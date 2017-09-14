LaDainian Tomlinson Ring Ceremony & Jordin Sparks National Anthem Among the Highlights of Chargers Home Opener this Sunday

The Los Angeles Chargers begin a new chapter in franchise history when they host the Miami Dolphins for the 2017 regular-season home opener at StubHub Center on Sunday, Sept. 17. Kickoff is set for 1:05 p.m. PST. Grammy nominated singer, songwriter and actressJordin Sparkswill perform the national anthem prior to kick. To commemorate the team's return to Los Angeles, six players from the original 1960 Los Angeles Chargers will be recognized on-field and present the organization with an original 1960 team-signed ball during the second TV timeout of the first quarter.

At halftime, LaDainian Tomlinson, inducted this past August into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, will be presented his Pro Football Hall of Fame ring in a special on-field ceremony. One of the most decorated Chargers in franchise history as well as one of the best running backs the game has ever seen, Tomlinson's Pro Football Hall of Fame bust will be flown in from Canton for the ceremony as the Chargers honor and celebrate LT's remarkable achievements.

Additionally, there may be more #17 Philip Rivers jerseys in the crowd than usual Sunday. Prior to the Chargers' home opener, every Season Ticket Member was issued one Nike, custom-sized, powder blue Rivers jersey for each seat in their account.

PREGAME & HALFTIME FESTIVITIES

As part of the pregame festivities, Army Drill Sergeant Gus Orozco and Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Ed Reynolds Jr. will be honored by the Chargers as Military Heroes of the Week.

Drill Sergeant Orozco, who was deployed to Iraq in 2007, has served in the United States Army for more than 12 years and now sits as the Veteran Affairs Commissioner on the President's Cabinet at Cal-State Long Beach. Lieutenant Colonel Reynolds has served more than 22 years in the United States Air Force, amassed 5,000 flying hours – including 640 combat hours in 147 combat missions – and currently oversees 'Wings Over Wendy's,' a program where veterans convene weekly at a local Wendy's restaurant in West Hills, CA.

Also during pregame, as part of the team's recognition of the Air Force's 70th Anniversary and their dedication to our country, Major Mike LaSorda from Los Angeles Airforce Base – home of Air Force Space Command's Space and Missile Systems Center in El Segundo – will be presented with a donation from the Chargers to support the Base's family recreation and youth programs.

Prior to the national anthem on Sunday, 125 service members representing the United States Air Force, Army, Coast Guard and Navy will take the field holding red, white and blue ribbons to create a unique tribute to the American Flag.

The national anthem for the Chargers home opener will be performed by Grammy nominated singer, songwriter and actress Jordin Sparks.Sparks, who rose to fame in 2007 after winning the sixth season of American Idol, released her self-titled debut studio album later that year. Certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America, the album spawned Billboard Hot 100 top-10 singles "Tattoo" and "No Air" and has sold more than two million copies worldwide. "No Air," currently the third highest-selling single by any American Idol contestant, has sold over three million digital copies in the United States to date and earned Sparks her first Grammy Award nomination for Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals.

For the anthem finale, two F-35 Lightning II jets from Edwards Airforce Base will conduct a military flyover traveling South to North above StubHub Center.

During halftime, LaDainian Tomlinson will share a special moment with fans as he receives his Pro Football Hall of Fame ring. On August 5, 2017, LT joined an elite group of Hall of Famers including running back Terrell Davis, quarterback Kurt Warner, defensive end Jason Taylor, safety Kenny Easley, kicker Morten Andersen, and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

In a ceremony filled with memorable moments, none stood out more than what most agree was among the greatest Hall of Fame speeches ever delivered in Canton – one in which LT stirringly called for racial unity in America.

On Sunday, LT will again address the crowd while wearing his Gold Hall of Fame Jacket, a symbol of brotherhood and worn only by the best of the best in the NFL. Fans will be able to join in cheering on LT as he receives his ring and share in an extraordinary moment that will forever be a part of Canton and forever a part of Chargers history.

LET'S GET SOCIAL

The team is encouraging fans to show their excitement for the start of the season and post photos using the hashtag #RepTheBolts. Fans who post photos using the #RepTheBolts on Twitter and Instagram have a chance to be featured on the official Los Angeles Chargers website. Fans around the world can join the conversation about Sunday's game by using #MIAvsLAC.

GAMEDAY REMINDERS

Fans attending Sunday's game are reminded that only the following may be carried into NFL stadiums:

Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12" x 6" x 12." (Official NFL team logo clear plastic tote bags are available through club merchandise outlets or at nflshop.com)

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar).

Small clutch bags, approximately the size of a hand (no larger than 4.5"x 6.5"), with or without a handle or strap can be taken into the stadium with one of the clear plastic bag options.

An exception will be made for medically needed items after proper inspection at gate entrances.

Prohibited items include, but are not limited to: purses larger than a clutch bag, coolers, briefcases, backpacks, fanny packs, cinch bags, seat cushions, luggage of any kind, computer bags and camera bags or any bag larger than the permissible size.