Here's What Bolts OC Kellen Moore Expects Against Former Team in Primetime

Moore's familiarity with Dallas' personnel and the coaching staff, especially a Dallas defense he faced off against in many practices and training camps, certainly does have some value.

But overall, Moore noted that seeing the Dallas defense in previous years does not mean it's all stayed the same as things in the NFL change from year to year.

"I think every year is very different," Moore said. "People are going to continue to evolve, schemes evolve, schemes change. There's a lot of trends in this league so yeah, we get to overanalyze stuff over the week and then we get to football as we get closer to Monday.

"I think a lot of that stuff is pretty overrated," Moore added. "At the end of the day it's getting on the field and playing 11-on-11."

Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley echoed the sentiments on Thursday, as he added almost everyone in the league faces moments and games like these.

"It's just the game within the game," Staley said Thursday. "It's not uncommon in the league where you have matchups where you know the other side a little bit. Outstanding coaching staffs on both sides.

"But it's going to be about the players on the field, the players and how they play," Staley added. "There are going to be two good teams on that field on Monday night."

This week's game for the Bolts will obviously have a lot of different storylines, including Moore, but also comes at a time when the team was able to evaluate themselves — albeit a small sample size.

With the team coming off the bye week early in the season, Monday will be the chance for Moore's offense to get back out there and build off what they learned of themselves during the week off.

"It's a unique bye week because it's after four games, so numbers and stuff can be very misleading very quickly if you're only looking at a four-game sample size," Moore said. "But it gives you a sneak peak in the things that maybe you're doing well that you can continue to embrace, things you maybe need to focus on to improve.