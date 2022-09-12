From The Podium | Herbert's Hot Start Leads Bolts in Week 1

Herbert starts off 2022 with a 3-TD showing

A season ago, quarterback Justin Herbert threw for a franchise-record 38 touchdown passes during his sophomore season. In Sunday's win against the Las Vegas Raiders, Herbert picked up right where he left off by throwing for three touchdowns and 279 yards to kick off his third NFL season.

Herbert spread the ball across the offense Sunday afternoon by completing passes to nine different players (targeting 11 players in all) for 26 total completions. All three of Herbert's touchdowns went to new additions on offense, starting with rookie fullback Zander Horvath to tight end Gerald Everett and then wide receiver DeAndre Carter.

After the win, Carter talked about what he saw on the touchdown grab and why Herbert is one of the best QB's in the NFL.

"They talk about us receivers being friendly, but you know Justin makes it easy on us," Carter said. "He's throwing the ball in places that a lot of people can't get it to. Hitting us in the numbers and you know when the ball is right there in the sweet spot it's hard to drop it. So, that's all Justin."

Herbert, who passed 70 passing touchdowns in his career Sunday, talked about the his new offensive weapons in Carter and Everett and the playmaking ability they add to the offense.

"It was an incredible catch by [Carter]," Herbert said. "It was low and he went down for it and caught it.

"I thought his catch in the end zone was pretty impressive," Herbert later added. "That's a very tough catch for him to go so low, and still has to keep his eyes up for any defenders coming at him."

And Everett?

"I thought Gerald's catch was incredible, as well, kind of a broken down play," Herbert said. "He's just a playmaker. He's a special player that when things break down, you have to find him out on the field and he makes a great catch, fights for a couple of yards and finds himself in the end zone."

For Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley, what stood out to him the most about Herbert's performance wasn't the stats, but the way he led the team to start off the season with a 1-0 record.