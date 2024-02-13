Where Are the Bolts in Early 2024 Power Rankings?

The 2024 offseason has arrived.
Following the final game of the 2023 season, NFL analysts and publications have released their power rankings. Take a look at where the Bolts are ranked as they enter the offseason.
No. 13: Vinnie Iyer – Sporting News
The Chargers are a talented team in a lot of core areas, starting at QB with Justin Herbert. There are in need with some key personnel tweaks with limited resources, but just the coaching of Jim Harbaugh and Jesse Minter will get so much more from both sides of the ball.
No. 18: Frank Schwab – Yahoo Sports
If there's skepticism about Jim Harbaugh it should be that he hasn't been in the NFL since 2014. That's a long, long time to be away, in NFL years. The league moves fast. But the other side of it is Harbaugh has won at every stop. At very least, he makes the Chargers interesting.
No. 20: Josh Kendall – The Athletic
No. 23: David Helman – Fox Sports
Jim Harbaugh has the hard part figured out because he has Justin Herbert. You can say whatever you want about the guy, but I promise you it's easier to fix a bad team if you can rebuild around a quarterback who averages 4,300 passing yards and 29 touchdowns per year. With Herbert as the foundation, I'm optimistic Harbaugh can rebuild quickly.
No. 24: BR NFL Staff – Bleacher Report
The Chargers reset their franchise energy with the biggest head coaching hire of the offseason, bringing in Harbaugh, who's fresh off a national title victory as the lead skipper at Michigan," he said. "Harbaugh hasn't coached in an NFL game in nearly a decade (December 2014), but his track record of turning teams around or elevating clubs, typically within a year, goes back 15-plus years. Mostly an underachieving team with a high-end quarterback in recent years, the Chargers' usual offseason hype should translate to a postseason appearance in 2024 with Harbaugh building a physical supporting cast around Justin Herbert.
No. 25: NFL Nation – Kris Rhim – ESPN.com
They have a roster that touts star players, and on paper, they seem like they could contend, especially after hiring former Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh… One of Harbaugh's first major tasks will be deciding how to move forward.
No. 25: Eric Edholm – NFL.com
We've bumped the Chargers up from where they stood at the end of the regular season (No. 29) because of the genuine hope and enthusiasm sparked by the hiring of Jim Harbaugh. Snagging him isn't a guaranteed panacea, but it's tough to imagine Harbaugh completely flopping there, especially with Justin Herbert under contract through 2029… And the AFC West is no joke; the other three head coaches have won Super Bowls, either as a coach or as a player. But I have a feeling the Chargers will be serious contenders with Harbaugh in town. This is arguably the best move Dean Spanos has made in several years. Harbaugh took over a 49ers team that had averaged fewer than six wins over the previous eight seasons and got them to 13-3 and the NFC Championship Game in Year 1. This rebuild might not be quite as swift, but Harbaugh's going to win early.
No. 25: Robert Zeglinski and Christian D'Andrea – For The Win
That's great news for Justin Herbert, however. He's probably the most talented passer Harbaugh's ever coached, and the former Michigan/49ers czar has a proven record of pushing his quarterbacks to new heights.
