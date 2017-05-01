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L.A.'s Best Burger Welcomes Mike Williams

May 01, 2017 at 07:38 AM

Father's Office Welcomes Mike Williams

First-round Draft pick Mike Williams was welcomed to his new home with the most famous burger in L.A. at Father's Office.

2017 Season: LA Chargers Mike William visits Father's Office on April 28, 2017 in Culver City, CA. (Photo By Stephanie Romero)
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2017 Season: LA Chargers Mike William visits Father's Office on April 28, 2017 in Culver City, CA. (Photo By Stephanie Romero)

Stephanie Romero
2017 Season: LA Chargers Mike William visits Father's Office on April 28, 2017 in Culver City, CA. (Photo By Stephanie Romero)
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2017 Season: LA Chargers Mike William visits Father's Office on April 28, 2017 in Culver City, CA. (Photo By Stephanie Romero)

Stephanie Romero
2017 Season: LA Chargers Mike William visits Father's Office on April 28, 2017 in Culver City, CA. (Photo By Stephanie Romero)
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2017 Season: LA Chargers Mike William visits Father's Office on April 28, 2017 in Culver City, CA. (Photo By Stephanie Romero)

Stephanie Romero
2017 Season: LA Chargers Mike William visits Father's Office on April 28, 2017 in Culver City, CA. (Photo By Stephanie Romero)
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2017 Season: LA Chargers Mike William visits Father's Office on April 28, 2017 in Culver City, CA. (Photo By Stephanie Romero)

Stephanie Romero
2017 Season: LA Chargers Mike William visits Father's Office on April 28, 2017 in Culver City, CA. (Photo By Stephanie Romero)
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2017 Season: LA Chargers Mike William visits Father's Office on April 28, 2017 in Culver City, CA. (Photo By Stephanie Romero)

Stephanie Romero
2017 Season: LA Chargers Mike William visits Father's Office on April 28, 2017 in Culver City, CA. (Photo By Stephanie Romero)
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2017 Season: LA Chargers Mike William visits Father's Office on April 28, 2017 in Culver City, CA. (Photo By Stephanie Romero)

Stephanie Romero
2017 Season: LA Chargers Mike William visits Father's Office on April 28, 2017 in Culver City, CA. (Photo By Stephanie Romero)
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2017 Season: LA Chargers Mike William visits Father's Office on April 28, 2017 in Culver City, CA. (Photo By Stephanie Romero)

Stephanie Romero
2017 Season: LA Chargers Mike William visits Father's Office on April 28, 2017 in Culver City, CA. (Photo By Stephanie Romero)
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2017 Season: LA Chargers Mike William visits Father's Office on April 28, 2017 in Culver City, CA. (Photo By Stephanie Romero)

Stephanie Romero
2017 Season: LA Chargers Mike William visits Father's Office on April 28, 2017 in Culver City, CA. (Photo By Stephanie Romero)
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2017 Season: LA Chargers Mike William visits Father's Office on April 28, 2017 in Culver City, CA. (Photo By Stephanie Romero)

Stephanie Romero
2017 Season: LA Chargers Mike William visits Father's Office on April 28, 2017 in Culver City, CA. (Photo By Stephanie Romero)
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2017 Season: LA Chargers Mike William visits Father's Office on April 28, 2017 in Culver City, CA. (Photo By Stephanie Romero)

Stephanie Romero
2017 Season: LA Chargers Mike William visits Father's Office on April 28, 2017 in Culver City, CA. (Photo By Stephanie Romero)
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2017 Season: LA Chargers Mike William visits Father's Office on April 28, 2017 in Culver City, CA. (Photo By Stephanie Romero)

Stephanie Romero
2017 Season: LA Chargers Mike William visits Father's Office on April 28, 2017 in Culver City, CA. (Photo By Stephanie Romero)
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2017 Season: LA Chargers Mike William visits Father's Office on April 28, 2017 in Culver City, CA. (Photo By Stephanie Romero)

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2017 Season: LA Chargers Mike William visits Father's Office on April 28, 2017 in Culver City, CA. (Photo By Stephanie Romero)
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2017 Season: LA Chargers Mike William visits Father's Office on April 28, 2017 in Culver City, CA. (Photo By Stephanie Romero)

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2017 Season: LA Chargers Mike William visits Father's Office on April 28, 2017 in Culver City, CA. (Photo By Stephanie Romero)
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2017 Season: LA Chargers Mike William visits Father's Office on April 28, 2017 in Culver City, CA. (Photo By Stephanie Romero)

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2017 Season: LA Chargers Mike William visits Father's Office on April 28, 2017 in Culver City, CA. (Photo By Stephanie Romero)
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2017 Season: LA Chargers Mike William visits Father's Office on April 28, 2017 in Culver City, CA. (Photo By Stephanie Romero)

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2017 Season: LA Chargers Mike William visits Father's Office on April 28, 2017 in Culver City, CA. (Photo By Stephanie Romero)
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2017 Season: LA Chargers Mike William visits Father's Office on April 28, 2017 in Culver City, CA. (Photo By Stephanie Romero)

Stephanie Romero
2017 Season: LA Chargers Mike William visits Father's Office on April 28, 2017 in Culver City, CA. (Photo By Stephanie Romero)
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2017 Season: LA Chargers Mike William visits Father's Office on April 28, 2017 in Culver City, CA. (Photo By Stephanie Romero)

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Upon arriving in Los Angeles, first-round draft pick Mike Williams went on a whirlwind tour of the City of Angels.

After working up an appetite, the wide receiver made a pit stop at Father's Office in Culver City on Friday.  With one burger on the menu, Father's Office makes sure it's a showstopper.

But, a notable condiment is missing from the eatery's menu: ketchup.  Instead, the burger is topped with an onion compote.  Don't let the lack of ketchup deter you; Williams ended walking away a big fan of the Office Burger:

The unique bun, the no-substitutions mantra, the dry-aged beef. It's far from the sort of thing you'd naturally find at a burger place, and Williams is as skeptical as it gets. A few bites in and chef/owner Sang Yoon shows up to all smiles from Williams (and the Eater team, admittedly), who tells Yoon that he is in fact right: There's no ketchup needed with this thing.

Check out **Eater’s article** for full documentation of Williams' trip.

If you can't make it out to Father's Office, don't worry, you can share his culinary experience and **make the Office Burger** in the comfort of your own home.

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