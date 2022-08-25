Toughness: A Look Inside the Chargers 2022 Mindset

Bill Parcells once summed up what life is like for an NFL head coach.
Every single day, the Hall of Famer with a pair of Super Bowl rings explained, there are going to be five or six unplanned things that come across a head coach's desk.
Parcells noted that while wins and losses are important to one's success, sometimes their tenure is defined by how they handle those unexpected items.
In other words, Parcells said, coaches need to be mentally tough to deal with whatever is thrown at them on a daily basis.
Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley let out a chuckle when told of Parcells' mantra.
"The reason why he said it is because it's true," Staley said with a laugh. "He's one of the top coaches to ever coach.
"You have to have the mindset that when those things do come across your desk that you have a certain control and poise," Staley added. "I think of that word — poise — as something my parents taught me. Be calm in the fire and just be able to take things that are really tough and be able to look at them from a neutral perspective."
The Chargers wrapped up training camp Wednesday, and have one preseason tilt left before they turn their full attention to Week 1 against the Raiders.
In Part 2 of a three-part series, Chargers.com is examining some themes that Staley wants his team and the Bolts organization to embody in 2022.
While we focused on Physicality in mid-August, today we'll look at a word that Staley (and Parcells) alluded to above: Toughness.
"Toughness is mental," Staley said. "You've got to have the mental toughness first. It's your mindset and approach going into a game or practice or meeting or a lift.
"Then, it's your response to however that result expresses itself — whether it's a good result, bad result or somewhere in the middle," Staley added. "Mental toughness is also being able to do things over and over and over and over and over again, and then being able to come back from it. It starts with your mental toughness."