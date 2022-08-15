Mike Tannenbaum Projects Justin Herbert to be NFL MVP in 2022

Justin Herbert has had a historic first two seasons in the NFL.

With records for the most passing touchdowns (69) and the most passing yards (9,350) through a player's first two seasons in the league, expectations for Herbert have skyrocketed entering the 2022 season.

The Chargers are a trendy team around the NFL, and ESPN Insider Mike Tannenbaum seems to agree.

On Monday morning's episode of ESPN's show "Get Up", Tannenbaum explained why he thinks the Kansas City's reign over the AFC will end. The Chiefs have made it to four straight AFC Championships and have two Super Bowl appearances in the past four seasons.

"Two words. Justin Herbert," Tannenbaum said. "Taking nothing away from Kansas City, Justin Herbert can stand toe-to-toe with this Kansas City offense.

"And they are absolutely loaded on both sides of the ball," Tannenbaum added. "This guy right here [Herbert] is going to be the league MVP."

With another year of the same offensive system, Herbert, along with running back Austin Ekeler, wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams and new tight end Gerald Everett, will have an opportunity to build upon last year's success which saw them near the top of the league. The offensive line drafter guard Zion Johnson to help shore up the right side, and the defense saw big-name additions in free agency up front and in the secondary.

With a new addition to the offensive line and defensive acquisitions, Tannenbaum is confident that both Herbert himself, and the Bolts overall, will have success in 2022.