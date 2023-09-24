Why Keenan Allen Had a 'Maestro Performance' in Week 3

Allen found himself open, slicing his way through the Vikings defense that showed a defensive look the wide receiver took advantage of all throughout the afternoon.

"I was just talking to [Herbert]," Allen said. "They were pressuring a lot and they were playing that flatline coverage, so I was like, 'I'm not going to break in or out, I'm just going to run a hitch and if he can tackle me, hats off to him'."

Herbert added: "We took a look at how they played defense and tried to maximize our matchups with him. We know how special Keenan is where you get him 1-on-1. You have to find ways to get him the ball."

Six of Allen's franchise record 18 catches came on third down, including a massive 20-yard connection with Herbert on third-and-17 that would lead to a Chargers go-ahead touchdown on the very next play.

It didn't matter if the Vikings defense knew where the ball was going, Allen was making just about every play.

"Defenses are defenses. Everybody on the field can know where the ball is going but somebody has got to make a play," Allen said. "You can point at it and say 'oh, he's going here' and do all of this, but you still have to go stop it."

Allen's record-breaking performance was eye popping to everyone on the outside, but for his teammates it was just Keenan Allen being Keenan Allen.

"When you've been here for a while and you watch him every day, I'm not really surprised," wide receiver Joshua Palmer said. "He's putting on a show for everybody else, but he's always putting on a show for us in practice, in games. It's almost like that's normal, like we're not surprised to see it, I'm not surprised to see it.

"I love that guy, glad to see he played a great game," Palmer added.

In a game where the Chargers needed their first win of the season, Allen was historic.

"Today, you need a guy like him who's a security blanket for the quarterback when there's that much pressure," Staley said about Allen. "He was just fantastic, he was good running with the ball after the catch, level one, level two, threw a pass.