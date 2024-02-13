Where Are the Bolts in Early 2024 Power Rankings?

No. 24: BR NFL Staff – Bleacher Report

The Chargers reset their franchise energy with the biggest head coaching hire of the offseason, bringing in Harbaugh, who's fresh off a national title victory as the lead skipper at Michigan," he said. "Harbaugh hasn't coached in an NFL game in nearly a decade (December 2014), but his track record of turning teams around or elevating clubs, typically within a year, goes back 15-plus years. Mostly an underachieving team with a high-end quarterback in recent years, the Chargers' usual offseason hype should translate to a postseason appearance in 2024 with Harbaugh building a physical supporting cast around Justin Herbert.

No. 25: NFL Nation – Kris Rhim – ESPN.com

They have a roster that touts star players, and on paper, they seem like they could contend, especially after hiring former Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh… One of Harbaugh's first major tasks will be deciding how to move forward.

No. 25: Eric Edholm – NFL.com

We've bumped the Chargers up from where they stood at the end of the regular season (No. 29) because of the genuine hope and enthusiasm sparked by the hiring of Jim Harbaugh. Snagging him isn't a guaranteed panacea, but it's tough to imagine Harbaugh completely flopping there, especially with Justin Herbert under contract through 2029… And the AFC West is no joke; the other three head coaches have won Super Bowls, either as a coach or as a player. But I have a feeling the Chargers will be serious contenders with Harbaugh in town. This is arguably the best move Dean Spanos has made in several years. Harbaugh took over a 49ers team that had averaged fewer than six wins over the previous eight seasons and got them to 13-3 and the NFC Championship Game in Year 1. This rebuild might not be quite as swift, but Harbaugh's going to win early.

No. 25: Robert Zeglinski and Christian D'Andrea – For The Win