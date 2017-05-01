L.A.'s Best Burger Welcomes Mike Williams

The unique bun, the no-substitutions mantra, the dry-aged beef. It's far from the sort of thing you'd naturally find at a burger place, and Williams is as skeptical as it gets. A few bites in and chef/owner Sang Yoon shows up to all smiles from Williams (and the Eater team, admittedly), who tells Yoon that he is in fact right: There's no ketchup needed with this thing.