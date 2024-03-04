A Conversation With: Chargers Defensive Coordinator Jesse Minter

You've been in the NFL before, but as you come back now, how much do you embrace the challenge of the weekly gauntlet of AFC quarterbacks?

"Love it. There's no other place you'd rather be. To become the best, you want to go through the best and beat the best. I feel like we got a great quarterback here, too, that gives us a chance in those type of matchup games. But as we really kind of evolved the defense and try to build the defense late in my tenure in Baltimore, it was to be able to defend these types of teams and these types of quarterbacks. I feel like at Michigan, same type of deal where you were trying to build the defense to beat Ohio State and Washington and these lethal passing attacks. I look at it as a tremendous opportunity. Excited about the challenge, excited about those matchup games no matter who it is. But there's certainly those guys that, as you look at the schedule, you get excited to get a chance to defend those guys and go against them."

Your dad is on staff with you after you were together at Michigan. What do you cherish working with him?

"Fortunately for us, I feel like he kind of was in my shoes at one time. He was a longtime college coordinator, became a head coach, went back to being a coordinator, was a position coach in the NFL. He's at that point now where he's kind of in the twilight of his career at 68. But absolutely love having him around. The wisdom that he brings — not only for me but the other coaches — and the experience of seeing everything having been through most of these things himself. And I have three kids so they get a chance to see grandpa as much as possible, which is really cool. It was really cool having him at Michigan, particularly with what we were able to accomplish there and kind of share that together."

Final question for you. Players will be back in the building in a month. What's your first message to them going to be?