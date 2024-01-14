GM Search: Chargers Confirm Interview with Ian Cunningham

The Chargers on Sunday confirmed they have interviewed Ian Cunningham for their general manager position.
Cunningham just completed his second season as the Bears assistant general manager. He has 16 seasons of NFL experience.
NFL/College Career
2022-23 Chicago Bears Assistant General Manager
2021 Philadelphia Eagles Director of Player Personnel
2019-20 Philadelphia Eagles Assistant Director of Player Personnel
2017-18 Philadelphia Eagles Director of College Scouting
2013-16 Baltimore Ravens Area Scout
2008-2012 Baltimore Ravens Personnel Assistant
Education
Cunningham was an offensive lineman at the University of Virginia. He graduated with both Bachelor's and Master's degrees.
Hometown
Carrollton, Texas
