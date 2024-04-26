 Skip to main content
How Ladd McConkey Fits Into the Chargers Offense

Apr 26, 2024 at 04:38 PM
Chargers Staff Headshots on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

McConkey IA

Chargers General Manager Joe Hortiz said Thursday night that the Bolts had numerous position groups to address at the top of Round 2.

Hortiz made sure the Bolts went and got their guy.

With wide receiver at (or near) the top of that list, the Bolts added to that room with the selection of Georgia's Ladd McConkey at No. 34.

The Chargers traded up from No. 37 and also sent No. 110 to the Patriots in exchange for Nos. 34 and 137.

McConkey is a second-round pick who numerous draft analysts viewed as a first-round prospect.

NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah tabbed McConkey as No. 30 overall player. Jeremiah offered the following breakdown of McConkey:

McConkey is a slightly undersized receiver with excellent speed, quickness and polish. He lines up both outside and in the slot. He is quick off the line, and he understands how to attack the leverage of his man.

And Dane Brugler of The Athletic tabbed McConkey at No. 31 overall on his board.

Brugler wrote:

He is a sudden, skilled route runner and uses synchronized shake to tie defensive backs in knots. He is a quarterback-friendly target with the inside-outside versatility.

Photos: Meet Chargers Second Round Draft Pick Ladd McConkey

Take a look through some photos of the Chargers selection at No. 34 in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, wide receiver, Ladd McConkey from The University of Georgia.

Ladd McConkey runs football drills during Georgia's Pro Day, Wednesday, March 13, 2024, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
1 / 15

Ladd McConkey runs football drills during Georgia's Pro Day, Wednesday, March 13, 2024, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Brynn Anderson/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey (84) makes a touchdown catch against TCU during the second half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
2 / 15

Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey (84) makes a touchdown catch against TCU during the second half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Mark J. Terrill/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey (84) returns a punt during an NCAA college football game against Georgia Tech Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
3 / 15

Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey (84) returns a punt during an NCAA college football game against Georgia Tech Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey (84) runs for a touchdown against Alabama during the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
4 / 15

Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey (84) runs for a touchdown against Alabama during the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Brynn Anderson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey (84) tries to escape from Auburn's Cam Riley (13) as he returns a punt in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
5 / 15

Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey (84) tries to escape from Auburn's Cam Riley (13) as he returns a punt in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey (84) celebrates with offensive lineman Sedrick Van Pran (63) after catching a touchdown pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
6 / 15

Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey (84) celebrates with offensive lineman Sedrick Van Pran (63) after catching a touchdown pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey (84) celebrates his touchdown against TCU during the second half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
7 / 15

Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey (84) celebrates his touchdown against TCU during the second half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Ashley Landis/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey (84) crosses the goal line in front of Florida linebacker Scooby Williams to score a touchdown on a 41-yard pass play during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
8 / 15

Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey (84) crosses the goal line in front of Florida linebacker Scooby Williams to score a touchdown on a 41-yard pass play during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
9 / 15

Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
10 / 15

Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey (84) avoids a Mississippi State defender after catching a short pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
11 / 15

Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey (84) avoids a Mississippi State defender after catching a short pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey (84) deflects the tackle against LSU linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. (40) first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
12 / 15

Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey (84) deflects the tackle against LSU linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. (40) first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Brynn Anderson/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey (84) runs against Florida after a reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
13 / 15

Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey (84) runs against Florida after a reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey (84) runs a route in the first half of Georgia's spring NCAA college football game, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Brett Davis)
14 / 15

Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey (84) runs a route in the first half of Georgia's spring NCAA college football game, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Brett Davis)

Brett Davis/Copyright 2022. The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey (84) is defended by Oregon defensive lineman Treven Ma'ae (48) as he dives for the goal line after a catch in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Atlanta. McConkey didn't not score on the play. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
15 / 15

Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey (84) is defended by Oregon defensive lineman Treven Ma'ae (48) as he dives for the goal line after a catch in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Atlanta. McConkey didn't not score on the play. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
McConkey will provide some pop in the passing game for quarterback Justin Herbert.

After taking Notre Dame tackle Joe Alt at No. 5 to help protect Herbert, the Bolts then gave their franchise quarterback a big-time target in Round 2.

ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid said last month that he could see that exact scenario playing out for the Bolts due to how deep and talented the 2024 wide receiver class is.

"Even if the Chargers don't take one at No. 5, they'll have opportunities to get others on Day 2 or Day 3 just because of how stacked this class is," Reid said. "We could get 15 or more through the first two days, which is an astronomically high number."

McConkey, who helped Georgia win back-to-back national titles at Georgia, caught 14 touchdown passes in his college career.

He now joins a room that includes Joshua Palmer, Quentin Johnston, Derius Davis and Simi Fehoko.

Expect McConkey to battle for playing time early in his career. He may end up being one of the steals of the draft at pick No. 34.

