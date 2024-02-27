Chargers Day 1 Combine Recap: Joe Hortiz Makes Media Rounds in Indy

The Combine is another piece of the evaluation puzzle between now and the draft when examining a prospect, but having the ability to meet with them in-person and learn more about them is just as big as their performance in the drills according to Hortiz.

"With the players, obviously, it goes by position, but I think, really, half of it is what they do on the field — the type of player they are — but a lot of it is the person, too, the other half," Hortiz said. "You have to know what you're getting, as a person. I think that his makeup, what type of teammate he is, how coachable he is, his desire to play the game, the toughness, those are the things that really matter to me and our organization.