Draft Scenario: What if the Bolts Trade Down in Round 1?

The 2024 NFL Draft is just days away, and plenty of intrigue remains about what the Chargers will do with the No. 5 overall pick.

This is the third of a three-part series looking at potential options the Chargers have in Round 1.

We focused on wide receivers here and offensive tackle options here, and will end with a focus on a possible first-round trade.

Why does a trade make sense?

Quarterbacks drive most everything in the NFL, whether that's on-field performance and notches in the win column.

The position also usually shapes how the beginning of each draft will look.

With multiple highly-touted quarterback prospects in the 2024 draft class, Dane Brugler of The Athletic believes the Bolts are currently sitting pretty at No. 5 overall.

"It's very fascinating this year because of the quarterbacks. We're going to see quarterbacks go 1-2 for sure and most likely go 1-2-3," Brugler said. "And then there's a very good chance that we see quarterbacks go 1-2-3-4. And if they don't go four, that fourth quarterback likely goes at 5 or 6.

"It's just a matter of these musical chairs," Brugler added. "If quarterbacks go 1-2-3-4, all of a sudden that No. 5 pick, you have your choice of any non-quarterback in the draft."

The Chargers, of course, have zero need for a quarterback with Justin Herbert inking a multi-year deal last summer.

That left Brugler to opine that the Chargers, who currently have nine picks in 2024, could trade down to acquire more picks for this year or next.

"I think the Chargers are in a good spot," Brugler said. "Obviously, they have their quarterback, they don't need to worry about that.

"But you would feel just fine staying at five and taking the best player on your board," Brugler continued. "Or you're going to entertain these trade offers and really think about that.

"They have options and could have more draft picks because of the trade-back situation," Brugler later added. "So, yeah, I think the Chargers are in a really enviable spot."

If quarterbacks are indeed taken with the first three or even four picks, the Chargers could move down the board and amass more draft capital.

The Bolts have plenty of big-name players on their roster, yes, but first-year Chargers General Manager Joe Hortiz could fill important depth spots with extra picks acquired in a potential Round 1 trade.

"If we're going to trade away from great players, there has to be a reason, in terms of value, for us," Hortiz said. "Certainly, there are going to be more great players in the draft, but it has to make sense to you and it has to make sense to the team that is wanting to come up."

And Hortiz made it even more clear the Chargers would need a very enticing return in exchange for No. 5.

"The whole, 'It's a fair trade, it's a wash.' I don't think that's a trade that we're interested in," Hortiz added.

If the Chargers do end up swinging a trade back from No. 5, they will do so looking to fill numerous positions groups throughout the draft.

NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah recently said the Bolts have "got a lot of things to get accomplished here" and added that the 2024 draft is "more about the volume of the players they bring in."

Who could the Chargers trade with?

Any of the teams behind the Chargers make sense depending on how the board falls Thursday night.

The Bolts, however, might not want to move too far down the board to ensure they still get a possible blue-chip player in Round 1.

ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid mentioned the Broncos (No. 12) and Raiders (No. 13) as teams that could be willing to move up if a quarterback they like is available.

But Reid noted that since teams rarely make inter-division trades, the Vikings at No. 11 are the most logical team.

The Vikings were the first team Brugler mentioned as a possible Bolts trade partner. In such a scenario, Brugler had the Chargers beefing up their offensive line with the 11th pick.

"If the Vikings want to move up from 11, you can take Troy Fautanu from Washington," Brugler said. "All of a sudden, we've got this versatile offensive lineman who can play five positions. You can play him at guard as a rookie or if he wins the right tackle job, great."

Keep in mind though, the Bolts likely don't want to move down too, too far from No. 5.