Herbert Lands as No. 1 QB in The Athletic's 25 and Under List

When you look at Justin Herbert and all he's accomplished since being drafted, it might be easy to forget that he's still only 25 years of age.
Herbert, who's preparing to enter his fourth year in the NFL, has already risen up the ranks throughout his first three seasons.
But not only does the Chargers quarterback rank among the league's best quarterbacks, according to Mike Jones' Top 25 under 25 list, Herbert stands alone among the league's young star quarterbacks.
The Athletic's NFL Staff Writer asked five NFL coaches and seven front-office executives to rank the best players in the league who are 25 years old or younger, with the criteria being they are 25 or younger before Week 1.
And in the total list of 35 of the league's best players 25 and under, the coaches and executives chose Herbert as the first quarterback on the list and No. 6 overall.
Jones wrote:
Herbert burst onto the scene in 2020, earning Offensive Rookie of the Year honors, and has done more with less compared to many of his peers. He is the consensus pick for the best quarterback 25 years and younger.
Herbert was one of three quarterbacks on the Top 25 list, as his accolades through the start of his career speak for themselves.
The Bolts QB ranks first in completions (1,316), passing yards (14,089), combined touchdowns (102) and 300-yard games (22) over the first three seasons of a career, and is also the only player in history to top 4,000 passing yards in each of his first three seasons.
This production over the beginning of his career put Herbert on top of the list of quarterbacks, edging out Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts by two spots.
Jones wrote:
The Chargers star faced stiff competition from Jalen Hurts. But Herbert — who has passed for 5,000-plus yards once and 4,000-plus yards twice — has a larger body of work, so he earned the edge.
To read Jones' full list, click here.
