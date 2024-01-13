GM Search: Chargers Confirm Interview with Joe Hortiz

The Chargers on Saturday confirmed they have interviewed Joe Hortiz for their general manager position.
Hortiz just completed his seventh season as the Ravens director of player personnel. He has 26 seasons of 10 NFL experience.
NFL/College Career
2019-23 Baltimore Ravens Director of Player Personnel
2009-18 Baltimore Ravens Director of College Scouting
2006-08 Baltimore Ravens National Scout
1998-2005 Baltimore Ravens Area Scout
Education
Hortiz attended Auburn and was an undergraduate assistant coach. He graduated with a Bachelor's degree.
Hometown
Wilmington, Delaware
