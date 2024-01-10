Head Coach Search: Chargers Confirm Interview with Kellen Moore

The Chargers on Tuesday confirmed they have interviewed Kellen Moore for their head coach position.
Moore recently served as the Chargers Offensive Coordinator for the 2023 season, his first with the Bolts. Moore has six seasons of NFL coaching experience.
Click here to keep up with the Bolts latest head coach search news.
Click here to keep up with the Bolts latest general manager search news.
NFL/College Career
Coach
2023 Chargers Offensive Coordinator
2019-22 Dallas Cowboys Offensive Coordinator
2018 Dallas Cowboys quarterbacks coach
Player
2015–17 Dallas Cowboys
2012–14 Detroit Lions
2008-11 Boise State University
Education
Moore graduated from Boise State University.
Hometown
Prosser, Washington
Bolt Up!
Be the first to learn about 2024 Chargers Season Tickets