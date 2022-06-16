Three Takeaways From the Chargers' Two-Day Minicamp 

Head coach Brandon Staley spoke to the media following practice on both Tuesday and Wednesday. On Tuesday, Staley talked about the team's perfect attendance at minicamp and how he liked the energy and 'focus and detail' out on the field. He also focused on the defense during that day's presser and talked about the new additions of Mack and Van Noy.

While Mack didn't participate in the full-speed 7-on-7 drills, Staley explained he doesn't need to see full-speed reps in order to see No. 52's confidence out on the practice field.

"You can tell by when he gets into his stance, it doesn't need to go full-speed for you to be able to tell if a player knows it or not," Staley said. "I can tell when Khalil is confident, when he gets into that familiar stance that I know all too well. That's what this spring has been about is, to get him into a comfort zone so that in training camp he can really go and improve like I know that he will."

Staley gave some insight into where he sees Van Noy fitting in the defensive scheme as he lined up as both an inside and outside linebacker during minicamp drills. Staley also talked about his excitement to see Van Noy in full pads during training camp at the end of July.

"It'll be a position that's specifically tailored for him," he mentioned. "It's not a position that he hasn't performed before. We're going to try and take advantage of and try to leverage his experiences within our defense. He does bring that versatility to play on the edge or behind the football. He's been a Green Dot before. We're going to try and utilize all those experiences and skillsets to our advantage. I think we're training him the right way. He's providing us a lot from a play-making standpoint, from a leadership standpoint. I'm really excited to join up with him in training camp where his real gifts are going to come to life, which is his toughness, his physicality, his discipline. Those things will really come to life when we get pads on."

After Wednesday's practice, Staley talked about accomplishing the goals he and the coaching staff set during this point of the offseason program.

"[It was a] great finish. We had some fun out there today. I like the focus and the detail. I thought there was really good competition today out there. I like the vibe out there. I think guys we're serious about getting out there and having a good day of practice. We had good meetings this morning. Then, you kind of create some morale and know that there's a lot of work to do before we come back. Very happy with our players, our coaches, our organization."

The Bolts finished minicamp with some fun competition that you usually don't see on a football practice field. First off, Mack and center Corey Linsley tested their quarterback skills as they tried to hit a moving target on one of the team's golf carts. Mack and Linsley both hit one target each resulting in a tie for that contest. Next up offensive lineman Matt Feiler took on defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko in a closest to the pin contest with their wedges.