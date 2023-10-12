Why Justin Herbert's Finger Injury Won't Affect Him vs. Cowboys

Herbert updates finger injury

It's been 11 days since Justin Herbert fractured a finger on his non-throwing hand in a Week 4 win over the Raiders.

The Chargers franchise quarterback said Thursday that the injury is on the mend.

"It gets better every day," Herbert said. "It was nice having the bye week to get our bodies back. But it gets better every day."

Herbert said he plans to play Monday the same way he ended the Week 4 game — with a glove on his left hand that serves as both protection and also helps him get a better grip on the ball.

But Herbert said he doesn't think there will be any adjustments or limitations he has to make against the Cowboys.

"I don't think so. The game two weeks ago, we were able to kind of get back into it," said Herbert, who noted he spent the bye week at the team facility getting treatment on his finger. "Whether I was running the ball or throwing the ball, I felt pretty comfortable out there."

Herbert later added: "There's so much going on during the game that you're not going to be worrying about it too much. You'll be worried about not being tackled or not taking those hits. If it's a scramble, it's about being safe and getting down."

Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley said Monday he expects Herbert to be his usual self and that his finger injury isn't nearly as limiting as the quarterback's fractured rib cartilage from 2022.

"He's a player out there and he's going to do what's best for himself," Staley said. "He's going to continue to be aggressive but it's a much different injury than the one he had just year."

Herbert said Monday that he has not taken any snaps under center in practice and might do not so all week in an effort to protect his finger. But he did note that "we've got some under center plays" for Week 6 against Dallas.

Instead, Herbert's main focus is on a Dallas defense that comes to town a Pro Football Focus' team grade in pass rushing at 90.0, tied for the second highest in the league.

"They're about as talented as it gets," Herbert said.

The Bolts quarterback said he'll be especially wary of Micah Parsons, who racked up 26.5 total sacks in his first two seasons and has 4.0 already in 2023.

"He's one of those guys you have to be aware of wherever he is on the field. He's as good as it gets," Herbert said. "Whether he's on the left side, right side, inside, outside or at linebacker, they do a great job of moving him around doing a bunch of different things.

"He's a very talented player who plays incredibly hard so you have to be aware of him," Herbert added.