Which Safety Prospects Could Be on Bolts Draft Radar?

Key draft questions

1. Who is a mid-round prospect that you like?

"Malik Mustapha from Wake Forest. He's 5-foot-10 and 205 pounds so a little but undersized bit this guy will come down and hit you. He is a missile. He's a passionate guy and you love the way he plays, his play style. You love his range. He's going to stand out immediately on special teams and I think he'll get on the field as a rookie on defense. There's just so much about his game that coaches will love."

2. How about another safety who could be on the Bolts radar?

"Dadrion Taylor-Demerson from Texas Tech. Really good athlete. He has closing speed that is off the charts. He can play more of a single-high look but can also be close to the line of scrimmage as more of a nickel. You can do a lot of things with him. He's very aggressive and sometimes that backfires, but if you're looking for that explosive, split-field range then he has it."

3. Who will be the first safety taken? And when will they be drafted?

"I think teams value positional value for safety, it's just finding the guys at the top. It's kind of like running back. Every team needs them and you'll pay good money for a good safety. But it's a crowded group of guys that are similar. There's a lot of 'Bs' and not a lot of 'As.' We don't have a true first-round safety in this class. Where that first safety comes off the board, it's a good question. I think it will be somewhere in the second round. Every team has a different safety at the top. Some teams like Jaden Hicks and he's my top safety. Other teams prefer Javon Bullard or Tyler Nubin or Cole Bishop. It's just a matter of which guy you prefer and the answer to that is different from team to team."

Expert Rankings

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah has no safeties in his latest overall Top 50 list, and ESPN's Mel Kiper, Jr., also has none in his Top 25.

Brugler has seven safeties in his most recent **Top 10**0 list, with the highest coming in at No. 39 (Jaden Hicks of Washington State).