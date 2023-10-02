5 Takeaways: Staley Provides Update on Justin Herbert's Finger Injury Ahead of Week 5 Bye

3. Self-scouting at the bye

The Bolts are on a break this week, but it's an early one.

In fact, the Week 5 bye is the earliest one a team can have during the season. And it's the earliest one the Bolts have had under Staley since he took over in 2021.

The Chargers had a Week 8 bye a year ago and a Week 7 bye in 2021, meaning Staley and his staff are taking a different approach this year.

Instead of having nearly half-a-season of data to work with, the Bolts only have four games and will instead look to the future a bit more.

"You have so much in front of you I think it's a little bit more projecting and anticipating what you're going to be, maybe a little bit more thinktank about what we want our team to look like here in the weeks after the bye," Staley said, "Then projecting to the end of the season instead of, 'Hey, I've got all this assessment for like half the season where I've got eight, nine, 10 games to look at'.

"We've got a much shorter inventory to go by but I think we can also kind of use it as we have four games, but we also have six weeks of training camp, 'Hey let's take a look at it that way'. That's an eight-to-nine-week body of work, now let's anticipate in the future," Staley added. "It's a little bit different that way for sure, but you're trying to spend the time the same way which is making sure when you get into the game week for Dallas, that you have a pretty clear approach and a lot of that is the state of your team health wise position as well."

Staley said the emphasis going forward will be on personnel and how the Chargers can best maximize their players on the roster to help the team in the final 13 games.

And, with the Bolts first four games all being decided by seven points or less, Staley wants his players to take some time off both mentally and physically during the bye.

His main goal this week?

"Rest. I think what's top of our list is just rest and making sure we get a fresh group going into Dallas that's hungry, that's ready to go play a quality game against a quality team," Staley said. "I think our guys, in these first four games, we've played in a lot of tight games, tough games.

"I think for us right now, the No. 1 thing is rest and that way we can come back from next week when we get into practice and just make sure we're headed to a good week of practice for Dallas," Staley added.