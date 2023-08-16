Herbert Lands as No. 1 QB in The Athletic's 25 and Under List

When you look at Justin Herbert and all he's accomplished since being drafted, it might be easy to forget that he's still only 25 years of age.

Herbert, who's preparing to enter his fourth year in the NFL, has already risen up the ranks throughout his first three seasons.

But not only does the Chargers quarterback rank among the league's best quarterbacks, according to Mike Jones' Top 25 under 25 list, Herbert stands alone among the league's young star quarterbacks.

The Athletic's NFL Staff Writer asked five NFL coaches and seven front-office executives to rank the best players in the league who are 25 years old or younger, with the criteria being they are 25 or younger before Week 1.

And in the total list of 35 of the league's best players 25 and under, the coaches and executives chose Herbert as the first quarterback on the list and No. 6 overall.

Jones wrote: