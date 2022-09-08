Discipline: A Look Inside the Chargers 2022 Mindset

Being discipline extends to both on and off the field.

On a bigger level, perhaps it means not committing any penalties or making sure a player is putting in the necessary amount of time watching film during the week.

Fox noted that from a defensive standpoint, it could also mean staying in a certain gap when the opposing offense runs the ball.

"It's tough sometimes," Fox said. "You're like 'I want to go shoot it, I want to go make this play' but you go do something you're not supposed to do, you step out of a gap and then it cuts back it's in your gap. Suddenly, what you thought was a big play is an 80-yard touchdown.

"Especially having the discipline to stay in your gap, not try to go make a play. Discipline to fight and be back in your gap and not worry about 'I can take the easy way out or not backdoor something'. Just be disciplined enough to play your technique and play your gap and make the play when it comes your way," Fox added.

Both Fox and running back Joshua Kelley said a major aspect of discipline happens away from the team facility.

Fox and Kelley each noted that what they do in the offseason, or whenever their teammates aren't around to keep them accountable, is a reflection of how disciplined they really are.

"For example, like my routine, just how I wake up every single day, do the same thing, watch this amount of plays, weight lift, to come here, work out and train," Kelley said.

"It's kind of a set routine I'm on. I feel like that's how I apply discipline and not say 'Ah damn, I want to sleep in.' But instead it's like, 'Let me get in here, watch tape, and handle my business,'" Kelley continued.