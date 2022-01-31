Three Takeaways: How Keenan Allen & Mike Williams Posted Career Years in 2021

Heading into the final year of his contract with the Bolts, wide receiver Mike Williams made it a goal of his to have a career season in the new offensive scheme. Williams did that and more, proving his ability to run the entire route tree and make plays all across the field.

After the Bolts' 2021 season ended, Williams recalled the very first time he talked with head coach Brandon Staley, a conversation that helped unlock even more of his game.

"He said that he wanted to flip the script and get me a lot of in-breaks, a lot of slants, a lot of smokes, to get the ball in my hands," Williams said of his conversation with Staley. "I'm a big body, physical receiver, so I feel like I can play with the ball in my hands and make plays like that. That's what he kind of wanted to do this year, flip the script by not just, necessarily, be a deep threat, but get the ball in the intermediate area and make plays like that."

Williams put up arguably his best performance of the season in Week 18 when the Bolts needed to rally against the Las Vegas Raiders. No. 81 brought in nine catches for 119 yards and a crucial touchdown that would set up the game-tying extra point.

Staley, who said Williams 'proved himself in a big way' in 2021, talked about another area of his game that was crucial to the success of the Bolts offense in 2021.

"What I also think he showed was the durability that's also important," Staley said of Williams. "I feel like being available for [QB] Justin [Herbert] and being able to grow with Justin — I think that chemistry really was on display this season because of that. That's also an important factor in being a pro player. Seeing Mike Williams in our locker room after that game, guys, that's the thing that you're not going to forget is the way that look on his face — he didn't have anything left. The way he played, it's a performance I'm not going to forget."

Williams' partner in crime and the Bolts number one wide receiver, Keenan Allen, leveled up his game in 2021 as well. Allen was named to his fifth-straight Pro Bowl and hauled in a career-high 106 receptions, the fourth time in his career with over 100 receptions in a season. Allen, who has been with the Chargers since 2013, talked about the culture change he felt in Los Angeles in 2021.