L.A.'s Best Burger Welcomes Mike Williams

First-round Draft pick Mike Williams was welcomed to his new home with the most famous burger in L.A. at Father's Office.
Upon arriving in Los Angeles, first-round draft pick Mike Williams went on a whirlwind tour of the City of Angels.
After working up an appetite, the wide receiver made a pit stop at Father's Office in Culver City on Friday. With one burger on the menu, Father's Office makes sure it's a showstopper.
But, a notable condiment is missing from the eatery's menu: ketchup. Instead, the burger is topped with an onion compote. Don't let the lack of ketchup deter you; Williams ended walking away a big fan of the Office Burger:
The unique bun, the no-substitutions mantra, the dry-aged beef. It's far from the sort of thing you'd naturally find at a burger place, and Williams is as skeptical as it gets. A few bites in and chef/owner Sang Yoon shows up to all smiles from Williams (and the Eater team, admittedly), who tells Yoon that he is in fact right: There's no ketchup needed with this thing.
Check out **Eater’s article** for full documentation of Williams' trip.
If you can't make it out to Father's Office, don't worry, you can share his culinary experience and **make the Office Burger** in the comfort of your own home.