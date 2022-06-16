Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Three Takeaways From the Chargers' Two-Day Minicamp 

Jun 16, 2022 at 11:30 AM
Cory Kennedy
minicamp recap FTP

Below are three takeaways from Tuesday and Wednesday's press conferences with head coach Brandon Staley, Justin Herbert, Joey Bosa, Austin Ekeler and Khalil Mack as the Bolts wrapped up their two-day minicamp.

Ekeler returns to practice, Herbert talks building trust in the offseason

After the Bolts concluded OTAs last week, the team held a two-day mandatory minicamp on Tuesday and Wednesday to wrap up the early portion of their offseason program. Before the team breaks for a little over a month, several star players took to the podium to recap their time at the team's minicamp and how they're shaping up during the early phases of the offseason.

Austin Ekeler picked up right where he left off as the team's lead running back during 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills. As No. 30 heads into year six of his career, he talked about the opportunity to grow off the field and how he's looking for his fellow running backs to take on a bigger role at the No. 2 spot in 2022.

"I want these guys to come challenge me," Ekeler said. "Like, let's go. Bring it. Come on. Come earn some reps. That's what I want it to be. That's how their mindset it. My mindset is that no one is going to be able to out-do me out here. I'm going to be the most efficient on the field. They're going to want me on the field all the time, but I want you to come and earn. That's the same as it was for me, right? I got an opportunity and I started making plays here and there. They were like, 'Oh, maybe Austin can play a little bit.' It's the same thing that I want to see from these guys."

One of those players who has the opportunity to step up is rookie running back Isaiah Spiller. Ekeler talked about what's stood out about meeting Spiller earlier this week.

"One thing that has impressed me is him in the meeting room these couple of days," he said. "We have a little thing where we go through our scripts before we go out to practice. He's vocal, he's in there. He's showing that he knows what his job is, things like that. He's still making mistakes. He's still learning, but as a rookie, it's a lot of time that you need to put in for the repetitions and just seeing it."

Quarterback Justin Herbert also spoke at the podium and talked about his love for football, film study habits, and where he feels the offense is at compared to a season ago. Herbert gave credit to all the veteran players who were in attendance during voluntary workouts.

"I thought it was great because everyone's committed to this team, and everyone trusts each other, believes in each other," Herbert said. "To have everyone show up like that — and it is optional, no one has to be here. But for them to commit to come and get better, you know, we had [WR] Keenan Allen, [WR] Mike Williams, [OLB] Joey Bosa, they all showed up. I think that means a lot to our team, a lot to the coaching staff because we believe in them like they believe in us. We can play pretty good football, and it's all about how we execute going forward. I'm really looking forward to it."

The live 7-on-7 drills featured players like cornerback Bryce Callahan guarding wide receiver Keenan Allen, cornerback J.C. Jackson on Mike Williams and rookie safety JT Woods mixing in on the Bolts secondary. Herbert talked about how beneficial those competitive drills have been during this point of the offseason.

"A ton," Herbert said. "I think the best thing for us this year was to have those live 7-on-7 reps. Having that film and being able to watch that over the next couple of weeks, it's going to be huge. Last year, we didn't really have that … For us, I think that's huge. Definitely a lot of film to watch."

Bosa on Mack: 'Having a guy like that on the other side is going to be really fun'

The Chargers' revamped defense has been the talk of the town after adding talent like Kyle Van Noy, J.C. Jackson, Sebastian Joseph-Day, and Khalil Mack.

After Tuesday's practice, the Chargers' new OLB duo of Joey Bosa and Mack took to the podium to talk about working together during the offseason.

Bosa, who said he doesn't spend a lot of time on social media, explained he heard the news Mack was joining the Chargers from his brother, San Francisco 49ers defensive end, Nick. Bosa explained he wasn't sure if the news was real or not, but then went straight into his competitive mode and thought, 'Ok, let's workout now.'

Bosa talked about what it's been like to take the field alongside Mack over the last few weeks.

"It's amazing," Bosa said. "Just to have another guy like that to lean on, to look at ... Just getting to know him, he's a really nice guy. I was talking to Giff [Smith] about how he reminds me of [former Chargers DL Brandon] Mebane a little bit; his temperament, he's a chill dude. He's great to talk to. Along with that, he's obviously an unbelievable player, so having a guy like that on the other side is going to be really fun."

Mack spoke after Tuesday's practice as well for the first time since his introductory press conference to talk about how his first offseason with the Chargers and going and what he's learned so far about his fellow outside linebacker.

"He's very smart," Mack said of Bosa. "He's a smart rusher. He thinks about a lot of things. Sometimes, he probably gets too far in his head because he knows so much. He has so much knowledge about the game. It's going to be fun to kind of break down film together, watch each other and figure this thing out together."

Mack also talked about what it has been like getting to know Van Noy and what he brings to not only the position, but the entire team.

"Kyle is a cool dude. A champion. A two-time champion. You can tell in his work ethic, how smart he is and how bright he is. Everybody talks about his time in New England and how it was playing up that way. Just having that disciplined mindset and bringing it into the locker room, making sure everybody knows what it takes to get to that level and being a championship-caliber team."

Staley likes the 'focus and detail' at practice, gave insight into Van Noy's role

Head coach Brandon Staley spoke to the media following practice on both Tuesday and Wednesday. On Tuesday, Staley talked about the team's perfect attendance at minicamp and how he liked the energy and 'focus and detail' out on the field. He also focused on the defense during that day's presser and talked about the new additions of Mack and Van Noy.

While Mack didn't participate in the full-speed 7-on-7 drills, Staley explained he doesn't need to see full-speed reps in order to see No. 52's confidence out on the practice field.

"You can tell by when he gets into his stance, it doesn't need to go full-speed for you to be able to tell if a player knows it or not," Staley said. "I can tell when Khalil is confident, when he gets into that familiar stance that I know all too well. That's what this spring has been about is, to get him into a comfort zone so that in training camp he can really go and improve like I know that he will."

Staley gave some insight into where he sees Van Noy fitting in the defensive scheme as he lined up as both an inside and outside linebacker during minicamp drills. Staley also talked about his excitement to see Van Noy in full pads during training camp at the end of July.

"It'll be a position that's specifically tailored for him," he mentioned. "It's not a position that he hasn't performed before. We're going to try and take advantage of and try to leverage his experiences within our defense. He does bring that versatility to play on the edge or behind the football. He's been a Green Dot before. We're going to try and utilize all those experiences and skillsets to our advantage. I think we're training him the right way. He's providing us a lot from a play-making standpoint, from a leadership standpoint. I'm really excited to join up with him in training camp where his real gifts are going to come to life, which is his toughness, his physicality, his discipline. Those things will really come to life when we get pads on."

After Wednesday's practice, Staley talked about accomplishing the goals he and the coaching staff set during this point of the offseason program.

"[It was a] great finish. We had some fun out there today. I like the focus and the detail. I thought there was really good competition today out there. I like the vibe out there. I think guys we're serious about getting out there and having a good day of practice. We had good meetings this morning. Then, you kind of create some morale and know that there's a lot of work to do before we come back. Very happy with our players, our coaches, our organization."

The Bolts finished minicamp with some fun competition that you usually don't see on a football practice field. First off, Mack and center Corey Linsley tested their quarterback skills as they tried to hit a moving target on one of the team's golf carts. Mack and Linsley both hit one target each resulting in a tie for that contest. Next up offensive lineman Matt Feiler took on defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko in a closest to the pin contest with their wedges.

"I saw [G] Matt Feiler at the golf outing and he's got a really clean stroke, so I thought he would take [DL Breiden] Fehoko down," Staley said. "But Fehoko had some finesse today on the 58-degree wedge and was able to take him down. Then, we had [C] Corey [Linsley] go against [OLB] Khalil [Mack] on a quarterback challenge. It was fun."

Minicamp competition

The final event was a catching contest between the top five defensive players and the top five offensive players with the JUGS machine cranked up close to 80 mph, according to Staley. While it was all done in jest, Staley admits there's still business in mind with the friendly competition.

"I want our secondary to catch more passes than anybody in pro sports, because that's what the money is on defense, it's in the deep part of the field. We've been shooting these JUGS at them pretty hard at a bunch of different angles."

The team now takes a summer break until rookies and veterans report back at the end of July to prepare for training camp.

Staley's offseason standouts so far:

Wide reciever Jalen Guyton:

"I think [WR] Jalen Guyton was fantastic in the offseason. I think that this guy made a lot of big plays for us in the spring. He came in, physically, just in great shape. He's moving great. I thought that he was able to move around. He really did a nice job on special teams. We kind of challenged him to be a factor in the kicking game. I think he's looked really good out there."

Safety Nasir Adderley:

"I think that [S] Nasir Adderley has had, I would say, the same impact on defense. [S] Derwin [James Jr.] didn't go full speed in the 7-on-7, but I think Nas really showed up. He was our most productive guy in the spring in the secondary. I think that those two guys, for sure, kind of stood out to me and have prepared well. They're in great shape, physically and mentally. They've been sharp. I thought that they both had quality springs."

Bolt Up for 2022!

Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Three Takeaways: Donald Parham Jr.'s Return to the Field

"I really had to take my time & think about if this was something I wanted to do for the rest of my career."

news

Three Takeaways: 'Something Special Going On' as Bolts Continue Offseason Prep

"Every position has All-Pro, Super Bowl, superstar talent. You can see it when we practice. It's amazing."

news

Three Takeaways: Derwin James Talks Taking His Leadership to 'Another Level' in 2022

From his role as a leader to suiting up with his new teammates on defense, see what the Pro Bowl safety had to say after the first practice of OTAs.

news

Three Takeaways: Why Justin Herbert Feels The Chargers Are 'Miles Ahead' of Where They Were Last Season

From the new weapons on offense to heading into year three on the Bolts, see what Justin Herbert had to say during his press conference on Monday.

news

Takeaways From Day One of OTAs: Brandon Staley Details Offseason Goals, 'Confidence' Felt With Mack and Van Noy at Practice

"Communication is your number one role as a leader...just how we orchestrated practice today, it was so much smoother than it was a year ago. I think that that's a winning edge."

news

Three Takeaways: Reunited Teammates Bryce Callahan and Christian Covington Explain the Chargers' 'Special Group' on Defense

"No pressure, no diamonds.  It's that simple.  We know what's at stake."

news

Three Takeaways: Rashawn Slater Talks Building on Pro Bowl Season in 2022

"I look at the tape and a lot of it kind of makes me cringe. There's detail and technique, and sometimes I'll be 'this' close, but there's always that little room for improvement that can make a big difference."

news

Three Takeaways: Chargers Rookies Lace Up Their Cleats for First Practice as a Pro

"It's like crazy. When I first got into the locker room for the first time, you look around and it's like, 'Man, I'm here.' It's a special moment."

news

Chargers Rookies Talk 'Getting the Call' and What They Bring to L.A.

Take a look back at what JT Woods, Isaiah Spiller, Otito Ogbonnia and Jamaree Salyer said after they were drafted.

news

Three Takeaways: Drue Tranquill Talks Key Free Agent Additions on Defense, Excitement in the Building

"You just sense that there's some really good momentum being built...We've got a lot of guys in there just competing with each other. There's a lot of good energy."

news

Three Takeaways: Corey Linsley Talks Zion Johnson Joining 'Tight' Offensive Line Room

"I feel like our group is so tight.  It's great to have another guy in the group. I feel like he is going to mesh well with the guys we have in here. We're excited to have him."

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Safety JT Woods

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed safety JT Woods to a rookie contract. The Bolts selected Woods in the third round with the No. 79 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Running Back Isaiah Spiller

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed running back Isaiah Spiller to a rookie contract. The Bolts selected Spiller in the fourth round with the No. 123 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Guard Zion Johnson

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed guard Zion Johnson to a rookie contract. The Bolts selected Johnson with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Defensive Lineman Morgan Fox

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Morgan Fox.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Zack Bailey Off Waivers

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed guard/tackle Zack Bailey off waivers.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Five Members of 2022 Draft Class

The Los Angeles Chargers announced that they signed five players selected in the 2022 NFL Draft to rookie contracts — UCLA defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia (No. 160 overall), Georgia offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer (No. 195), Wake Forest defensive back Ja'Sir Taylor (No. 214), Mississippi defensive back Deane Leonard (No. 236) and Purdue fullback Zander Horvath (No. 260).

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Outside Linebacker Kyle Van Noy

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Cornerback Bryce Callahan

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Bryce Callahan.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Undrafted Free Agents

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with the following undrafted free agents on Saturday after the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft:

video

Bolt Up: 2022 Draft Hype Video

Take a look back at the Chargers draft picks through the years as the start of the 2022 NFL Draft draws near and who the Chargers will select with their first round pick will be revealed.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Offensive Lineman Will Clapp

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed center/guard Will Clapp.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Linebacker Troy Reeder

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Troy Reeder.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Wide Receiver DeAndre Carter

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver DeAndre Carter.

video

All In: Offseason Special | Arms Race

Go behind the scenes of the Chargers blockbuster 2022 free agency on this special offseason episode of All In powered by Bud Light. See how the acquisitions of six-time Pro Bowl linebacker Khalil Mack, star cornerback J.C. Jackson and more came together as the Bolts begin loading up for the arms race for the AFC West.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Tight End Gerald Everett

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Gerald Everett.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Punter JK Scott

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed punter JK Scott.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Christian Covington

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with defensive lineman Christian Covington.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Chase Daniel

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed quarterback Chase Daniel.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Dustin Hopkins

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed kicker Dustin Hopkins to a multi-year contract.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Announce Free Agency Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with Pro Bowl cornerback J.C. Jackson, defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day, defensive lineman Austin Johnson and long snapper Josh Harris.

news

Chargers Acquire Six-Time Pro Bowl Outside Linebacker Khalil Mack

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the team has acquired outside linebacker Khalil Mack from the Chicago Bears. In exchange, the Chargers will send a 2022 second-round draft pick and a 2023 sixth-round selection to Chicago.

news

Chargers Tender Offers to Guyton, Norton and Parham Jr.

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed tenders on wide receiver Jalen Guyton, tackle Storm Norton and tight end Donald Parham Jr.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Mike Williams to Multi-Year Extension

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Mike Williams to a multi-year contract extension.

video

Let's Play: Drue Tranquill vs. Uchenna Nwosu in Super Smash Bros

Drue Tranquill and Uchenna Nwosu battle it out in a duel of Super Smash Bros in this episode of Let's Play! Presented by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Pass the Sticks: Chris Rumph vs. Tre' McKitty in NBA 2K21

Chris Rumph and Tre' McKitty face off in NBA 2K21 by EA Sports in this episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota.

video

All In: Episode 10 | Our Way

Go behind the scenes of creating the 2021 Chargers and their new identity on the season finale of All In powered by Bud Light. Look back at some of the Bolts landmark games of the year, including wins over the Kansas City Chiefs & Cincinnati Bengals, as the team begins to prepare for the 2022 combine, the NFL Draft and beyond.

Latest News
Advertising