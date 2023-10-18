'He'll Respond': Why the Bolts Can't Wait to See Justin Herbert Play on Sunday

Keyed on Kelce

The Bolts defense has faced their fair share of elite pass catchers to start the year — but this week the matchup will be one a bit different and yet, familiar.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce leads all tight ends in football with 346 receiving yards, as he's played in five out of the Chiefs' first six games. He continues to be quarterback Patrick Mahomes' favorite target, leading Kansas City in receptions, targets and yards once again.

It'll be another round in the Kelce versus the Chargers defense — and another round against safety Derwin James, Jr. — as the two have had their battles over the past couple of seasons.

"I would say his ability to get open," James said about Kelce on Wednesday. "He's always finding his way to get open, yards after the catch he's one of the best at doing that.

"I just have to be ready, and we got to be ready," James added.

Year-in and year-out, Kelce remains at the top of the league at his position in a variety of ways, as Staley detailed what makes him a special player and the connection he has with his quarterback that makes it hard to defend.

"He does everything at such a premium level as a receiver," Staley said. "I think what's tough is just the chemistry that him and Pat have. No matter what the coverage is, man or zone, pattern-match zone, doesn't matter, he's just got an outstanding feel of how to attack and beat leverage.

Staley continued: "When you have that type of feel in the passing game, he can get open when the play isn't necessarily designed to go that way. And then he and Pat just have that eye contact, that chemistry of feeling space and areas and going to it.

"The other thing that Travis does a really good job of is running with the football after the catch," Staley added. "He's one of the top tight ends to ever play. A lot of respect for him."

In the two games during the 2022 season, James allowed just four catches in eight targets while covering Kelce, according to Pro Football Focus. It's always a physical affair when these two line up against each other and will be a big matchup to watch on Sunday afternoon.

The Bolts know that when playing a player of that magnitude, their best shot will be mixing it up and try to make it as challenging as possible.

"What you've got to be able to do is you've got to make it tough on him," Staley said. "You've got to make sure you're mixing the coverages up, the matchups and making him have to earn all the catches that he gets.

"When you're playing against a premium player, that's what you want to do. If there's enough targets there's going to be some catches," Staley added. "But we can make sure that they're tough catches, that they're contested and that we tackle the catch because he's a dangerous player with the ball in his hands."