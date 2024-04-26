How Ladd McConkey Fits Into the Chargers Offense

Chargers General Manager Joe Hortiz said Thursday night that the Bolts had numerous position groups to address at the top of Round 2.

Hortiz made sure the Bolts went and got their guy.

With wide receiver at (or near) the top of that list, the Bolts added to that room with the selection of Georgia's Ladd McConkey at No. 34.

The Chargers traded up from No. 37 and also sent No. 110 to the Patriots in exchange for Nos. 34 and 137.

McConkey is a second-round pick who numerous draft analysts viewed as a first-round prospect.

NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah tabbed McConkey as No. 30 overall player. Jeremiah offered the following breakdown of McConkey:

McConkey is a slightly undersized receiver with excellent speed, quickness and polish. He lines up both outside and in the slot. He is quick off the line, and he understands how to attack the leverage of his man.

And Dane Brugler of The Athletic tabbed McConkey at No. 31 overall on his board.

Brugler wrote: