GM Search: Chargers Confirm Interview with Ed Dodds

The Chargers on Wednesday confirmed they have interviewed Ed Dodds for their general manager position.
Dodds just completed his sixth season as the Colts assistant general manager. He has 21 seasons of NFL experience.
NFL/College Career
2018-23 Indianapolis Colts Assistant General Manager
2017 Indianapolis Colts Vice President of Player Personnel
2015-16 Seattle Seahawks Senior Personnel Executive
2014 Seattle Seahawks National Scout
2008-13 Seattle Seahawks College Scouting Department
2007 Seattle Seahawks Pro Personnel Department
2003-06 Oakland Raiders Front Office
2000-03 Texas A&M-Kingsville student coach
Education
Dodds graduated from Texas A&M-Kingsville.
Hometown
Kingsville, Texas
