 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]
49 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]

(Katie Albertson/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]
50 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]
51 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]
52 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]
53 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]

(Katie Albertson/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]
54 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]
55 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]
56 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]
57 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]
58 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]
59 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]
60 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]
61 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]
62 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]
63 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, October 16, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 17 - DAL 20]
64 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, October 16, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 17 - DAL 20]

(Katie Albertson/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, October 16, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 17 - DAL 20]
65 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, October 16, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 17 - DAL 20]

(Katie Albertson/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, October 16, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 17 - DAL 20]
66 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, October 16, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 17 - DAL 20]

(Katie Albertson/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, October 16, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DAL 20 - LAC 17]
67 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, October 16, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DAL 20 - LAC 17]

(Mpu Dinani/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, October 16, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DAL 20 - LAC 17]
68 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, October 16, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DAL 20 - LAC 17]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, October 16, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DAL 20 - LAC 17]
69 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, October 16, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DAL 20 - LAC 17]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, October 16, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DAL 20 - LAC 17]
70 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, October 16, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DAL 20 - LAC 17]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, October 16, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DAL 20 - LAC 17]
71 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, October 16, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DAL 20 - LAC 17]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, October 16, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DAL 20 - LAC 17]
72 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, October 16, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DAL 20 - LAC 17]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, October 16, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DAL 20 - LAC 17]
73 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, October 16, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DAL 20 - LAC 17]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, October 16, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DAL 20 - LAC 17]
74 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, October 16, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DAL 20 - LAC 17]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, October 16, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DAL 20 - LAC 17]
75 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, October 16, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DAL 20 - LAC 17]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, October 16, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DAL 20 - LAC 17]
76 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, October 16, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DAL 20 - LAC 17]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. [FINAL SCORE: KC 31 - LAC 17]
77 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. [FINAL SCORE: KC 31 - LAC 17]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. [FINAL SCORE: KC 31 - LAC 17]
78 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. [FINAL SCORE: KC 31 - LAC 17]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. [FINAL SCORE: KC 31 - LAC 17]
79 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. [FINAL SCORE: KC 31 - LAC 17]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. [FINAL SCORE: KC 31 - LAC 17]
80 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. [FINAL SCORE: KC 31 - LAC 17]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. [FINAL SCORE: KC 31 - LAC 17]
81 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. [FINAL SCORE: KC 31 - LAC 17]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. [FINAL SCORE: KC 31 - LAC 17]
82 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. [FINAL SCORE: KC 31 - LAC 17]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. [FINAL SCORE: KC 31 - LAC 17]
83 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. [FINAL SCORE: KC 31 - LAC 17]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. [FINAL SCORE: KC 31 - LAC 17]
84 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. [FINAL SCORE: KC 31 - LAC 17]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. [FINAL SCORE: KC 31 - LAC 17]
85 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. [FINAL SCORE: KC 31 - LAC 17]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. [FINAL SCORE: KC 31 - LAC 17]
86 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. [FINAL SCORE: KC 31 - LAC 17]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. [FINAL SCORE: KC 31 - LAC 17]
87 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. [FINAL SCORE: KC 31 - LAC 17]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. [FINAL SCORE: KC 31 - LAC 17]
88 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. [FINAL SCORE: KC 31 - LAC 17]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. [FINAL SCORE: KC 31 - LAC 17]
89 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. [FINAL SCORE: KC 31 - LAC 17]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. [FINAL SCORE: KC 31 - LAC 17]
90 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. [FINAL SCORE: KC 31 - LAC 17]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. [FINAL SCORE: KC 31 - LAC 17]
91 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. [FINAL SCORE: KC 31 - LAC 17]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. [FINAL SCORE: KC 31 - LAC 17]
92 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. [FINAL SCORE: KC 31 - LAC 17]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. [FINAL SCORE: KC 31 - LAC 17]
93 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. [FINAL SCORE: KC 31 - LAC 17]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 30 - CHI 13]
94 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 30 - CHI 13]

(Katie Albertson/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 30 - CHI 13]
95 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 30 - CHI 13]

(Katie Albertson/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 30 - CHI 13]
96 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 30 - CHI 13]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 30 - CHI 13]
97 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 30 - CHI 13]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 30 - CHI 13]
98 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 30 - CHI 13]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 30 - CHI 13]
99 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 30 - CHI 13]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 30 - CHI 13]
100 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 30 - CHI 13]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 30 - CHI 13]
101 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 30 - CHI 13]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 30 - CHI 13]
102 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 30 - CHI 13]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 30 - CHI 13]
103 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 30 - CHI 13]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 30 - CHI 10]
104 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 30 - CHI 10]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 30 - CHI 10]
105 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 30 - CHI 10]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 30 - CHI 10]
106 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 30 - CHI 10]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 30 - CHI 10]
107 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 30 - CHI 10]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 30 - CHI 10]
108 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 30 - CHI 10]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the New York Jets on Monday, November 6, 2023 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 27 - NYJ 6]
109 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the New York Jets on Monday, November 6, 2023 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 27 - NYJ 6]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the New York Jets on Monday, November 6, 2023 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 27 - NYJ 6]
110 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the New York Jets on Monday, November 6, 2023 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 27 - NYJ 6]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the New York Jets on Monday, November 6, 2023 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 27 - NYJ 6]
111 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the New York Jets on Monday, November 6, 2023 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 27 - NYJ 6]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the New York Jets on Monday, November 6, 2023 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 27 - NYJ 6] ** This catch pushed Keenan Allen over 10,000 receiving yards for his career
112 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the New York Jets on Monday, November 6, 2023 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 27 - NYJ 6]

** This catch pushed Keenan Allen over 10,000 receiving yards for his career

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the New York Jets on Monday, November 6, 2023 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 27 - NYJ 6] ** This catch pushed Keenan Allen over 10,000 receiving yards for his career
113 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the New York Jets on Monday, November 6, 2023 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 27 - NYJ 6]

** This catch pushed Keenan Allen over 10,000 receiving yards for his career

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the New York Jets on Monday, November 6, 2023 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 27 - NYJ 6]
114 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the New York Jets on Monday, November 6, 2023 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 27 - NYJ 6]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the New York Jets on Monday, November 6, 2023 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 27 - NYJ 6]
115 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the New York Jets on Monday, November 6, 2023 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 27 - NYJ 6]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the New York Jets on Monday, November 6, 2023 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 27 - NYJ 6]
116 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the New York Jets on Monday, November 6, 2023 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 27 - NYJ 6]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the New York Jets on Monday, November 6, 2023 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 27 - NYJ 6]
117 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the New York Jets on Monday, November 6, 2023 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 27 - NYJ 6]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the New York Jets on Monday, November 6, 2023 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 27 - NYJ 6]
118 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the New York Jets on Monday, November 6, 2023 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 27 - NYJ 6]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Detroit Lions on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DET 41 - LAC 38]
119 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Detroit Lions on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DET 41 - LAC 38]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Detroit Lions on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DET 41 - LAC 38]
120 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Detroit Lions on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DET 41 - LAC 38]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Detroit Lions on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DET 41 - LAC 38]
121 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Detroit Lions on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DET 41 - LAC 38]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Detroit Lions on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DET 41 - LAC 38]
122 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Detroit Lions on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DET 41 - LAC 38]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Detroit Lions on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DET 41 - LAC 38]
123 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Detroit Lions on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DET 41 - LAC 38]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Detroit Lions on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DET 41 - LAC 38]
124 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Detroit Lions on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DET 41 - LAC 38]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Detroit Lions on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DET 41 - LAC 38]
125 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Detroit Lions on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DET 41 - LAC 38]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Detroit Lions on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DET 41 - LAC 38]
126 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Detroit Lions on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DET 41 - LAC 38]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Detroit Lions on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DET 41 - LAC 38]
127 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Detroit Lions on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DET 41 - LAC 38]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Detroit Lions on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DET 41 - LAC 38]
128 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Detroit Lions on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DET 41 - LAC 38]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Detroit Lions on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DET 41 - LAC 38]
129 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Detroit Lions on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DET 41 - LAC 38]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Detroit Lions on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DET 41 - LAC 38]
130 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Detroit Lions on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DET 41 - LAC 38]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Detroit Lions on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DET 41 - LAC 38]
131 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Detroit Lions on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DET 41 - LAC 38]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Detroit Lions on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DET 41 - LAC 38]
132 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Detroit Lions on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DET 41 - LAC 38]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Detroit Lions on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DET 41 - LAC 38]
133 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Detroit Lions on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DET 41 - LAC 38]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Detroit Lions on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DET 41 - LAC 38]
134 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Detroit Lions on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DET 41 - LAC 38]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Detroit Lions on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DET 41 - LAC 38]
135 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Detroit Lions on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DET 41 - LAC 38]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Detroit Lions on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DET 41 - LAC 38]
136 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Detroit Lions on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DET 41 - LAC 38]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI. [FINAL SCORE: GB 23 - LAC 20]
137 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI. [FINAL SCORE: GB 23 - LAC 20]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI. [FINAL SCORE: GB 23 - LAC 20]
138 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI. [FINAL SCORE: GB 23 - LAC 20]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI. [FINAL SCORE: GB 23 - LAC 20]
139 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI. [FINAL SCORE: GB 23 - LAC 20]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI. [FINAL SCORE: GB 23 - LAC 20]
140 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI. [FINAL SCORE: GB 23 - LAC 20]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI. [FINAL SCORE: GB 23 - LAC 20]
141 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI. [FINAL SCORE: GB 23 - LAC 20]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI. [FINAL SCORE: GB 23 - LAC 20]
142 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI. [FINAL SCORE: GB 23 - LAC 20]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI. [FINAL SCORE: GB 23 - LAC 20]
143 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI. [FINAL SCORE: GB 23 - LAC 20]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI. [FINAL SCORE: GB 23 - LAC 20]
144 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI. [FINAL SCORE: GB 23 - LAC 20]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI. [FINAL SCORE: GB 23 - LAC 20]
145 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI. [FINAL SCORE: GB 23 - LAC 20]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI. [FINAL SCORE: GB 23 - LAC 20]
146 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI. [FINAL SCORE: GB 23 - LAC 20]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI. [FINAL SCORE: GB 23 - LAC 20]
147 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI. [FINAL SCORE: GB 23 - LAC 20]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI. [FINAL SCORE: GB 23 - LAC 20]
148 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI. [FINAL SCORE: GB 23 - LAC 20]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI. [FINAL SCORE: GB 23 - LAC 20]
149 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI. [FINAL SCORE: GB 23 - LAC 20]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI. [FINAL SCORE: GB 23 - LAC 20]
150 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI. [FINAL SCORE: GB 23 - LAC 20]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI. [FINAL SCORE: GB 23 - LAC 20]
151 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI. [FINAL SCORE: GB 23 - LAC 20]

(Ryan Young/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BAL 20 - LAC 10]
152 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BAL 20 - LAC 10]

(Katie Albertson/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BAL 20 - LAC 10]
153 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BAL 20 - LAC 10]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BAL 20 - LAC 10]
154 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BAL 20 - LAC 10]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BAL 20 - LAC 10]
155 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BAL 20 - LAC 10]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BAL 20 - LAC 10]
156 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BAL 20 - LAC 10]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BAL 20 - LAC 10]
157 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BAL 20 - LAC 10]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BAL 20 - LAC 10]
158 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BAL 20 - LAC 10]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BAL 20 - LAC 10]
159 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BAL 20 - LAC 10]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BAL 20 - LAC 10]
160 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BAL 20 - LAC 10]

(Noel Vasquez/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BAL 20 - LAC 10]
161 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BAL 20 - LAC 10]

(Travis Ellison/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BAL 20 - LAC 10]
162 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BAL 20 - LAC 10]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BAL 20 - LAC 10]
163 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BAL 20 - LAC 10]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BAL 20 - LAC 10]
164 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BAL 20 - LAC 10]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BAL 20 - LAC 10]
165 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BAL 20 - LAC 10]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BAL 20 - LAC 10]
166 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BAL 20 - LAC 10]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the New England Patriots on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 6 - NE 0]
167 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the New England Patriots on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 6 - NE 0]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the New England Patriots on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 6 - NE 0]
168 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the New England Patriots on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 6 - NE 0]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the New England Patriots on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 6 - NE 0]
169 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the New England Patriots on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 6 - NE 0]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the New England Patriots on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 6 - NE 0]
170 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the New England Patriots on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 6 - NE 0]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the New England Patriots on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 6 - NE 0]
171 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the New England Patriots on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 6 - NE 0]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the New England Patriots on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 6 - NE 0]
172 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the New England Patriots on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 6 - NE 0]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the New England Patriots on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 6 - NE 0]
173 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the New England Patriots on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 6 - NE 0]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the New England Patriots on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 6 - NE 0]
174 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the New England Patriots on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 6 - NE 0]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the New England Patriots on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 6 - NE 0]
175 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the New England Patriots on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 6 - NE 0]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the New England Patriots on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 6 - NE 0]
176 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the New England Patriots on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 6 - NE 0]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 24 - LAC 7]
177 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 24 - LAC 7]

(Katie Albertson/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 24 - LAC 7]
178 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 24 - LAC 7]

(Katie Albertson/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 24 - LAC 7]
179 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 24 - LAC 7]

(Katie Albertson/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 24 - LAC 7]
180 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 24 - LAC 7]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 24 - LAC 7]
181 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 24 - LAC 7]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 24 - LAC 7]
182 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 24 - LAC 7]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 24 - LAC 7]
183 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 24 - LAC 7]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 24 - LAC 7]
184 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 24 - LAC 7]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 24 - LAC 7]
185 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 24 - LAC 7]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 24 - LAC 7]
186 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 24 - LAC 7]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 24 - LAC 7]
187 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 24 - LAC 7]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 24 - LAC 7]
188 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 24 - LAC 7]

(Katie Albertson/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 24 - LAC 7]
189 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 24 - LAC 7]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 24 - LAC 7]
190 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 24 - LAC 7]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 24 - LAC 7]
191 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 24 - LAC 7]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 24 - LAC 7]
192 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 24 - LAC 7]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 24 - LAC 7]
193 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 24 - LAC 7]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 24 - LAC 7]
194 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 24 - LAC 7]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 24 - LAC 7]
195 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 24 - LAC 7]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 24 - LAC 7]
196 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 24 - LAC 7]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 24 - LAC 7]
197 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 24 - LAC 7]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 24 - LAC 7]
198 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 24 - LAC 7]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. [FINAL SCORE: LV 63 - LV 21]
199 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. [FINAL SCORE: LV 63 - LV 21]

(Katie Albertson/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. [FINAL SCORE: LV 63 - LAC 21]
200 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. [FINAL SCORE: LV 63 - LAC 21]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. [FINAL SCORE: LV 63 - LV 21]
201 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. [FINAL SCORE: LV 63 - LV 21]

(Katie Albertson/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. [FINAL SCORE: LV 63 - LAC 21]
202 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. [FINAL SCORE: LV 63 - LAC 21]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. [FINAL SCORE: LV 63 - LAC 21]
203 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. [FINAL SCORE: LV 63 - LAC 21]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. [FINAL SCORE: LV 63 - LAC 21]
204 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. [FINAL SCORE: LV 63 - LAC 21]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. [FINAL SCORE: LV 63 - LAC 21]
205 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. [FINAL SCORE: LV 63 - LAC 21]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. [FINAL SCORE: LV 63 - LAC 21]
206 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. [FINAL SCORE: LV 63 - LAC 21]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. [FINAL SCORE: LV 63 - LAC 21]
207 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. [FINAL SCORE: LV 63 - LAC 21]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. [FINAL SCORE: LV 63 - LAC 21]
208 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. [FINAL SCORE: LV 63 - LAC 21]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, December 23, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BUF 24 - LAC 22]
209 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, December 23, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BUF 24 - LAC 22]

(Katie Albertson/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, December 23, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BUF 24 - LAC 22]
210 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, December 23, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BUF 24 - LAC 22]

(Katie Albertson/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, December 23, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BUF 24 - LAC 22]
211 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, December 23, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BUF 24 - LAC 22]

(Katie Albertson/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BUF 24 - LAC 22]
212 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BUF 24 - LAC 22]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BUF 24 - LAC 22]
213 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BUF 24 - LAC 22]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BUF 24 - LAC 22]
214 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BUF 24 - LAC 22]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BUF 24 - LAC 22]
215 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BUF 24 - LAC 22]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BUF 24 - LAC 22]
216 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BUF 24 - LAC 22]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BUF 24 - LAC 22]
217 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BUF 24 - LAC 22]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BUF 24 - LAC 22]
218 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BUF 24 - LAC 22]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BUF 24 - LAC 22]
219 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BUF 24 - LAC 22]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BUF 24 - LAC 22]
220 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BUF 24 - LAC 22]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BUF 24 - LAC 22]
221 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BUF 24 - LAC 22]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BUF 24 - LAC 22]
222 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BUF 24 - LAC 22]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BUF 24 - LAC 22]
223 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BUF 24 - LAC 22]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BUF 24 - LAC 22]
224 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BUF 24 - LAC 22]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BUF 24 - LAC 22]
225 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BUF 24 - LAC 22]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BUF 24 - LAC 22]
226 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BUF 24 - LAC 22]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BUF 24 - LAC 22]
227 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BUF 24 - LAC 22]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BUF 24 - LAC 22]
228 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BUF 24 - LAC 22]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BUF 24 - LAC 22]
229 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BUF 24 - LAC 22]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, CO. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 16 - LAC 9]
230 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, CO. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 16 - LAC 9]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, CO. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 16 - LAC 9]
231 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, CO. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 16 - LAC 9]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, CO. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 16 - LAC 9]
232 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, CO. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 16 - LAC 9]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, CO. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 16 - LAC 9]
233 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, CO. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 16 - LAC 9]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, CO. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 16 - LAC 9]
234 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, CO. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 16 - LAC 9]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, CO. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 16 - LAC 9]
235 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, CO. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 16 - LAC 9]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, CO. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 16 - LAC 9]
236 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, CO. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 16 - LAC 9]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, CO. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 16 - LAC 9]
237 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, CO. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 16 - LAC 9]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, CO. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 16 - LAC 9]
238 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, CO. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 16 - LAC 9]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, CO. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 16 - LAC 9]
239 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, CO. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 16 - LAC 9]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, CO. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 16 - LAC 9]
240 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, CO. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 16 - LAC 9]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: KC 13 - LAC 12]
241 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: KC 13 - LAC 12]

(Katie Albertson/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: KC 13 - LAC 12]
242 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: KC 13 - LAC 12]

(Katie Albertson/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: KC 13 - LAC 12]
243 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: KC 13 - LAC 12]

(Katie Albertson/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: KC 13 - LAC 12]
244 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: KC 13 - LAC 12]

(Katie Albertson/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: KC 13 - LAC 12]
245 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: KC 13 - LAC 12]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: KC 13 - LAC 12]
246 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: KC 13 - LAC 12]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: KC 13 - LAC 12]
247 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: KC 13 - LAC 12]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: KC 13 - LAC 12]
248 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: KC 13 - LAC 12]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: KC 13 - LAC 12]
249 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: KC 13 - LAC 12]

(Travis Ellison/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: KC 13 - LAC 12]
250 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: KC 13 - LAC 12]

(Travis Ellison/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: KC 13 - LAC 12]
251 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: KC 13 - LAC 12]

(Travis Ellison/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: KC 13 - LAC 12]
252 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: KC 13 - LAC 12]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: KC 13 - LAC 12]
253 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: KC 13 - LAC 12]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: KC 13 - LAC 12]
254 / 254

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: KC 13 - LAC 12]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

No. 24: BR NFL Staff – Bleacher Report

The Chargers reset their franchise energy with the biggest head coaching hire of the offseason, bringing in Harbaugh, who's fresh off a national title victory as the lead skipper at Michigan," he said. "Harbaugh hasn't coached in an NFL game in nearly a decade (December 2014), but his track record of turning teams around or elevating clubs, typically within a year, goes back 15-plus years. Mostly an underachieving team with a high-end quarterback in recent years, the Chargers' usual offseason hype should translate to a postseason appearance in 2024 with Harbaugh building a physical supporting cast around Justin Herbert.

No. 25: NFL Nation – Kris Rhim – ESPN.com

They have a roster that touts star players, and on paper, they seem like they could contend, especially after hiring former Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh… One of Harbaugh's first major tasks will be deciding how to move forward.

No. 25: Eric Edholm – NFL.com

We've bumped the Chargers up from where they stood at the end of the regular season (No. 29) because of the genuine hope and enthusiasm sparked by the hiring of Jim Harbaugh. Snagging him isn't a guaranteed panacea, but it's tough to imagine Harbaugh completely flopping there, especially with Justin Herbert under contract through 2029… And the AFC West is no joke; the other three head coaches have won Super Bowls, either as a coach or as a player. But I have a feeling the Chargers will be serious contenders with Harbaugh in town. This is arguably the best move Dean Spanos has made in several years. Harbaugh took over a 49ers team that had averaged fewer than six wins over the previous eight seasons and got them to 13-3 and the NFC Championship Game in Year 1. This rebuild might not be quite as swift, but Harbaugh's going to win early.

No. 25: Robert Zeglinski and Christian D'Andrea – For The Win

That's great news for Justin Herbert, however. He's probably the most talented passer Harbaugh's ever coached, and the former Michigan/49ers czar has a proven record of pushing his quarterbacks to new heights.

Bolt Up!

Be the first to learn about 2024 Chargers Season Tickets

Related Content

news

Why Quentin Johnston Can't Wait to Play for Jim Harbaugh

"It was a great conversation with him just [talking about] hopes for the future, starting to slowly map some stuff out. I'm very excited."
news

3 Key Next Steps for Jim Harbaugh & Joe Hortiz

"That's priority No. 1 right now, alongside getting to know the players. Getting this staff, putting this staff together. We want an All-Star staff that's worthy to coach our players."
news

NFL Pundits Rank Jim Harbaugh Hire 1st Among All Head Coaches

Numerous media outlets had high praise for the Chargers as they landed the top head-coaching candidate available in this hiring cycle
news

Chargers Mock Draft Tracker 2.0

Take a look at who draft analysts have the Chargers selecting with the fifth pick in the 2024 NFL Draft
news

What Jim Harbaugh Said About His 1st Meeting With Justin Herbert

The Chargers HC joined the NFL on CBS pregame show at the AFC Championship Game
news

Jim Harbaugh Earns the Chargers 'A Grades' as New Head Coach

NFL pundits give Bolts high praise after agreeing to terms with the franchise's new head coach
news

Tuipulotu, Davis Named to PFWA 2023 All-Rookie Team

The pair of Chargers rookies were recognized Tuesday by the Pro Football Writers of America following their standout debut campaigns
news

Chargers Mock Draft Tracker 1.0: Who to Pick at No. 5?

Take a look at who draft analysts have the Chargers selecting with the fifth pick in the 2024 NFL Draft
news

NFL Players Vote Derius Davis as All-Pro Punt Returner for 2023 Season

The Chargers rookie was recognized by his peers as the league's top punt returner this past season
news

Why the Chargers Have the NFL's No. 1 Head Coach Opening

Pundits from around the league believe the Bolts have the league's top vacancy at head coach
news

Week 18 Game Picks: Chargers or Chiefs?

NFL pundits have made their predictions on who they believe will win the Week 18 AFC West matchup between the Chargers and Chiefs

From Our Partners

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
video

Let's Play: Jordan McFadden and Scott Matlock in Madden 24

On the latest edition of Let's Play, rookie defensive lineman Scott Matlock and rookie offensive lineman Jordan McFadden go head-to-head in a game of Madden 24, while kicker Cameron Dicker asks them questions. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers rookies. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
video

Lets Play: Eric Kendricks and Kenneth Murray in FIFA 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, linebackers Eric Kendricks and Kenneth Murray go head-to-head in FIFA 23, while kicker Cameron Dicker asks them questions. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers players. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
video

Lets Play: Alohi Gilman and Michael Davis race in F1 22

On the latest edition of Let's Play, safety Alohi Gilman and cornerback Michael Davis go head-to-head in F1 22, while kicker Cameron Dicker asks them questions. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers players. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 11 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 11 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. 10 of the players finished the 2023 season on the team's practice squad:
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Ty Shelby to Active Roster; Place Justin Hollins on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed outside linebacker Ty Shelby to the active roster. In a corresponding move, outside linebacker Justin Hollins on Reserve/Injured. The team also elevated defensive lineman Christopher Hinton and guard/tackle Austen Pleasants from the practice squad for Sunday's game. Additionally, linebacker Tanner Muse is downgraded to 'out' for Sunday as he has not been activated from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return.
video

Lets Play: Quentin Johnston vs. Derius Davis in Madden 24

On the latest edition of Let's Play, rookie wide receivers Quentin Johnston and Derius Davis go head-to-head in a game of Madden 24, while kicker Cameron Dicker asks them questions. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers rookies. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
news

Chargers Sign Keelan Doss to Active Roster; Elevate Two Others

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Keelan Doss to the active roster. The team also elevated defensive lineman Christopher Hinton and guard/tackle Austen Pleasants from the practice squad for Sunday's game. Additionally, linebacker Tanner Muse is downgraded to 'out' for Sunday as he has not be activated from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Max Duggan to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed quarterback Max Duggan to the active roster.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Waive Sebastian Joseph-Day

The Chargers on Friday waived defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Announce Roster Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed quarterback Will Grier to the active roster from New England's practice squad and signed center Cameron Tom to the active roster from the practice squad. In corresponding moves, the Bolts placed center/guard Will Clapp on Reserve/Injured and waived quarterback Max Duggan. The team also signed center Brent Laing to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Stephen Anderson and Christopher Hinton

The Los Angeles Chargers today elevated tight end Stephen Anderson and defensive lineman Christopher Hinton from the practice squad for tonight's game.
news

Chargers Place Justin Herbert on Injured Reserve; Activate Joshua Palmer

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed quarterback Justin Herbert on Reserve/Injured. The Bolts also activated wide receiver Joshua Palmer from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. In addition, the team signed quarterback Max Duggan to the active roster and signed cornerback Matt Hankins to the practice squad.
news

Justin Herbert Injury Update

Justin Herbert will undergo surgery today to repair a fracture to his right index finger.
news

Chargers Place Zack Bailey on Injured Reserve; Elevate Stephen Anderson

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed guard/tackle Zack Bailey on Reserve/Injured. The Bolts also elevated tight end Stephen Anderson from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Safety JT Woods

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated safety JT Woods from Reserve/Non-Football Illness. In a corresponding move, the team waived wide receiver Simi Fehoko. The Bolts also signed running back Elijah Dotson to the practice squad.
news

Chargers Sign Alex Erickson to Active Roster; Elevate Stephen Anderson

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Alex Erickson to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team waived running back Elijah Dotson. The Bolts also elevated tight end Stephen Anderson from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Ravens Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football at 5:20pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Alex Erickson and Hunter Kampmoyer

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Alex Erickson and tight end Hunter Kampmoyer from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Place Joey Bosa on Injured Reserve; Sign Andrew Farmer II to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed outside linebacker Joey Bosa on Reserve/Injured. In corresponding moves, the team signed outside linebacker Andrew Farmer II to the active roster and also signed fullback Zander Horvath to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Place Tanner Muse on Injured Reserve; Sign Blake Lynch to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed linebacker Tanner Muse on Reserve/Injured and signed linebacker Blake Lynch to the active roster. The team also signed outside linebacker Ty Shelby to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Terrell Bynum and Alex Erickson

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Packers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at 10:00am at Lambeau Field.
news

Chargers Place Chris Rumph II on Injured Reserve; Sign Justin Hollins

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed outside linebacker Chris Rumph II on Reserve/Injured and signed outside linebacker Justin Hollins to the active roster from the New York Giants' practice squad. The team also signed tight end Stephen Anderson to the practice squad and released defensive back Mark Webb Jr., from the practice squad.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Lions Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Detroit Lions on Sunday at 1:05pm at SoFi Stadium.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Jets Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the New York Jets on Monday Night Football at 5:15pm at MetLife Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Jalen Guyton, Otito Ogbonnia; Place Joshua Palmer on Injured Reserve and Waive Christopher Hinton

The Bolts made four roster moves — including putting wide receiver Joshua Palmer on Injured Reserve — ahead of Monday night's game against the Jets
video

All In: Episode 5 | Tell the Truth

On the fifth episode of ALL IN Season 3, the Chargers return home from Kansas City needing to regroup. As they prepare for Sunday Night Football vs the Chicago Bears, the coaching staff challenges the team to tell the truth about what happened and play football with the joy and passion they had growing up.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Nick Vannett Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Nick Vannett to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team waived tight end Tre' McKitty yesterday.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Alex Erickson

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Alex Erickson from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Bears Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football at 5:20pm at SoFi Stadium.
Latest News
Advertising