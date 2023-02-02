Kellen Moore Outlines Vision for Chargers Offense

Boosting the run game

In the offensive coordinator search, one of the areas the Bolts were looking to improve in from last season was the run game. And with Moore comes a coordinator who has known success in that department.

In his four years as offensive coordinator for the Cowboys, Moore coached the seventh-best rushing offense in that timespan. He was able to strike a balance that produced one of the better statistical offenses in the league throughout his time there.

He and the Chargers staff will now begin the process of finding what works the best for the Bolts, while also being open to finding adjustments that may come in different games.

"I'm really excited to work with this staff, work with [Head Coach] Brandon [Staley] and these players and find the formula that works for us," Moore said. "Certainly, there will be pieces that they've been able to establish and have some success — let's incorporate that. We'll have some stuff from Dallas. It's important to be diverse.

"There's a balancing act in the run game, groove calls and calls that you can kind of hang your hat on, while also being diverse enough to make adjustments throughout a game and depending on a defense's looks," Moore added. "You have to be able to make adjustments throughout a game and find the things that work best for you week-in and week-out."

And the mix of the offensive line and players the Bolts currently have in the backfield is something that Moore is looking forward to.

"Certainly, they've invested on the offensive line, we're excited about that," Moore said. "Running backs, we've talked about Austin [Ekeler], Josh [Kelley] and that crew. It will be a fun opportunity for us to expand that."

Having multiple running backs is something that Moore mentioned is important, as it helps keep players fresh throughout a long season. He has firsthand experience of that, as he coached a backfield of Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard in Dallas. Both running backs had over 230 total touches each in 2022, striking a balance he thought benefited them throughout the season.

With what he knows about Ekeler and Kelley so far, Moore hopes to create a situation where multiple players can contribute and be effective in the offense.

"Certainly, from my vantage point, what Austin has done has been remarkable," Moore said. "You saw Josh start to develop a role. Certainly, that'll be a situation that, hopefully, we develop two or three guys in there that can all take turns.