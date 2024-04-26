How Ladd McConkey Fits Into the Chargers Offense

Chargers General Manager Joe Hortiz said Thursday night that the Bolts had numerous position groups to address at the top of Round 2.
Hortiz made sure the Bolts went and got their guy.
With wide receiver at (or near) the top of that list, the Bolts added to that room with the selection of Georgia's Ladd McConkey at No. 34.
The Chargers traded up from No. 37 and also sent No. 110 to the Patriots in exchange for Nos. 34 and 137.
McConkey is a second-round pick who numerous draft analysts viewed as a first-round prospect.
NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah tabbed McConkey as No. 30 overall player. Jeremiah offered the following breakdown of McConkey:
McConkey is a slightly undersized receiver with excellent speed, quickness and polish. He lines up both outside and in the slot. He is quick off the line, and he understands how to attack the leverage of his man.
And Dane Brugler of The Athletic tabbed McConkey at No. 31 overall on his board.
Brugler wrote:
He is a sudden, skilled route runner and uses synchronized shake to tie defensive backs in knots. He is a quarterback-friendly target with the inside-outside versatility.
McConkey will provide some pop in the passing game for quarterback Justin Herbert.
After taking Notre Dame tackle Joe Alt at No. 5 to help protect Herbert, the Bolts then gave their franchise quarterback a big-time target in Round 2.
ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid said last month that he could see that exact scenario playing out for the Bolts due to how deep and talented the 2024 wide receiver class is.
"Even if the Chargers don't take one at No. 5, they'll have opportunities to get others on Day 2 or Day 3 just because of how stacked this class is," Reid said. "We could get 15 or more through the first two days, which is an astronomically high number."
McConkey, who helped Georgia win back-to-back national titles at Georgia, caught 14 touchdown passes in his college career.
He now joins a room that includes Joshua Palmer, Quentin Johnston, Derius Davis and Simi Fehoko.
Expect McConkey to battle for playing time early in his career. He may end up being one of the steals of the draft at pick No. 34.