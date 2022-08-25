Toughness: A Look Inside the Chargers 2022 Mindset

When asked how he learned to ace the mental toughness aspect of his career, Daniel went back to his rookie season in 2010 with the Saints.

Daniel said he quickly caught on to the work quarterback Drew Brees was putting in on and off the field.

"Coming from college, I thought I was a grinder in terms of tape and film and what it took off the field," Daniel said. "But seeing him took it to another level. I still have that in me and take it to heart this day."

Daniel later expanded on just what exactly he's learned by sticking around the NFL for over a decade.

"I think it's just by getting callused, by going through adversity and bouncing back," Daniel said. "By knowing what it takes to win in the National Football League.

"Being mentally tough actually starts at an early age, even in high school," Daniel continued. "When you go through adversity, it's how you're going to respond and act. It's definitely a learned trait.

"It's not easy to do sometimes," Daniel added. "Sometimes things are just going the wrong way. And even when they go the right way, you have to stay even-keeled."

Kyle Van Noy, another veteran on the Chargers roster, knows all about the journey that makes up an NFL season.

A two-time Super Bowl winner with the Patriots, Van Noy likened an NFL season to a marathon, where each day is a viewed as a step in the journey.

But the wise 31-year-old said players can embrace mental toughness in all facets of their life, not just in football, but then apply what they have learned to the grind of the regular season.

To Van Noy, a father of two, mental toughness is pushing yourself to accomplish things even when your body and mind are tired.

"That's half the battle in life," Van Noy said. "A lot of people sometimes give up, and that's not the best option. What if you just applied one more day? And stacked one more day?