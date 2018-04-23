Mike Williams Determined to "Redeem" Himself and Prove Doubters Wrong

The NFL Draft kicks off in just over 72 hours, meaning there are several top-flight prospects hyped as can't miss athletes who'll make an immediate impact.

Mike Williams was in their shoes exactly one year ago.

The Clemson wide receiver was regarded as the top player at his position, and one that would be able to help his team out right away. He was a consensus top 10 pick, and ended up going seventh overall to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Unfortunately, as most know, he tweaked his back less than two weeks later during the first day of rookie mini camp. Williams missed the rest of the offseason program as well as training camp before he was cleared to practice once the regular season began. He was thrown into the fire, and it all added up to equal a lost season for the talented wideout.

Now, Williams is warning his doubters not to label him a bust.

He admits he's heard people throw that term around after catching just 11 passes for 95 yards in 10 games.

However, careers aren't made after just one season.

Rookie years can often be rocky.

Remember, Melvin Gordon did not find the end zone once as a rookie before becoming one of the game's most prolific touchdown machines. In fact, the last three Chargers chosen in the first round prior to Williams (Jason Verrett, Melvin Gordon, Joey Bosa) all missed at least a quarter of their rookie campaigns, but bounced back the following season to make the Pro Bowl in year two.

He isn't making any guarantees, but he's excited to finally show the fans the real Mike Williams.

"I'm excited about this year to not only prove to everybody else, but prove to myself that I know who I am and what I can be," he explained. "I'm real confident in my abilities. I wasn't capable of doing what I can do last year because of the injury. This offseason, I feel 100%. I'm ready to go out there and dominate. Everyone faces adversity. It shows what kind of player you are when you can bounce back from adversity. I'm looking to redeem myself and show everyone what I'm capable of doing."

While he may not have realized it at the time, the wideout said the lingering effect of the injury limited him more than he thought.

Right now, Williams feels like a whole new person.

Not totally new though.

More like his old self.