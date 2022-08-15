Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Mike Tannenbaum Projects Justin Herbert to be NFL MVP in 2022

Aug 15, 2022 at 12:58 PM
Omar_Headshot_For_Site
Omar Navarro

Seasonal Content Assistant

Herbert Buzz Sponsor

Justin Herbert has had a historic first two seasons in the NFL.

With records for the most passing touchdowns (69) and the most passing yards (9,350) through a player's first two seasons in the league, expectations for Herbert have skyrocketed entering the 2022 season.

The Chargers are a trendy team around the NFL, and ESPN Insider Mike Tannenbaum seems to agree.

On Monday morning's episode of ESPN's show "Get Up", Tannenbaum explained why he thinks the Kansas City's reign over the AFC will end. The Chiefs have made it to four straight AFC Championships and have two Super Bowl appearances in the past four seasons.

"Two words. Justin Herbert," Tannenbaum said. "Taking nothing away from Kansas City, Justin Herbert can stand toe-to-toe with this Kansas City offense.

"And they are absolutely loaded on both sides of the ball," Tannenbaum added. "This guy right here [Herbert] is going to be the league MVP."

With another year of the same offensive system, Herbert, along with running back Austin Ekeler, wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams and new tight end Gerald Everett, will have an opportunity to build upon last year's success which saw them near the top of the league. The offensive line drafter guard Zion Johnson to help shore up the right side, and the defense saw big-name additions in free agency up front and in the secondary.

With a new addition to the offensive line and defensive acquisitions, Tannenbaum is confident that both Herbert himself, and the Bolts overall, will have success in 2022.

"This is the year that Justin Herbert gets over the hump and takes the Chargers to the Super Bowl," said Tannenbaum.

Even with lofty expectations heading into the season, Herbert reiterated early in training camp that there was no pressure on the Bolts.

"There is no pressure on us. The only pressure that you make is what you put on yourself," Herbert said on July 27. "I think, as a team, we have the pieces, we have the athletes and competitors.

"As long as we're doing our best and we're asking each other what we want to do ourselves, I don't think there's much more that you can ask of," Herbert added.

Bolt Up for 2022!

Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Linsley Ranked 60th, Slater 79th on NFL's Top 100 Players List

The pair of Pro Bowl offensive linemen become the first Chargers players named to the annual list

news

J.C. Jackson Ranked No. 1 on NFL.com's Top Cornerbacks List Entering 2022 Season

Blockbuster free-agent addition ranked No. 1 on David Carr's preseason list

news

Asante Samuel, Jr., Among NFL.com's CBs Poised for Breakout Season

2021 second-round pick among three cornerbacks on DeAngelo Hall's list

news

Chargers WR Josh Palmer Tabbed as NFL's No. 1 Under-The-Radar Breakout Player

Palmer, a 2021 third-round pick, had four touchdown catches as a rookie

news

Justin Herbert Among Top 10 NFL Players in Merch Sales

Chargers QB among seven quarterbacks in top tier of preseason product data

news

Chargers Land 8 Players on Pro Football Network's Top 100 List

Bolts had the second-highest total among all NFL teams, with even split on offense and defense

news

Don Coryell Named Finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame 2023 Class

The legendary coach made the cut to the final 12 candidates up for one Coach/Contributor spot in the 2023 Class.

news

Herbert, Slater Make NFL.com's All-Under 25 Team

Chargers were one of seven teams with multiple selections on analyst Nick Shook's list

news

NFL Evaluators Place Justin Herbert in Top Tier of Quarterback Rankings

The Athletic's Mike Sando compiled annual list, Bolts QB tabbed as "the next guy" in position hierarchy

news

Chargers Tied for 5th Among Overall Team Ratings in Madden 23

Bolts are top-rated team in the AFC West, have video game's No. 3 offense and are tied for fifth in defensive unit ranking

news

Justin Herbert Ranked 7th Among Quarterbacks in Madden 23

"Madden, we have the best quarterback in the league. So, let's get those ratings up."

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.

video

Coming Soon: All In Season 2

All In is back for season 2 as your all-access pass to the 2022 Los Angeles Chargers. Go behind the scenes of the Bolts all season long as Justin Herbert, Khalil Mack and more prepare to make a run in 2022. All In Season 2 premieres August 22 at 10 am PDT on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com.

news

Everything You Need to Know About the Launch of 'All In' Season 2

Episode 1 of the all-access, behind-the-scenes show premieres at 10 a.m. (PT) on Monday

news

Los Angeles Chargers Announce Roster Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers today waived three players and waived/injured two others.

gallery

Top Shots: Bolts Open Up Preseason Slate at SoFi Stadium

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1 game against the Rams

news

J.C. Jackson Ranked No. 1 on NFL.com's Top Cornerbacks List Entering 2022 Season

Blockbuster free-agent addition ranked No. 1 on David Carr's preseason list

gallery

Bolts in B&W: Training Camp Week 2

Take a look back at the second week of Chargers Training Camp 2022 in monochrome

gallery

Photos: Chargers Camp Day 8

Check out the best photos from the eighth day of Training Camp 2022 at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa!

news

Trey Pipkins III: Earning the 'Right' Role

"Whenever you can get out there and kind of reaffirm to yourself that this is where you're supposed to be and you can do this, it's always good for the confidence."

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Tight End Sage Surratt

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Sage Surratt.

gallery

Photos: Back Together with the Bolt Fam

Check out some shots of the Bolt Fam packing the Jack Hammett Sports Complex on Back Together Saturday!

news

Top Quotes | Joey Bosa, Keenan Allen & Joe Lombardi Recap Day 2 of Camp

See what members of the Chargers had to say about the team after the second day of practice in Costa Mesa

gallery

Photos: The Bolts Report for Training Camp 2022

Check out the best photos of the squad rolling in for the start of camp

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Safety JT Woods

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed safety JT Woods to a rookie contract. The Bolts selected Woods in the third round with the No. 79 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Running Back Isaiah Spiller

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed running back Isaiah Spiller to a rookie contract. The Bolts selected Spiller in the fourth round with the No. 123 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Guard Zion Johnson

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed guard Zion Johnson to a rookie contract. The Bolts selected Johnson with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Defensive Lineman Morgan Fox

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Morgan Fox.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Zack Bailey Off Waivers

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed guard/tackle Zack Bailey off waivers.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Five Members of 2022 Draft Class

The Los Angeles Chargers announced that they signed five players selected in the 2022 NFL Draft to rookie contracts — UCLA defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia (No. 160 overall), Georgia offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer (No. 195), Wake Forest defensive back Ja'Sir Taylor (No. 214), Mississippi defensive back Deane Leonard (No. 236) and Purdue fullback Zander Horvath (No. 260).

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Outside Linebacker Kyle Van Noy

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Cornerback Bryce Callahan

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Bryce Callahan.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Undrafted Free Agents

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with the following undrafted free agents on Saturday after the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft:

video

Bolt Up: 2022 Draft Hype Video

Take a look back at the Chargers draft picks through the years as the start of the 2022 NFL Draft draws near and who the Chargers will select with their first round pick will be revealed.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Offensive Lineman Will Clapp

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed center/guard Will Clapp.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Linebacker Troy Reeder

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Troy Reeder.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Wide Receiver DeAndre Carter

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver DeAndre Carter.

video

All In: Offseason Special | Arms Race

Go behind the scenes of the Chargers blockbuster 2022 free agency on this special offseason episode of All In powered by Bud Light. See how the acquisitions of six-time Pro Bowl linebacker Khalil Mack, star cornerback J.C. Jackson and more came together as the Bolts begin loading up for the arms race for the AFC West.

Latest News
Advertising